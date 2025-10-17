Can sustainable tourism held raise standards and create jobs in Senegal?

On the island of Gorée, tourist guides, street vendors and restaurant touts wait for the arrival of tourists from Dakar at the landing stage. June 2025.

With the rich culture and history of its capital, Dakar, its sandy coastline dotted with seaside resorts, picturesque fishing villages, the historic architecture of Saint-Louis – a UNESCO World Heritage Site – and the mangroves, rice fields and forests of Casamance, Senegal boasts a wealth of tourist attractions. The country has long hoped to harness these assets as a driver of economic revival.

In 2024, Senegal welcomed nearly 2.26 million visitors, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Handicrafts. The majority came from Africa (74 per cent) and Europe (23 per cent), travelling for cultural tourism as well as for business, religious and sporting purposes. Between 2019 and 2024, revenue generated by the sector rose by 86.2 per cent, according to the Ministry’s Research, Planning and Monitoring Division (CEPS/MTA). Tourism now accounts for around 7 per cent of GDP, and many observers agree that the sector still holds considerable untapped potential.

However, several industry stakeholders interviewed by Equal Times warn of major challenges linked to working conditions in the sector, which also includes a large number of informal workers without proper employment contracts.

A more complex reality on the ground

Mamadou Diouf, secretary-general for the hotel industry at the CNTS trade union confederation, criticises the widespread use of seasonal contracts “that do not comply with legal standards”. Dismissals, he explains, “which are very frequent, are often justified on so-called economic grounds, without regard for legal procedures. The workers who are dismissed are sometimes replaced by service providers or casual labourers.” Of the 120,000 workers registered with the Ministry of Tourism, “I would estimate that only a third, around 40,000, have permanent contracts,” he says.

During industrial disputes, El Hadji Ndiaye, head of the tourism sector at the CNTS-FC (National Confederation of Senegalese Workers – Forces for Change), another trade union, condemns what he sees as the bias of labour inspectors, who too often side with employers. “When there’s a dispute between an employee and their boss, they often summon only the worker. Employers, meanwhile, can sometimes send their driver to represent them. Such practices are unacceptable,” he says.

The government is widely expected to bring the sector up to international standards, both in terms of the quality of services offered and as a model of best practices.

This forms a key part of Vision 2050, the new guiding framework for public policy introduced following the arrival of the new government in April 2024. Officials aim to create 500,000 jobs linked to the sector and boost its contribution to the national GDP to 10 per cent.

As Faouzou Dème warns, it won’t be easy. A consultant and former candidate for the leadership of the UN World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), Dème has served in several ministerial cabinets since the 2000s and advocates for a more holistic vision for the sector. “Tourism is both an export product and one of domestic consumption. 64 per cent of tourism activities are ‘consumed’ by nationals, compared with 36 per cent by international visitors. This means it draws on culture, crafts, and all the values that define and identify us,” he explains. In line with this vision, the government renamed the ministry on 6 September 2025 as the Ministry of Culture, Crafts and Tourism – a change intended to strengthen the links between tourism and other sectors capable of generating positive synergies.

Reforms are already in the works, including a new Tourism Code intended to strengthen regulations and promote sustainable development across the entire ecosystem. “Tourism is a promising sector that generates jobs and wealth. But this can’t happen without private investors,” notes Dème, who calls for the inclusion of all stakeholders.

When it comes to working conditions, the current government has also sought to clean up outdated practices, notably by repealing colonial decree 41-87 from 26 June 1953, which required tourism sector employees to work 50 hours a week while being paid for only 40. “There has been some resistance from employers, but the measure has been largely implemented,” says Ndiaye.

Diouf welcomes the repeal as a necessary and long-overdue correction of an injustice, but he believes there is still much to be done. Chief among the pending measures is the implementation of the Social Stability Pact for Tourism, Hospitality and Catering, signed as far back as April 2021 by the government, employers and workers’ representatives (including the CNTS and CNTS/FC). The pact – introduced in response to the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic – was intended as a compromise between several objectives: protecting existing jobs, ensuring the regular payment of wages, updating the national collective agreement for the hotel industry, suspending strike notices, and supporting tourism businesses through the creation of a dedicated bank credit line. However, much to the frustration of its signatories, the pact’s measures have yet to be implemented.

For their part, the social partners are making efforts to address workers’ demands. “An agreement signed with employers now establishes a monthly food allowance between 17,000 and 24,000 CFA francs [around €26 to €37], depending on the category, for all employees in the hotel sector. This sectoral agreement is a major achievement in our fight for the dignity of our fellow workers,” adds Ndiaye.

Ecotourism: between hope and uncertainty

Alongside traditional international tourism, Dème calls for the expansion of integrated rural tourism, highlighting its many advantages – particularly its potential to boost development in remote areas. “Local communities would benefit by earning an income from activities within their own regions, while nature and wildlife would be preserved in disadvantaged areas,” he emphasises.

In Casamance, a major tourist region, Ousmane Sané has been an advocate of ecotourism ever since “traditional tourism showed its limitations”. He manages a two-hectare camp in Niafrang, a village in Lower Casamance near the Gambian border, together with two employees – a gardener and a cook – and members of his family. “Most of my guests are Western, but we also welcome visitors from Africa, including Gambia and Senegal. The camp is comfortable, though we don’t aspire to modern luxury. In fact, many of our guests are keen to take part in conservation and environmental initiatives.”

However, as Sané explains, ecotourism faces several challenges in this part of Senegal, including isolation, poor road conditions, ageing transport infrastructure, and high fares charged by transport operators.

Elsewhere in the country, it must also contend with increasing ‘industrialisation,’ particularly the rampant concreting of scenic areas popular with tourists, as well as the mining of zircon, a mineral extracted from the sand that degrades the land.

According to Mamadou Pouye Tita, author of the investigative book Le Tourisme au Sénégal, Radioscopie d’un Secteur (Nuit & Jour, 2025): “Ecotourism must be the hallmark of local tourism. It creates a tourist attraction centred on our values, our unique identity as a people, our cultural heritage, and our agricultural and environmental potential.”

Without ruling out the possibility of major investments, Tita calls for greater attention to domestic tourism: “No country should rely solely on foreign visitors to develop its tourism sector.” He cites, for example, the border closures imposed during the Covid-19 pandemic between 2019 and 2020, which severely impacted the industry.

In this regard, he points to the revival of community-managed camps – a model of ecotourism that has proved successful in Casamance and the Saloum Islands, where local villagers played an active role in running the camps – as a relevant option for developing domestic tourism. “Unfortunately, due to a lack of state oversight, the concept has been hijacked by businessmen and turned into private resorts,” he laments.

Major obstacles to be overcome

Tourism in Senegal faces a number of structural obstacles that still hinder its full development. Three challenges stand out in particular: the need for improved professional training for sector workers, tackling underemployment alongside the high cost of the destination, and ensuring the security of tourist sites.

At the helm of the Thiès and Diourbel tourist offices, local bodies responsible for promoting and managing tourism, Boubacar Sabaly calls for strengthened vocational training. He stresses that “the present and future of Senegalese tourism are at stake here”. Without skilled staff, the country struggles to offer a tourist experience that meets international standards and can compete with other African or global destinations. Dème likewise emphasises the need to invest in training and rigorous planning, noting that “if we want 500,000 jobs, we need [...] a training school that educates employees according to the demands of the sector’s growing capacity.”

The figures provided by expert Mamadou Pouye Tita speak volumes: despite the increase in accommodation capacity in terms of beds (from 27,658 in 2014 to 41,500 in 2022), direct employment in the hotel sector has remained stagnant over the same period, at around 28,035. This points to “a serious underemployment issue,” with fewer than “one job created per hotel room”.

In other words, the quantitative growth of the hotel sector has not translated into a qualitative improvement in professional opportunities.

The high prices charged at certain locations are another major obstacle, particularly for African tourists. Sémou Dione, a professional tour guide with many years’ experience, puts it plainly: “With a scarcity of visitors, due largely to the high cost of the destination and the limited promotion of Senegal, it’s no surprise the tourism sector is struggling.” Tita specifically criticises the accumulation of taxes on airfares, which often exceed the pre-tax price of the ticket itself. Such taxation discourages potential visitors and leaves Senegal at a disadvantage. Added to this are persistent problems of "unsanitary conditions and overcrowding by people and animals” at certain sites, notes Boubacar Sabaly, who is also general manager of the Les Bougainvillées hotel in Saly.

Security has also become an increasing concern for those working in the sector. As Dème points out, “tourists don’t travel to unstable countries or to areas where they feel unsafe.” This concern was underscored by a series of incidents in 2025: in January, the Riu Baobab hotel in Pointe Sarène – one of Senegal’s flagship high-end tourism establishments – was targeted in an armed robbery, while in August, a theft and armed assault were reported at the Les Diamantines residence in Saly. Such episodes tarnish the image of a destination that is generally considered safe, but still striving to become even more welcoming.