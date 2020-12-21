2020InReview: How Covid changed the world of work

Around the world, workers have been in the eye of the coronavirus storm: both in terms of the fight to control it and the devastation caused by it. These five stories offer an insight into the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on labour.

Serena Sorrentino: “The same workers that have been attacked by policies aimed at making the public sector ‘more efficient’ are now on the frontline in the fight against Covid-19”

Article by Nicolò Giangrande

In a time of global crises, waste workers are our unsung heroes

Article by Tuscany Bell and Guillaume Durivaux

Precarious cultural sector workers face an uncertain future

Article by José Fajardo

Informal work during the pandemic: when essential activities are the most precarious

Article by Nazaret Castro and Laura Villadiego

Ending corporate impunity is at the heart of a sustainable post-pandemic recovery – that’s why we need a strong Binding Treaty

Article by Makbule Sahan and Ruwan Subasinghe