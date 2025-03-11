Belarus’ exiled political opposition struggles to weaken Lukashenko’s hold

On 26 January 2025, the day of the presidential election, an anonymous protester waves the white-red-white flag, a banned symbol of the Belarusian opposition, at a rally in Warsaw where exiles opposed to the Lukashenko regime gathered.

“Sorry, I didn’t turn on the heating,” says Yauheni Fedarovich as he enters a cold, empty room where several chairs are lined up against the wall. “We hold meetings here during events or when dignitaries visit.” In addition to the meeting room, there’s a small portable office piled high with leaflets, documents and electronic equipment. Located just a few hundred metres from Alexanderplatz, in the heart of Berlin, the RAZAM association occupies this modest, rudimentary ‘cultural space,’ its exterior blending seamlessly with the surrounding construction zone and offering no visible clue as to its nature. Fedarovich gestures to a caravan parked across the street. “We’ve used it to help new arrivals by giving them a place to sleep,” he says.

Founded in August 2020, the organisation describes itself as a support network for Belarusian immigrants in Germany, primarily made up of opponents of President Alexander Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994. Yauheni Fedarovich, the organisation’s former treasurer, acknowledges that its activities have slowed in recent years: “At first, it was easy to mobilise people, but since 2022 and the war in Ukraine, it’s become much more difficult. People are reluctant to get involved for fear of repercussions for their families back home.”

Lukashenko’s reelection on 9 August 2020 to a sixth consecutive term sparked a major wave of protests following widespread allegations of electoral fraud from various observers and civil society organisations. The subsequent crackdown by the authorities marked a pivotal moment in the country’s political history, forcing opposition figures, including the main opposition candidate, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, to go into exile to avoid imprisonment. While Tikhanovskaya received significant international media attention at the time, which galvanised anti-government protesters, the initial momentum gradually faded, leaving the regime’s critics largely forgotten.

Polarised by the events of recent years, Belarusian society is now divided between supporters and opponents of President Lukashenko. The opposition, for the most part, forms the diaspora, which has settled mainly in neighbouring countries like Poland and Lithuania, as well as in other European nations, such as Sweden, Germany and France.

Research conducted by the BIELEXIL project, funded by the Institut Convergences Migrations (ICM) and the Centre Français de Recherches en Sciences Sociales (CEFRES), estimates that between 200,000 and 300,000 citizens have left Belarus since 2020, out of a population of approximately 9.3 million.

However, not all of these migrants are political refugees: “Many of the Belarusians who come to Germany do so in search of better job opportunities,” explains Alexandre Moissenko, head of press relations at RAZAM. “They are generally in stable situations and most come from the tech sector.”

The association’s stated objectives include “lobbying for democracy” in Belarus and “providing support for political prisoners”. “We are in contact with around a dozen of them,” says Moissenko. The funds that the group raises by collecting donations and organising cultural events, such as concerts, are sent to the families of detainees.

“Everything is done in secret, even booking the musical groups. We don’t make it official so they don’t face problems when they return home. They can’t be seen as connected to us,” explains Fedarovich. Confidentiality is key when it comes to transporting the funds raised. “It’s handled by individuals who can travel back and forth to Belarus,” he adds.

“Despite the risks, they continue to keep us informed”

Recently, state surveillance has tightened in Belarus. Since 4 September 2023, a decree signed by Lukashenko requires Belarusian citizens to travel back to the country to renew their passports, eliminating the option of doing so at embassies. “This creates an additional risk for those who know they are in the authorities’ crosshairs,” says Moissenko. “One temporary alternative for refugees is to obtain a ‘document for foreigners’ issued by Germany, which allows them to travel within the Schengen area. We assist with the administrative processes for those who need help.”

Sasha Romanova, now living in exile in Ireland, continues her work as a journalist and remains optimistic: “My passport is valid for a few more years, maybe there will be changes by then.” Romanova is the former director of the digital media platform kyky.org, which was shut down in Belarus in 2020 but now exists as an Instagram page. “We advise our users still living in the country not to ‘like’ or comment on our posts, as even that could lead to trouble,” says Romanova. The same applies to Telegram channels, where the opposition continues its activism. Users are advised to delete their messages.

“I myself was labeled an ‘extremist’ by the authorities, which puts me at risk of imprisonment if I return to the country. Their goal is also to isolate me – after all, who would risk sharing the content of an extremist?” continues Romanova.

Despite these threats, Romanova, like the members of RAZAM, maintains contact with people in Belarus, though she does so anonymously. “I have to say, I find these people incredibly brave. Despite all the risks, they continue to keep us informed about the situation on the ground.”

This enthusiasm is tempered by the low participation of exiles in the political events organised by the opposition. From 25 to 27 May 2024, the Coordination Council – a non-state body established in 2020 by Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, designed to represent Belarusian civil society – held elections to renew its membership. All Belarusians, both inside and outside the country, were invited to vote for the various lists presented. In the end, only 6,723 people voted.

“This result is not surprising and can be explained in several ways,” says Belarusian political analyst Artyom Shraibman, a former contributor to several opposition media outlets who is currently based in Poland. “First, the Coordination Council is not seen as an important entity by citizens, including those in the diaspora, as it has no real power – it’s just a group of exiled dissidents. Second, the process for participation was complicated. People had to register in advance, provide passport details and submit personal information. Many people were uncomfortable with sharing their data”. Above all, Shraibman sees this as a sign of widespread depoliticisation among Belarusians, “both inside and outside the country”.

Attempts at international pressure

According to the NGO Viasna, founded in 1996 and a member of the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH), around 1,200 people labeled as ‘political prisoners’ are currently behind bars in Belarus. One prominent prisoner is Viasna president Ales Bialiatski, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2022. In a gesture of goodwill, on 3 July 2024, just a few months before the upcoming elections, Lukashenko announced a series of measures reducing the sentences of several prisoners and granting the release of others. This amnesty applies to minors, pregnant women, single parents with children under 18, and individuals suffering from terminal illnesses.

According to the authorities, the early release will be carried out over several months and will apply to around 1,600 prisoners. Since the announcement, around 200 prisoners have been released, including 23 in January 2025. While many saw this as a political manoeuvre to improve relations with the West, it did not prevent the European Parliament from passing a resolution on 22 January 2025 condemning the elections in the country – before they even took place – and calling for the results not to be recognised.

This initiative follows a series of actions carried out in 2024, notably by exiled trade unionists who are members of the Belarusian Congress of Democratic Trade Unions (BKDP), which was banned in 2022. The organisation has reported numerous violations of trade union freedom in Belarus to the International Labour Organization (ILO), of which the country has been a member since 1954.

Since its 2004 investigation, the ILO has repeatedly called on Belarus to comply with international standards in this area and recently increased its pressure on the country to allow for a humanitarian mission to visit prisoners.

“Our proposals have been accepted,” says Lizaveta Merliak, the former international secretary of the Belarusian Independent Trade Union of Miners and Chemical Workers, currently living in exile in Germany. Merliak hoped that the accusations presented to the ILO would prompt a response from governments and social partners towards Belarus, which was achieved through the European Parliament’s resolution.

The resolution condemns the role of the Federation of Trade Unions of Belarus (FPB), the other major union centre, an heir to Soviet-era organisations which is closely aligned with the government. The Federation is accused of failing to protect workers prosecuted for participating in demonstrations and of actively campaigning for Lukashenko. Additionally, the resolution cautiously asserts that the FPB “is believed to play a significant role in organising the falsification of election results”.

“We were competing with them on workers’ rights issues. Today, their members have openly campaigned for Lukashenko in the factories,” says Merliak. The Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) are also calling for sanctions, requesting the freezing of “the assets of the entities and individuals involved in running Lukashenko’s so-called election campaign, including the Federation of Trade Unions of Belarus, such as Yury Sianko, Hanna Varfalameyeva and Valery Kursevich”.

Fear of instability and repression reinforces the status quo

None of this prevented Alexander Lukashenko from being reelected to a seventh consecutive term with 86.82 per cent on 26 January 2025. A total of five candidates appeared on the ballot, including Sergei Sirankov, the secretary general of the Communist Party of Belarus, who came second with just 3.21 per cent. As Lukashenko told the press: “I don’t care whether the West recognises the elections in Belarus or not. The most important thing for me is for Belarusians to recognise this election.”

A far cry from the large-scale protests of 2020, several hundred opposition members gathered in Warsaw on polling day to condemn what they called a democratic ‘farce’. Among them were prominent opposition figures such as Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and Pavel Latushka, the former Minister of Culture, now in exile. “This is not an election; it’s a ‘special electoral operation’ designed to keep Lukashenko in power,” says Tikhanovskaya, alluding to the terminology used by the Kremlin to describe the military invasion of Ukraine.

The announcement of the results did not provoke a reaction comparable to the one that occurred in the country five years earlier. “Why protest against a spectacle?” asks Shraibman. “It’s not easy to know what to revolt against – there was no opposition, no one whose votes were stolen”. And, above all, “protesting is not without risk. The danger of arrest is well known,” he says.

Furthermore, many citizens who favour political stability view their vote as a way to ensure continuity of power, particularly in light of the war taking place next door. The promise of peace is one of the mantras regularly employed by the country’s leaders, and the ‘Ukrainian bogeyman’ plays a key role in domestic politics.

The electoral process has just shown that, despite support from European capitals, the Belarusian opposition has been weakened . “No one really believes in the opposition figures,” says Fedarovich of RAZAM. Meanwhile, Minsk is consolidating its position in a newly emerging multipolar world. Russia and China were among the first countries to congratulate President Lukashenko on his victory. These ties have only deepened since European sanctions were imposed over human rights violations and military support for Russia.

With time and exile working in his favour, it seems unlikely that Lukashenko’s opponents will be able to mobilise to the extent that they did in 2020. Significant change now appears possible only through a shift in the broader geopolitical context. In this regard, Belarus’ future is closely tied to the resolution of the conflict in Ukraine. Such a resolution could reshape the regional balance of power and, after three decades of one-man rule, open the door to the possibility of political change in Belarus.