16Days of Activism: how collective action can help combat gender-based violence

The United Nations, in collaboration with the Bangladesh Ministry of Women and Children Affairs and the Local Advisory Group on Women and Gender Equality, officially launch 16 Days of Activism at an event on 27 November 2024, in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Gender-based violence (GBV) is a global crisis that impacts millions of lives and strips people of their fundamental human rights. The international campaign ‘16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence’ was launched over three decades ago to combat this widespread injustice. By raising awareness, advocating for tangible solutions and inspiring collective action, the campaign strives to build a fairer and safer world for women and girls.

What is gender-based violence and how widespread is it?

In 2023, a woman was intentionally killed by her partner or a family member every 10 minutes worldwide. While these gender-based murders, known as ‘femicides,’ represent the most extreme form of violence against women and girls, gender-based violence (GBV) takes many other forms, including physical, sexual, psychological and economic abuse. It stifles personal, family, and community development, reinforces inequality, and hinders progress toward a more equitable world.

What is the significance of the 16 Days campaign?

The campaign highlights the urgent need to act: to protect victims, prevent violence, and hold perpetrators accountable. Launched in 1991 by the Center for Women’s Global Leadership (CWGL) at Rutgers University in the United States and supported by the United Nations and its agencies, the ’16 Days’ campaign takes place annually from 25 November (the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women) to 10 December (Human Rights Day). This symbolic timeframe links the fight against gender-based violence with human rights, emphasising their deep interconnection.

The 16 Days campaign aims to raise public awareness, strengthen the capacity of civil society organisations, including trade unions, and urge governments and institutions to adopt effective policies and laws. It is also an opportunity to amplify the voices of the survivors of GBV, promote education and foster dialogue between local and international stakeholders.

What is the theme of the 2024 campaign?

The 2024 edition of 16 Days of Activism highlights the importance of responding to and rebuilding the lives of victims, while emphasising that ending violence is a shared responsibility. This comes ahead of the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action in 2025 – a groundbreaking framework for achieving gender equality and securing the rights of women and girls globally.

What actions are being implemented?

The campaign relies on a wide range of events, including workshops, demonstrations, conferences, online campaigns, and community activism. Millions of people come together to share resources, exchange stories and advocate for social change.

For example, the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the international labour movement are urging governments to ratify and implement ILO Convention No. 190 (C190) and Recommendation No. 206 (R206), and take transformative measures to advance gender equality. These measures include legislative reforms, workplace policies and agreements aimed at preventing violence, supporting victims – including ensuring job and income security – and holding perpetrators accountable. “Let’s build workplaces that are fairer and safer. It’s time for everyone to get the dignity and respect they deserve,” says Luc Triangle, general secretary of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC).

