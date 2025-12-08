Awards and nominations: recognition of the work of Equal Times and its journalists

Year after year, Equal Times journalists have shared engaging, rigorous and deeply human journalism with our audience. Their reports, published from across the globe, have been recognised with numerous awards and distinctions. Here is a non-exhaustive list:
2024
SOPA – Society of Publishers in Asia Award, in the category of ‘Excellence in Reporting on Arts and Culture’, winning article by Shirley Lau in Hong Kong.
- “An age of cultural decline” coupled with an unusual boom – the curious impact of Hong Kong’s national security law on its book industry
ILO – Global Media Competition on Labour Migration finalist article by Seulki Lee in South Korea.
- South Korea desperately needs more care workers – but low-paid migrants are not the answer, say unions
2023
Freelance Journalism Awards: Best Print Journalist prize for Gabriella Jozwiak for a series of articles on the impact of the war in Ukraine on children.
International Sports Press Association (AIPS) Awards, Africa section, Best Web Article category, awarded to journalist Yannick Kenné.
Pictures of the Year Latin America (POY Latam) Awards: Special mention (second prize) for photojournalist Pablo Garrigós Cucarella for his reporting in Uganda.
2021
Michael Elliott Award 2021 for Excellence in African Storytelling, received by journalist Bernadette Vivuya for her reporting on child labour in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
- As incremental efforts to end child labour by 2025 persist, Congo’s child miners – exhausted and exploited – ask the world to “pray for us”
Elizabeth Neuffer Award from the United Nations Correspondents Association (UNCA): Bronze medal awarded to journalist Maurizio Guerrero.
- On the back of the pandemic, the militarisation of Latin America is gathering momentum, analysts warn
Global Media Competition on Labour Migration: Finalist photoreport by Morena Pérez Joachin in Guatemala.
Global Media Competition on Labour Migration: Finalist article by Noémie Taylor-Rosner.
Global Media Competition on Labour Migration: Finalist article by Marco Marchese.
- In Italy, the institutionalised exploitation of migrant care workers has been exacerbated by the pandemic
Fetisov Journalism Awards, finalist article by Marga Zambrana on Uyghur refugees, in the category of ‘Outstanding Contribution to Peace’.
2020
Lorenzo Natali Prize, Best Emerging Journalist category, received by Shola Lawal and awarded by the European Commission to honour high-quality journalism on sustainable development.
- For African migrants trying, and dying, to reach north America, the Darién Gap is the “new Mediterranean”
Fetisov Journalism Awards, finalist article by Kira Walker on women in Yemen, in the category of ‘Outstanding Contribution to Peace’.
2019
Global Media Competition on Labour Migration: Winning article by Carmen Grau in Japan.
Migration Media Award, online media category, awarded to journalist Alicia Medina for her article about a Syrian war survivor.
2018
‘Colombine’ International Journalism Prize from the Press Association of Almería (Spain): Finalist article by journalist María José Carmona.
2017
Environmental Journalism Award, granted by Claves 21 magazine, with a special mention for Carmen Grau’s article on Peru’s potato heritage.
2015
Global Media Competition on Labour Migration: Three articles by Equal Times contributors were shortlisted in the inaugural edition of the ILO competition rewarding fair reporting on labour migration.
- Kenyan government moves to combat migrant worker abuse in the Gulf by Brian Ngugi, in the “professional journalism” category.
- “Migrant mothers need our help,” say South Africa’s baby smugglers and South Africa’s "gold slaves" by Ray Mwareya, in the “citizen journalism” category.