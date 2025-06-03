Can platform workers in Colombia break free from the algorithm’s control?

From left to right: Laura Vargas, Jairo Alonso Vaquén, John Alexander Rico and Angélica Ordoñez, founding members of the Colombian Association of App Drivers (ACCAPP) in Bogotá’s Plaza de Bolívar, where the Congress of the Republic is debating the labour reform bill.

In a video circulating on WhatsApp groups, a motorcyclist is seen straddling his bike, the bright orange backpack of the Rappi delivery platform (founded in Colombia in 2015) strapped to his back, being beaten by a group of men. The delivery driver holds firm, never letting go of the distinctive rectangular box that has come to symbolise the working reality of tens of thousands of informal labourers in Colombia and across much of Latin America.

This box is omnipresent and always on the move. Exposed to the elements, migrant, stateless, and seemingly unbound, it simultaneously carries the very shackle that chains its bearer: an algorithm, programmed by tech companies, that controls their every move and governs the livelihood they eke out from it.

The courier is in the car park of one of the delivery app’s collection points in Bogotá, Colombia. Even after two police officers on motorbikes arrive to protect him, the group continues its assault – striking his motorbike with sticks and helmets, shoving him and trying to knock him over – until another pair of officers arrive and form a protective circle around him, attempting to drive the attackers back. The scene captures the rising tensions between rival factions of unionised couriers: pro-company on one side, pro-worker on the other. All of this unfolds as President Gustavo Petro’s labour reform drifts in political limbo – caught between ongoing debate in Congress and the prospect of a public referendum aimed at salvaging it from likely defeat.

Since the country’s first left-wing government took office in August 2022, workers and trade unions have been pushing to secure historic labour rights. Their demands include a night shift premium beginning at 6pm; double pay for work on Sundays and public holidays; an end to outsourcing via union contracts; and, for platform workers, the right to negotiate employment terms and access to social security contributions.

The rise of unions among platform workers

In keeping with the public mood and political will to push through labour reforms, recent years have seen multiple initiatives in the Colombian Congress aimed at regulating the relationship between digital platforms and those who work with or for them. One such initiative is Bill 406, proposed in 2025, which aims to “regulate the hiring of individuals and contributions to social security on digital platforms, implement an additional bonus for workers tied to economic growth, and set out other provisions”. The bill also notes that over 200,000 people currently provide services through digital platforms in Colombia, “without any clear definition or regulation of their employment terms, social security affiliation, contributions, or payments”.

When Uber arrived in Colombia in 2013, Laura Vargas, a single mother, was facing serious economic and employment struggles. To make ends meet, she got hold of a car, signed up to the platform and began transporting passengers around the city. “Not many people were willing to take on such a high-risk job, with all the insecurity and the muggings,” she tells Equal Times from a café in downtown Bogotá, just a few blocks from Congress. “I had a lot of debt, and it was either go hungry or find a way to support my family.”

Vargas has been invited to a meeting with the senators behind Bill 406 to review the proposal, along with Jairo Alonso Vaquén, John Alexander Rico and Angélica Ordoñez, with whom she co-founded the Colombian Association of App Drivers (ACCAPP) seven years ago. The union, officially recognised by the Ministry of Labour and affiliated with the Central Union of Workers (CUT), has been contributing its sector expertise to a range of labour reform and legislative initiatives in Congress since 2020.

“The platforms refuse to acknowledge the value we place on hard work. To them, we’re not workers but so-called ‘driver partners’. This is a strategy to avoid being officially classified as transport companies and having to recognise an employment relationship,” says Alonso Vaquén.

“Over the years, we’ve organised as a union to assert that we are subordinates of a platform – of an algorithm. We work fixed hours, and we earn a wage,” adds Vargas.

At the headquarters of the Confederation of Colombian Workers (CTC), in Bogotá’s Teusaquillo neighbourhood, a preparatory meeting is underway for this year’s May Day celebrations. Among those invited is Yudi Aya, legal representative of the National Union of App Workers (SINATRAPP).

“In 2022, we formally registered as a union with the Ministry of Labour. It is the only way to fight for workers’ rights,” Aya tells Equal Times before the planning session begins. Her organisation represents delivery drivers, transport workers, call centre staff and domestic workers. “Because through the app, the same kind of subordination is being created for everyone. The lack of rights and workplace protections affects us all,” she explains.

For the past two years, SINATRAPP – which has 1,200 members and a presence in 12 cities – has been engaging in a dialogue and negotiations with the delivery platform Rappi in Bogotá. The talks are based on a list of demands centred on the recognition of a formal employment relationship, as well as regulation of the platform’s algorithm, which punishes workers by blocking their accounts without any due process and ranks them by the number of deliveries completed. These rankings restrict access to high-demand zones for new workers or those with limited availability. The supposed freedom to work at one’s convenience is, in practice, curtailed by the platform’s algorithmic decisions. Only those who work full-time gain access to the most profitable orders.

At the most recent meeting at the Ministry of Labour, held on 10 April, the union walked out. “They made a fool of all of us, not just the union, but the ministry too. There wasn’t even a legal representative from Rappi. It’s a deliberate attempt to stall the processes the union is trying to push forward,” says Aya.

Union solidarity against platform tactics

Since the arrival of so-called ‘platform capitalism’ and the ‘sharing economy’ in the country more than a decade ago, workers’ struggles have been waged not only in the streets, in Congress, and at the negotiating tables, but also in the language itself: companies employ a semantic maze, cloaked in marketing jargon, to evade or stall their labour obligations, while justifying and promoting their model of intermediation – all while profiting from and expanding by exploiting precarious workers across the globe.

However, tech companies promote their platforms as tools that enable anyone to offer services and earn extra income flexibly and on their own terms – without having to stick to schedules or follow orders – governed by discretionary terms and conditions that users accept independently and autonomously.

They therefore have no ‘employees’ or ‘employment relationship’, and their commitment is limited to providing a service and generating profits for their owners. However, as numerous organisations and experts have been warning for years, the reality is far more complex and concerning. In response to criticism of their business model and to protect their interests, Alianza In – the association of app and innovation companies in Latin America aiming to influence national regulations – was established five years ago in Colombia.

Among the advances, José Daniel López, executive director of the association – a critic of regulatory restrictions on tech companies – highlights the agreement reached with the Ministry of Labour to extend social security coverage to more than 120,000 delivery workers employed by digital platforms.

Under this agreement, which is still pending approval as part of the labour reform currently before Congress, the platforms would cover 60 per cent of contributions to health and pensions, and 100 per cent of contributions related to occupational risk insurance. The draft reform leaves it up to the platforms to decide whether to classify workers as employees or independent contractors. “Leaving it to the employer to decide whether we are dependent or independent is despicable. We feel used. This reform runs counter to the reality of our sector. What we need is a reform that doesn’t favour employers. This is not fairness or negotiation – it’s abuse and a violation of our rights,” says Aya of SINATRAPP.

Alianza In also promotes and supports the creation of unions inclined toward unilateral agreements, such as the Association of Independent App-Based Delivery Workers (ASDIAPP), founded in 2023 and now counting around 300 members. ASDIAPP opposes the labour reform, arguing that prioritising permanent contracts and reducing outsourcing limits labour flexibility and leads to higher unemployment. The clash between these two opposing perspectives has, at times, spilled into the streets – as evidenced in the WhatsApp video – amid a period of intense public debate.

Trade unions such as SINATRAPP, ACCAPP, and the Union of Platform Workers (UNIMEDP) – a member of the General Confederation of Labour (CGT) – oppose unilateral negotiations with company-aligned unions, as well as bipartite agreements that involve only the platform industry association and the government. They denounce what they see as interference by the industry to secure outcomes favourable to platform companies. “We were included in the draft of the labour reform, but suddenly things happened behind closed doors and two crucial words were removed. We were ‘mobility drivers’, and now it just says ‘delivery drivers’,” says Laura Vargas, describing how the legislation is being narrowed to apply to only certain categories of workers. Anderson Quintero, representative of SINATRAPP’s Bogotá branch, adds: “The most damaging issue isn’t whether we’re legal or not, or whether we’re formally regulated. It’s the frustration over the government’s lack of active involvement. We need greater involvement from politicians.”

With the support of international and regional workers’ organisations – including the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) and the Trade Union Confederation of the Americas (TUCA) – local unions have received training and guidance to build alliances and apply political pressure to secure tripartite negotiations involving the state, companies, and workers. This year, they launched the Organisation of App Workers for Colombia (OTAC), aimed at unifying the demands of all platform workers and promoting a popular referendum to revive the labour reform. The proposed question, which encapsulates their struggle, is: “Do you agree that platform workers should be able to negotiate the type of contract they work under and be guaranteed social security coverage?”

“OTAC was created to bring leadership together and avoid fragmentation, because we believe that not only in Colombia, but globally, we need to build a strong front in response to what’s happening with employers. Instead of working towards integration and conflict resolution, they’re waging a war against workers, simply for demanding that their rights be respected. The very fact that we have to fight for them is cruel. If the law exists, it should be respected,” says Aya.

In an effort to clarify this labour dispute – which reflects the deepening transformation of work brought about by the rise of platform capitalism, itself reshaping production processes and contributing to the erosion of social protection systems and hard-won labour rights – OTAC has presented a set of general demands. These include: equal access to social security, in line with that of traditional workers; overtime and holiday pay, reflected in increased payment rates; incentives that are not tied to profile-based performance metrics; equal social benefits, not dependent on the internal rules of individual platforms; educational support for workers and their families; and unequivocal recognition as workers.

In Colombia, as of March 2025, the rate of informal employment has returned to levels not seen since the Covid-19 pandemic. Of the 23.7 million workers recorded by the National Statistics Department (DANE), 57.7 per cent – 13.6 million people – are working informally and do not contribute to the social security system. The struggle led by OTAC and platform workers’ unions for labour reform that guarantees formalisation ultimately aims to eliminate the informality that defines the sector. It also seeks to ban employment models that offer only minimal income, lack legal protections, and prioritise profit extraction for tech companies.

The deceptive nature of the term ‘collaborative economies’ lies in the fact that the activities they promote are not truly about ‘collaboration’ or ‘sharing,’ as sociologists Francisco José Fernández Trujillo and Javier Gil García argue in their text Mecanismos y dinámicas del trabajo en las plataformas digitales: los casos de Airbnb y de las plataformas de reparto (Mechanisms and dynamics of work on digital platforms: the cases of Airbnb and delivery platforms). Rather, they suggest, the term is used “as a marketing strategy that helps to obscure the new forms of labour exploitation and wealth concentration generated by these platforms”.