A burning issue in South America: how to ensure an economic future for people affected by extreme weather events

Maria Rodriguez Sorioco and her husband Dario Sorioco are members of the Bella Vista Indigenous community in eastern Bolivia. In 2024, fires destroyed more than 70 per cent of its land, severely affecting its inhabitants’ livelihoods. In this photo taken in January 2025, three months after the fires, the vegetation is just starting to grow back.

In 2024, Bolivia burned with a thousand fires. These wildfires, which are an annual occurrence, were the worst on record, with 12.6 million hectares, four times the size of a country like Belgium, going up in smoke. Many Indigenous communities saw all or part of their territory consumed by the flames. Twenty-five out of the 60 Indigenous communities belonging to the Paikoneka Indigenous Centre of San Javier (CIP-SJ), in eastern Bolivia, were affected.

“We lost all our cassava, bananas, rice, sweet potatoes and pineapples: everything we grow to make a living,” says Agustín from Los Tajibos community. “The fire took almost everything from us, and since then everyone has been trying to scrape by as best they can.”

The year 2024 was a terrible year for the communities affiliated to the CIP-SJ: “First, we were hit by a terrible drought that made us lose a lot of crops. Then came the fires, exacerbated by the drought, which lasted from June to October,” explains Brian Baca Talamas, technician and coordinator of the Paikoneka volunteer fire brigade. It is difficult to find a vehicle to visit the communities affected, as the vast majority of those belonging to the Indigenous organisation are either out of action or being repaired, having been used to fight fires in very difficult conditions.

In Bella Vista, more than 70 per cent of the community’s land was devastated by the fires, as Maria Rodriguez Sorioco, one of its members, explains: “We have nothing left to live on. We’ve hardly been able to plant anything, and that’s our livelihood.” Apart from a few cows grazing near the small church, the community seems to have been emptied of all life. Its inhabitants have had to go and work as day labourers on nearby ranches. “But at 80 bolivianos [around €10] a day, it’s not enough to feed a family. We have to ration everything and we don’t have enough food to eat properly,” says Talamas.

The fires have led to the largest temporary migration in the history of the Paikoneka Indigenous Centre: “One in five families has had to move to the city to find paid work and be able to buy food,” he adds. Three months after the fires ended, the situation had not yet returned to normal.

2024: a year of record-breaking hurricanes, floods, droughts and wildfires

Bolivia was not the only country hit by drought and wildfires in 2024. Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Peru experienced similar situations, while hurricanes and tropical storms wrought havoc in Central America.

According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), 2024 saw record-breaking hurricanes, floods, droughts and wildfires in Latin America and the Caribbean. In January 2025, the Pan American Health Organization warned that 74 per cent of the countries in the region are highly exposed to this type of extreme weather event.

The growing frequency of these weather events is a real threat in a region where 17 per cent of jobs depend directly on ecosystems. Among the sectors most affected are agriculture, nature-based tourism, fishing and the timber industry.

Agriculture, given its importance in terms of employment and its vulnerability to extreme weather events, is by far the sector most at risk. “There are already variations in temperature and rainfall patterns that will continue to intensify and can positively or negatively affect agricultural production, depending on the production systems,” explains Deissy Martínez-Barón, a Colombian researcher and member of the Alliance of Bioversity International and the International Center for Tropical Agriculture (CIAT). “But the consequences of ever more frequent extreme weather events are negative, regardless.”

Investing in labour intensive sectors with a promising future

It is very hard to put an exact number on how climate change might affect jobs tied to ecosystems. “The models we use to interpret what is happening now and what is expected to happen in the years to come are still very simplistic,” says Santiago Lorenzo, head of the Climate Change Economics Unit at the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC). But the future above all “depends on how states invest in climate change adaptation”.

“If nothing is done, millions of jobs could be lost. But investments could also be made into sustainable and labour-intensive sectors, such as the conservation of forests, water or other natural resources,” adds Lorenzo.

According to the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), the transition to more sustainable economies could create up to 15 million jobs in the region by 2030. For Deissy Martínez-Barón, one of the obstacles to such a transition is the lack of long-term vision. “At national level, governments do not tend to look beyond their four- or five-year term in office. And at local level, small-scale producers find it hard to look beyond the next harvest, or even the next day at times.”

CIAT is trying to change this at local level by giving small-scale producers, who account for 80 per cent of the sub-continent’s farms, the tools and training they need to understand and assess for themselves how climate change will affect their crops.

One of the most successful projects is being implemented in Guatemala and Honduras, in the Central American Dry Corridor, a region characterised by irregular rainfall and high sensitivity to climate variability, making it particularly vulnerable to climate change.

This region is home to what the Alliance of Bioversity and CIAT call ‘climate-smart villages’, where communities work together with researchers to identify the farming practices best suited to climate change. “Small agricultural plots have been established with their own water harvesting and irrigation systems, with varieties that are resilient to different temperatures and different levels of rainfall,” explains Martínez-Barón. The ultimate aim is to ensure that, once trained, the producers are fully autonomous and can pass on this knowledge to others.

Climate change adaptation must mean protection for workers and an end to forced labour

International forums also play an important role. “They help position issues that are common to all countries,” says Martínez-Barón, “and facilitate cooperation on matters such as climate adaptation and resilience financing.” COP30, to be held in Belém, Brazil, later this year, is an opportunity for local actors to highlight their concerns and demands.

This is the goal of the Amazonian Trade Union Network, led by Building and Wood Workers’ International (BWI), which wants to place working conditions and the fight to end forced labour in the Amazon at the centre of the climate negotiations in Belém. “Protection of the rainforests and of its people must go hand in hand. It is not enough to protect one if we fail to protect the other,” said Raimundo Ribeiro, chair of BWI’s regional committee for Latin America and the Caribbean, at a pre-COP30 meeting in Brasilia in March.

“Climate adaptation must mean an end to forced labour and better protection for outdoor workers faced with rising temperatures. Mitigation must mean green jobs that lift workers out of informality and poverty,” added Ribeiro. The demands put forward include the involvement of trade unions in all climate adaptation plans and the earmarking of climate funds for the creation of decent work in forest regions.

International cooperation is absolutely essential. As Lorenzo points out, it enables us to share experiences with our neighbours, to share our mistakes and the lessons learned. “Climate change has no borders,” he insists. “There are many bodies of water that are shared by two or more countries, as is the case with the Amazon, so these are issues on which national and local actors have to cooperate.”

This view is shared by Martínez-Barón, who emphasises the need to fully take on board local realities within this global approach: “Everything happens on the ground, within the communities, and they are the ones we need to focus our efforts on, because, at the end of the day, they are the ones facing the social and economic effects of climate change on a daily basis.”