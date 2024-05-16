As a full ground invasion looms over Rafah, a nurse in Gaza tells his family’s story of surviving over 200 days under fire

A man pulls water containers as he walks past destroyed buildings in the central Gazan city of Khan Yunis on 5 May 2024. Since the Hamas attacks on Israel on 7 October 2023, over 34,000 people have been killed in Gaza, and on the eve of a potential full-scale invasion of the former ‘safe zone’ and southern city of Rafah, many more thousands of people are likely to die.

Editor’s note: Following the Hamas attacks of 7 October, in which over 1,100 Israelis were killed, Palestinians living in the northern and central regions of Gaza were ordered by the Israeli military to flee south to safety. In the seven months since then, over 34,000 Palestinians – more than 14,500 of them children – have been killed in the Israeli military response. Currently, an estimated 1.4 million of the 2.3 million people living in Gaza have sought sanctuary – in dire conditions and under ongoing Israeli bombardment – in the southern city of Rafah. With the border with Egypt – the only remaining opening for humanitarian aid, fuel and medical evacuations – essentially closed since 7 May and Israeli tanks amassing ahead of a full-scale military invasion of Gaza’s last remaining ‘safe zone’, people there are facing a “humanitarian catastrophe” according to UN Secretary-General António Guterres. It is in this context that Muayed Alqirem, a 23-year-old nurse and paramedic, writes here about his and his family’s horrifying experience trying to survive in Gaza over the last seven months.

On the evening of 7 October [editor’s note: Hamas launched its attack in the morning, Israel’s military response began almost immediately], my parents, my sister, her husband, their two children and I got an evacuation order from the Israeli army to leave our home in Al-Maqousi Towers in Northern Gaza. That night, while bombs fell all around us, most of our neighbours fled, but we were one of the few families to stay. But after the bombing blew out our windows, we knew we had to leave. To survive, we walked four hours through complete chaos to the Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, about four kilometres away. We just grabbed the essentials, thinking we wouldn’t be gone long.

We stayed with family in Al-Shati, but it was just as terrifying so by late October, we moved again, this time to the southern city of Khan Yunis via the Wadi Gaza route, where we had another apartment. While there, we got the heart-breaking news that our home was bombed. That apartment had cost us US$80,000; we hadn’t even finished paying it off.

My life before the war seems like a fairytale. In 2021 I completed my nursing diploma at Al-Esraa University and was training and volunteering at the Rantissi Children’s hospital in Northern Gaza. I also worked as a personal trainer and nutrition coach at a gym, which was like my second home. My mother loved to see me in my blue scrubs and white lab coat. We would have oatmeal, eggs and fruit for breakfast every day before I went to the gym. Today, we live off canned food and I have lost so much weight.

Then, I had dreams of continuing my education and one day buying my own car. Now I dream of a good night’s sleep, a regular meal and for my family to be safe.

Life in Khan Yunis was a rollercoaster of calm moments suddenly shattered by violent escalations. We were left with next to nothing and were surrounded by the rubble of bombed-out buildings. Finding water was a constant struggle, sometimes impossible for days – unbelievably, a single glass could cost as much as US$30. Food was just as scarce, and we couldn’t count on aid deliveries. Above us, quadcopters buzzed constantly, dropping bombs that scattered shrapnel among those of us just trying to find a safe place to shelter.

Horror in Khan Younis

During this time, I worked with the Palestinian Red Crescent and saw things no words can describe. I remember one Friday in November a group of ten people were bombed at an intersection near our headquarters in the Al-Amal district of Khan Yunis. I just happened to be there minutes before the attack, so I rushed to the scene. What I saw was total horror. I helped whoever I could but ended up picking up body parts and burying them.

When the ground invasion of Khan Younis happened around 18 January, I was pulling a shift at an International Medical Corps field hospital in Rafah. As a result, I was separated from my family for almost a month, which was hell for all of us. In Khan Younis, the bombing was unyielding, hitting the east and central parts especially hard. My family was stuck in the western area, right next to the Red Crescent building. Then one day, the entire area got completely cut off. No one could leave safely, although the army warned people to evacuate. Some tried to escape through back alleys, dodging bullets and bombs. It was a miracle anyone made it out alive. In the midst of all this, we lost my cousin and then, just days later, my other aunt’s son was shot and killed in crossfire. Their bodies just lay there because no one could reach them to give them a proper burial.

As well as facing the mortal danger of the bombs and crossfire, the snipers were ruthless, taking down anyone and everyone, like the time they shot our neighbour right inside of his own home. After eight long days under siege, another Israeli military order came to evacuate the ‘safe zone’. It was just my family and one other left. Scared of what might happen if they stayed, they grabbed a few things and ran for the only refuge they could think of – the Palestinian Red Crescent building about 300 metres away. That short run to the building was a nightmare. There were dead bodies all over the streets, with cats scavenging the remains.

Under siege

Holed up in the Palestinian Red Crescent building, my family and thousands of others were under siege from all sides by Israeli tanks and soldiers. The building was only supposed to hold about 2,000 people, but it was bursting with around 8,000 displaced individuals, all crammed under desperate conditions. Stepping outside to look for food or even standing near a window could get you shot by snipers.

Things went from bad to worse when the water ran out on the eighth day following a power outage. The army then blared out a warning over loudspeakers that staying meant dying of hunger or thirst. That scared everyone enough to make the tough decision to leave, even though they had nowhere to go and no idea what they’d face outside.

As they left the building, they saw army vehicles and soldiers were everywhere. They headed toward the Al-Hallabat area in groups of five, moving cautiously. It was a tense transition – there were random arrests, and some people were interrogated, forced to strip, and even detained. My half-brother, Moataz, was taken but thankfully, he was released soon after. Three of my cousins weren’t so lucky: two were eventually freed after a month, but the third is still missing, and we don’t know where he is or what happened to him.

With fear and panic, my family later told me, they made their way through the wrecked Al-Hallabat area. The streets were covered in sewage and scattered with decomposing bodies. They carried whatever they could, moving over rough ground. That day, they headed to Al-Mawasi, a grim wasteland along the coast with no services. Nightfall brought more heartbreak when they found out that our Khan Younis home was also destroyed in an air raid.

Reunited in Rafah – but where to safety?

Finally in mid-February, I was reunited with my family in Rafah. We have been there ever since, bracing for another ground invasion, while caught in the middle of a crisis with one and a half million other displaced people. The broken infrastructure and pollution has spread diseases everywhere. On the rare occasions when you can find healthy food, it is completely unaffordable.

Gaza has become unliveable, and fixing it might take years, if it happens at all. We may have to move again but where will we go?

My family has gone through so much pain. When we lost our homes, we also lost our memories and years of hard work. The life we knew here is completely gone. All we see ahead is uncertainty and fear.

We never wanted to leave Gaza, all we dreamed of was a peaceful life right here. But now, the reality is forcing us to seek asylum elsewhere. But even that has become a distant dream as it costs US$7,000 per person to cross the Rafah border into Egypt. Our family of seven cannot afford that.

A family member living in the US has helped me to start a GoFundMe page in the hope that we can raise enough money to cover our travel costs and start a new life somewhere safe. I have seen horrors that I cannot describe. What I’ve shared here is just the tip of the iceberg.