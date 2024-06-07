Austria’s Chambers of Labour: a model for more democracy in the workplace

For Austria, 2024 is an exceptional election year. The small country of nine million has already voted and will vote again in the coming months for several levels of governance. The European parliamentary elections take place on 9 June, while elections to the National Council, the lower house of the Austrian Parliament, will take place in September.

But Austria’s electoral year began with a very special set of elections: those for the Chambers of Labour in Austria’s nine federal states, which in turn elect the Chamber of Labour at a national level.

Founded in 1920 after a long struggle for equal rights (the Chamber of Commerce representing employers had already existed since 1848), the Chamber of Labour (Arbeiterkammer) is a very unique organisation which, in its form, only exists in Austria, Luxembourg and in two German states (Bremen and Saarland). It is funded by a compulsory membership contribution (0.5 per cent of gross wages) in order to guarantee political independence.

As an institution, the Chamber of Labour enjoys a high level of public confidence. Its members often seek free legal advice regarding, for example, problems with their employer or questions relating to social security, tax, consumer protection, housing, etc.

In 2023, 2.3 million such legal assistance sessions were given in Austria, resulting in the recovery of €645 million for members in the areas of labour law, tax law, consumer protection, insolvency and social security, as well as in the form of training subsidies.

As the legal representative of workers’ interests in Austria, the Chamber of Labour is a sister organisation of the Austrian Trade Union Federation (Österreichischer Gewerkschaftsbund, ÖGB). Together, they represent the interests of workers in the Austrian system of social partnership. While it may appear that the two bodies are in competition with one another in certain respects, they in fact cooperate closely at both political and personal level. The two work together, for example, on revising legislative proposals. The only major difference is that the Chamber of Labour does not negotiate collective agreements and cannot represent its members at international level, as these functions are reserved for trade union representation.

A vote for all workers – citizens or otherwise

Elections to the Chamber of Labour are unique in several regards, firstly because of their special active and passive voting rights. All members of the Chamber have the right to vote, and as membership is compulsory, this means that four million people are called to the polls: all employees, the self-employed, apprentices, the unemployed and so on. Only a few exceptions, including civil servants or senior management employees, are not members of the Chamber of Labour.

This also means that it doesn’t matter where workers are from: anyone legally working in Austria can vote. These elections thus give migrant workers a voice, which is an essential element of democracy.

More and more people in Austria are excluded from the main means of civic participation, namely voting, because they lack Austrian citizenship. They amount to 22 per cent of the adult population in Austria and a third of the population of Vienna. In the world of work in particular, foreigners represent a significant part of the population who pay taxes and can become politically involved here.

It’s also interesting to look at who the candidates are: they are mostly employee representatives at small and large companies, metalworkers, nurses, lorry drivers, social workers, as well as foreign workers, women, etc. Together, they form a true ‘Workers’ Parliament,’ one that reflects the world of work and represents the different political and ideological currents. In the elections to the Chamber of Labour in Vienna, for example, there were 16 different lists.

A national vote for workers, organised by workers

The close cooperation between the Chamber of Labour and the trade unions is reflected in the significant efforts made by the ÖGB and its seven trade unions to promote these elections, which are held every five years. And how? In the workplace! Our 90,000 staff representatives throughout the country are the backbone of the trade union movement. They enable us to establish contact with voters in their workplaces. These 90,000 staff representatives not only promote the Chamber of Labour elections, they also help to organise the elections themselves. The ÖGB installed thousands of ballot boxes and polling booths at workplaces and trained thousands of people to ensure that the elections were conducted democratically.

For companies where there are no representatives or no possibility of voting in the workplace, we launched a telephone campaign to provide information on how the elections work. In Vienna alone, we reached over 50,000 people, who were able to vote at public polling stations.

The elections closed at the end of April and the results were no surprise: in seven states, the Social Democratic Trade Unionists’ Group (FSG) won between 57.2 (Vienna) and 69.2 per cent (Kärnten) of the vote. In the two more conservative states in the west of Austria, Vorarlberg and Tirol, the Christian Trade Unionists (FCG) won with 42.33 per cent and 59.2 per cent of the vote respectively. Turnout was between 30 and 40 per cent, and was down in several states. While the causes for this have yet to be analysed, the expansion of remote working certainly played a role.

The elections to the nine Chambers of Labour marked the start of Austria’s election year. We hope that the elections to the European Parliament and the Austrian Parliament will focus on issues of particular importance to workers, including solutions to inflation, the rising cost of rent, electricity and heating, overwork due to the shortage of skilled labour, cuts in public services, etc.

This is no easy task, as voters tend to vote differently when elections are limited to the world of work or when other issues dominate the election campaign. And yet, the results of the Austrian parliamentary elections in September could have a major impact on the functioning of the Chamber of Labour. Despite the very high level of public confidence in this institution, certain parties dream of eliminating or at least restricting its funding (by lowering mandatory contributions) and thus obstructing policies defending workers’ rights in Austria.