A theatre festival rehabilitating prisoners in Tunisia

The Mahdia prison theatre company (Tunisia) staging its latest play, Altaf (Mercy), on 26 November 2024, at the Menzah 6 Cultural Centre. The image is particularly dark to prevent the actors (all of whom are prisoners) from being recognisable and to respect their privacy.

The atmosphere at the performances held in the Cultural Centre in the Menzah 6 neighbourhood of Tunis, one of the venues chosen to host the International Theatre Festival of Carthage, is similar to that of the other theatres: accredited journalists take photos during the performance, the audience laughs and applauds at the quips of some of the characters, and a rousing ovation from the audience precedes the presentation of the traditional bouquet of flowers to the director. A few details, however, suggest that it is not quite the same. There is a strong police presence, for example, and a special shine in the eyes, some tear-filled, of many audience members. And this is because Menzah 6 is a fringe section of the festival in which theatre companies from the prisons in Tunisia compete.

Early on Tuesday 26 November, it was the Mahdia prison’s turn. Majid, a stocky, dark-skinned man with a shaven head, is the brains and soul of the company. As well as acting, he wrote the play, entitled Altaf (Mercy), which is set in a psychiatric hospital. “I write pieces based on my experiences, my family’s experiences, on what happens in society. I write a lot, songs too. It helps me pass the time in the cell. My theatre is social theatre, profound theatre, that speaks of truth,” says Majid, who studied a three-year course in Film and Theatre behind bars. His surname, like that of the others in the company, cannot be published in the press for privacy reasons.

“Theatre is a window of hope for prisoners; theatre is freedom,” says Majid, with calm assurance, after the performance, under the watchful eye of a police cordon. “Through art, we have discovered many things about ourselves that we did not know. We only used to see art through the media and TV. But when we discovered it, we learned many more things: we learned to think differently, to speak better,” says the amateur playwright, who is proud to have performed several plays outside the prison walls and to have won a number of awards.

Mohamed, wearing a wig and a white coat for the role of the hospital psychiatrist, has the leading role in the play. His are the funniest lines, and the ones that drew the most laughter. “Today’s play is important because we produced it ourselves and we wanted to show it to society. Through theatre, we are able to express ourselves. Theatre is life, it helps move things inside you, you work on your feelings,” he says, his pulse still racing from the tension of being on stage. Mohamed, like most of his fellow inmates, had no contact with theatre before going to jail. The Mahdia prison troupe has already celebrated its tenth anniversary, and presents a different play at the festival every year.

The Ministry of Justice has a very positive view of the initiative. This is the eighth year that prison companies have taken part in the International Festival of Carthage, considered the oldest and most prestigious on the African continent.

The creation of a fringe section in which theatre companies from the various prisons compete reflects a change in mindset following the Tunisian Revolution. Prior to that, during Ben Ali’s dictatorship, the role of prisons was purely to punish, not to rehabilitate.

In 2011, Tunisia became the birthplace of the so-called Arab Spring. The popular uprising that overthrew Ben Ali also inspired Egyptians, Syrians and Libyans to rise up against their respective tyrants. After ten years of tumultuous transition, however, the current president of Tunisia, Kais Saied, who was elected in 2019 with a large majority, staged a kind of self-coup. Since then, the country has taken an authoritarian turn, with a tangible rollback of rights and freedoms. Some of the achievements of the transition have nevertheless been maintained, such as the new prison policy approach.

Economic and social reintegration

“Before the Revolution, there were already cultural activities inside prisons, including theatre groups, but everything was kept inside the prison walls. Prisoners were not allowed to go outside to perform. We believe that initiatives like this facilitate their economic and social reintegration, their involvement in society,” says Tarek Fenni, head of the Ministry of Justice’s rehabilitation department, who describes the mindset during the dictatorship as “more closed”. Now, members of theatre companies receive several special permits a year to perform their plays outside the prison compound. In addition to the festival, which takes place in autumn, performances are also organised on special dates, such as Children’s Day or Human Rights Day.

An exchange project with the Penitentiary Service of the autonomous government in Catalonia (Spain), has contributed to this development. The project, with the participation of Spain’s international cooperation agency AECID, ran from 2015 to 2017 and aimed to provide training in various fields to Tunisian prison officers, including rehabilitation. “Prison workers in Tunisia were highly motivated, they wanted to change things. At that time, a very security-based, paternalistic approach was still dominant. Moreover, the facilities were poor, there was overcrowding in some cells,” says Antonio Olaya, former coordinator of the project, who held various posts in the Penitentiary Service of the Catalan government and is now retired.

“Theatre and the fact that they can perform outside has a therapeutic effect and helps them to integrate into society later on. First of all, it strengthens their self-esteem and changes their behaviour. Think that their families are often ashamed of them, they see them as outcasts. The festival, by contrast, gives them the opportunity to feel proud of themselves,” says Tarek Fenni.

Majid, the playwright and actor from the Mahdia prison, agrees on the importance of their participation in the event to improve their self-esteem: “We feel that people appreciate us and no longer treat us as criminals. And that’s important to us.”

For many of these men and women (a couple of women’s companies also take part), theatre has entered their lives for good. They have learned to love it behind bars, but they say they will not stop doing it once they have regained their freedom. “I would like to be able to continue acting when I get out of jail, if I can find a place to do it, of course,” says Mohamed. The idea that some of them might become theatre professionals in the future is not far-fetched. “There are two or three former prisoners who are part of professional companies. There are directors who have a connection with the prison companies, as they have gone to give them classes and they know them,” says Fenni.

Mohamed Ali, the director of the Borj Erroumi prison theatre company, is one example of the professionals involved in the initiative. With his help, it has achieved a kind of eminence at the festival: it has won the “Freedom Award” at almost every edition of the event. “The level of some of the actors is close to professional,” says Ali. After the performance of the Mahdia prisoners, it is the turn of the Borj Erroumi inmates. A greater degree of sophistication in the staging and acting skills is immediately apparent.

The families of the Mahdia prisoners gather outside the hall. “We have come from the north of the country, near Bizerte,” explains an elderly man. His wife, wearing an Islamic headscarf, has been crying with emotion since the end of the performance. “She can’t talk now,” says her daughter. Another difference between the official competition and the fringe competition is that winning the festival award is the least of it for the prison theatre groups.