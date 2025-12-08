Awards and nominations: recognition of the work of Equal Times and its journalists

Year after year, Equal Times journalists have shared engaging, rigorous and deeply human journalism with our audience. Their reports, published from across the globe, have been recognised with numerous awards and distinctions. Here is a non-exhaustive list:

2024

SOPA – Society of Publishers in Asia Award, in the category of ‘Excellence in Reporting on Arts and Culture’, winning article by Shirley Lau in Hong Kong.

ILO – Global Media Competition on Labour Migration finalist article by Seulki Lee in South Korea.

2023

Freelance Journalism Awards: Best Print Journalist prize for Gabriella Jozwiak for a series of articles on the impact of the war in Ukraine on children.

International Sports Press Association (AIPS) Awards, Africa section, Best Web Article category, awarded to journalist Yannick Kenné.

Pictures of the Year Latin America (POY Latam) Awards: Special mention (second prize) for photojournalist Pablo Garrigós Cucarella for his reporting in Uganda.

2021

Michael Elliott Award 2021 for Excellence in African Storytelling, received by journalist Bernadette Vivuya for her reporting on child labour in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Elizabeth Neuffer Award from the United Nations Correspondents Association (UNCA): Bronze medal awarded to journalist Maurizio Guerrero.

Global Media Competition on Labour Migration: Finalist photoreport by Morena Pérez Joachin in Guatemala.

Global Media Competition on Labour Migration: Finalist article by Noémie Taylor-Rosner.

Global Media Competition on Labour Migration: Finalist article by Marco Marchese.

Fetisov Journalism Awards, finalist article by Marga Zambrana on Uyghur refugees, in the category of ‘Outstanding Contribution to Peace’.

2020

Lorenzo Natali Prize, Best Emerging Journalist category, received by Shola Lawal and awarded by the European Commission to honour high-quality journalism on sustainable development.

Fetisov Journalism Awards, finalist article by Kira Walker on women in Yemen, in the category of ‘Outstanding Contribution to Peace’.

2019

Global Media Competition on Labour Migration: Winning article by Carmen Grau in Japan.

Migration Media Award, online media category, awarded to journalist Alicia Medina for her article about a Syrian war survivor.

2018

‘Colombine’ International Journalism Prize from the Press Association of Almería (Spain): Finalist article by journalist María José Carmona.

2017

Environmental Journalism Award, granted by Claves 21 magazine, with a special mention for Carmen Grau’s article on Peru’s potato heritage.

2015

Global Media Competition on Labour Migration: Three articles by Equal Times contributors were shortlisted in the inaugural edition of the ILO competition rewarding fair reporting on labour migration.