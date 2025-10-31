A trade union to defend the rights of Tunisia’s women farm labourers

Some 92 per cent of women farm labourers work in the informal economy in Tunisia and have no social security cover. In addition, 98 per cent receive pay that is below the minimum wage in the agricultural sector, and 78 per cent report having suffered some form of violence at work, including sexual violence.

Tunisia has a strong trade union tradition compared with many countries in the Global South. The UGTT (Tunisian General Labour Union) is considered the most influential trade union in the Arab world. It also played a key role in the 2011 revolution that led to the so-called Arab Spring. There was, however, one section of the workforce that was something of a blind spot for Tunisian trade unionism, despite being one of the most exploited: women farm labourers. In 2021, this situation changed with the creation of a union for women agricultural workers, FOSA , which now has branches in seven of the country’s agricultural provinces.

“The founding of our union has been very important to us because it has given us a tool to defend our rights, something that was very much needed given the abuses we face,” explains Munira Laheg, deputy general secretary and spokesperson for the Sidi Bouzid branch, the province where the union was born, under the umbrella of the UGTT. According to a study published in 2023 by the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights (FTDES), 92 per cent of women farm labourers work in the informal economy and have no social security cover. In addition, 98 per cent receive pay that is below the minimum wage in the agricultural sector, which is 20 dinars a day (around €6), and 78 per cent report having suffered some form of violence at work, including sexual violence.

“The working conditions are very tough, especially in summer. We never stop, even when there is a heatwave and temperatures rise above 40 or 45 degrees,” explains Laheg, who, at 46, has already spent more than 20 years working in the fields as a day labourer. The working day usually starts at 6 am and lasts until 1 pm. Often, the owners of the crops do not respect the rest periods required by law and put pressure on the workers to fulfil a certain fruit or vegetable picking quota. The fact that they are recruited and paid by a wasit (or intermediary) is also often a source of abuse. The wasits drive them to the fields on their trucks and take a percentage of their pay in return, usually around 30 per cent, or five dinars (€1.50).

The agricultural sector, especially day labour, is highly feminised in Tunisia. “The pay is so low and the conditions so bad that, as a point of honour, men don’t want to do these jobs. That’s why most day labourers are women,” explains Hind Omri, a veteran trade unionist and an active member of the Tunisian association ATAC , which helped set up the women agricultural workers’ union. According to Tunisian government statistics, while 62 per cent of the approximately one million agricultural workers in Tunisia are women, in some regions and sectors, the figure is close to 90 per cent. These figures contrast with those for the Tunisian economy as a whole. According to the data of the International Labour Organization (ILO), men account for more than 60 per cent of the country’s overall labour force, while women account for just 40 per cent.

Laheg is pleased with how the union’s membership is progressing. When it was founded, there were 86 members, and now, four years later, “there’s almost 500 of us”, she says. While those working the land are usually women, those who own it are mostly men, as women have traditionally been prevented by a patriarchal tradition – and Sharia, or Islamic law – from inheriting their parents’ land. “This used to be the case, but things are starting to change now, and women are inheriting and owning land,” says Laheg. Achieving gender equality in inheritance is still one of the biggest battles of the Tunisian feminist movement to this day.

Voicing their grievances

Tunisia has long been considered the country where women have the most rights in the Arab world. It earned this position following the adoption, in 1956, of a Family Code considered very progressive for the time – it prohibited polygamy and forced marriage, for example. This legislation placed Tunisia at the forefront of women’s rights and facilitated rapid progress in many areas, such as their integration into the world of work. More recently, in 2017, the Tunisian Parliament passed a law against gender-based violence that is among the most advanced in the world. Mindsets, however, have not always evolved at the same pace as legislative changes, nor has the state been particularly zealous in ensuring the implementation of its laws.

One clear illustration of this is the high number of fatal road accidents suffered by women farmworkers on their way to work in the fields. The situation is so grave that Omri has been quick to make tackling this problem a top priority for organisations defending the rights of these day labourers.

“They are often transported like cattle to the fields, standing on the backs of trucks, without any kind of safety measures. That’s why there are so many serious accidents,” says the trade unionist.

According to data compiled by the FTDES since 2015, there have been 69 road accidents involving the transport of women day labourers by truck, resulting in the death of 55 people and the injury of 835 others.

For many years, civil society has been pressing the Tunisian government to take steps to ensure the safety of women day labourers and put an end to the “death trucks”. Their efforts were rewarded with the passing of Law 51 in 2019, which regulates the transport of female agricultural workers. A year later, the government also signed a decree setting out a series of concrete measures to implement the new legislation. Five years on, however, the reality for women day labourers remains much the same. “The law is fine, the problem is that the state hasn’t set up sufficient oversight mechanisms to make it effective. As a result, neither the owners of the land cultivated nor the wasits have been forced to change the system,” laments Omri, the activist and trade unionist from Sidi Bouzid. A decree was also passed last year to establish social protection for women agricultural workers, which includes health cover, but it is not yet being implemented.

Decisive action by the UGTT could help ensure that the government allocate the resources needed to carry out inspections and enforce compliance. Unfortunately, relations between the union and Tunisia’s President Kais Said have never been worse. In early August, a demonstration by the president’s supporters, accusing the UGTT of corruption, ended in front of the union’s headquarters and led to altercations with trade unionists. For the union, the protestors were intending to storm the building. It responded by calling for a demonstration, held two weeks later, during which its general secretary, Noureddine Taboubi, sent a defiant message to the authorities.

“At this moment in time, the friction between the government and the UGTT has subsided and it seems both have decided to stop the escalation of tensions. But the conflict could reignite at any moment,” says Tarek Kahlaoui, a political scientist and professor at the Mediterranean School of Business in Tunis.

Another of the day labourers’ grievances is the total lack of protection against the chemicals used on crops. Over 200 pesticides are authorised in Tunisia, including some 50 that are banned in the European Union – such as malathion, which the World Health Organization (WHO) has recognised as a probable carcinogen. In addition to tumours, the chemicals can cause skin rashes, infertility problems or malformations in foetuses. “Women farm labourers often come to the pharmacy with respiratory problems or because their skin or eyes are itching due to their exposure to pesticides,” says Monia Mannai, a pharmacist in Ghardimaou, a town in the northwest of the country, where agriculture is a mainstay of the economy. “There are unusually high rates of certain diseases in this district, which could be linked to the use of pesticides, such as thyroid and lung cancer, chronic bronchitis, infertility or dermatitis,” she adds.

Despite these difficulties, Laheg expresses optimism about the future. “Changes cannot be achieved overnight. Thanks to the founding of the union, for example, we have already managed to secure an increase in pay from 15 to 17 dinars,” she explains in a telephone interview. “The most important thing is that more and more women day labourers are aware of their rights and want to defend them collectively. That’s how changes will come” , she concludes.