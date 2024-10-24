Alarmed by the Georgian government’s authoritarian and anti-European shift, the cultural sector is mobilising through trade union action

At the beginning of September, Lasha Bakradze, director of the State Museum of Literature in Tbilisi, learned that he was being removed from his post, after 14 years in the job, just weeks before the pivotal legislative elections to be held on Saturday 26 October 2024. A member of the opposition, he is on the list of candidates for the pro-Western electoral alliance Ertianoba - Natsionaluri Modzraoba (Unity - National Movement). This art critic and historian is the latest in a long list of employees and senior staff dismissed from public cultural institutions.

In March 2021, the appointment of the justice minister, Tea Tsulukiani, to the post of culture minister marked a departure from the relatively liberal approach to cultural policy adopted until then. She is taking the very same approach that allowed her to secure unwavering loyalty within Georgia’s judicial institutions. “She has left behind a trail of unfair dismissals of career civil servants, whom she has replaced with party loyalists,” reported the independent news website Civil.ge, citing the 332,172 Georgian laris (around US$122,000) that the Justice Ministry has spent on compensation for unlawful dismissals.

This appointment came just after the October 2020 legislative elections, won by the Georgian Dream party but marked by allegations of fraud. This formation has dominated political life in the small Caucasian nation of 3.7 million inhabitants, located between Turkey and Russia, since 2012. Initially a fairly moderate, pro-European party, its founder, oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili, has more recently steered it towards ultra-conservative, pro-Russian populism, taking Viktor Orban as his model.

Many observers compare the methods of Minister Tsulukiani to those of the Soviet period. One of the first demonstrations, held in January 2022, called for an end to the ‘Bolshevik purges’. The first victims were employees of the Heritage Protection Agency, the Fine Arts Museum and the National Museum, from which over 70 workers have been dismissed.

Among them was Ana Mgeladze, a professor of anthropology at the Free University of Tbilisi and a researcher in archaeology and palaeontology at the time for the National Museum. Prior to her dismissal, she was subjected to an inquisitorial interview, alone in front of nine people.

“Two weeks later, I was on the list of people fired. All the people targeted were those who had studied in Europe and held pro-European views. Their reproach was that I had a strong, destructive personality, and that I had brought about a mini-revolution in the institution,” says Mgeladze, who was in the minister’s firing line for her opposition to the authorities’ decision to block 13 research projects financed by European funds.

Together with her colleagues, she set up a union, organised countless demonstrations and appeared in the media. Two years on, the overriding feeling is one of disenchantment: “The minister has attacked the dignity and reputation of professionals. In science, what counts is stability. You have to make progress. For the last three and a half years, I haven’t been allowed to dig, I don’t have the right to access my own collections. You fight again and again, you do everything you can, but the result is very feeble.”

Like her, many of the museum’s researchers have seen their careers destroyed and find themselves practically unable to continue their work in Georgia. “After us, she went on to attack other small islands of democracy, the rare institutions that come close to international standards,” continues Mgeladze. “She appoints people to senior positions who are close to her, but incompetent, people who have worked for the Justice Ministry or the penal system.”

A penal system executive at the helm of Georgian film

The steamroller continues: theatre, music, literature, opera and film, which is another emblematic case. The seventh art in Georgia had been gaining ground in recent years, thanks to the quality of the works produced and its regular presence at major festivals.

In March 2022, the director of the Georgian National Film Centre (GNFC) was also dismissed, only to be replaced, in June, by the deputy director of the National Agency for Crime Prevention, Non-Custodial Sentences and Probation. He himself then appointed as his deputy a television presenter and pro-government propagandist known for his anti-Western zeal.

In response to these appointments, some 500 film professionals joined forces and announced their boycott of the country’s only public funding body for film. “The GNFC only now supports directors who are on the side of the government and whose content is not critical. The films that receive funding are either pseudo-patriotic dramas or, in the case of documentaries, timelines of events, nothing creative,” says producer and director Keto Kipiani.

During the spring and summer of 2022, film workers organised a variety of actions, including mass demonstrations, some in conjunction with museum workers. “We created hope by showing that people in the film industry could unite, which was by no means a given,” explains director and producer Nino Gogua.

Meeting after meeting, the participants also developed an awareness of the need, over and above the fight against political pressure, to create a trade union to defend their rights in a sector where working conditions are very precarious.

“When as a worker you are oppressed for years, you have to get used to an unfair environment and it becomes very difficult to talk about anything else,” says Gogua, who is heading the new union called Cineuniongeorgia.

After the purges, a series of liberticidal laws

Founded in August 2023, the film workers’ union has around 100 members. Its existence, however, has already been called into question by a law passed in May 2024 requiring NGOs (including trade unions) to declare themselves as ‘foreign agents’ if they receive funding from outside Georgia.

The government imposed this unpopular measure, inspired by a similar Russian law, after several weeks of unprecedented mass public protests. Many artists took part in the demonstrations, alongside citizens from all walks of life. “The crowd was free, egalitarian and strong, independent of any political party. That’s why the demonstrations lasted so long,” observes poet Rati Amaglobeli.

On the cultural front, after turning off the meagre flow of public money, this new law on NGOs means that the government will be able to prevent independent artists from accessing alternative sources of funding.

“We haven’t enrolled in the new register for NGOs. So we’re expecting a big fine,” says Gogua. “Like the other unions, I don’t know how we’re going to pay it or whether we’ll have to close down.”

Some have already terminated their activities, while others have opened offices abroad, to continue to receive funding. One such example is the Photography and Multimedia Museum. Opened in 2019, it is housed in what was a disused former Soviet building, refurbished by a patron, in the centre of Tbilisi.

The new law has created administrative difficulties for this small organisation, run by an NGO. “We’ve had to reorganise. We’ve set up a new NGO in Lithuania, in a more secure legal environment,” explains artistic director Nestan Nijaradze, who is also worried about a return to censorship with the parliament’s passing of a law on 17 September banning ‘LGBT propaganda’, a liberticidal measure also inspired by Russia.

“After the LGBT [community], they will target other groups. We have succeeded in building an organisation that is very active in its support for diverse and varied communities. With these laws, they want to stop us from continuing our work,” says Nijaradze, whose space is currently hosting a group exhibition exploring the peripheries of Europe.

The elections on 26 October are set to be close. Many in the cultural sector fear a tightening of repressive policies if Georgian Dream wins. The purges and the pressure could be applied more broadly to the academic world, the independent media and all organisations linked to opposition parties.

“If Georgian Dream remains in power, I am 100 per cent sure of losing my job at a private university. I don’t want to leave my country, but I may have no choice but to leave,” says palaeontologist Ana Mgeladze. Many artists are faced with the same prospect. Meanwhile, awaiting 26 October, there is an uneasy air of calm on the streets of Tbilisi, where countless election posters serve as a reminder of the stakes ahead.