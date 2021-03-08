Decent work for all means violence, harassment and discrimination-free work for all

Ratifying the International Labour Organization (ILO) Convention No. 190 on Eliminating Violence and Harassment in the World of Work is an imperative, particularly during these critical times we are living through. The current health crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic has contributed to an increase in the number of incidents of work-related violence and harassment, including teleworking and the growing phenomenon of work on digital labour platforms.

Unfortunately, numerous recent accusations and complaints in this regard confirm the position long held by the GSEE that the full scale of the problem of the social scourge of discrimination and violence against women is invisible. In the world of work more specifically, the fear caused by the threat of dismissal, the fear of retaliation as well as the impact of social stereotypes may significantly limit the number of victims who file a formal complaint with regard to acts of violence and discrimination.

The GSEE urges its affiliates to step up vigilance on violence and harassment as well as incidents of discrimination, racism and intolerance. Trade unions have a duty to provide effective support to victims and take decisive action to prevent abusive behaviours in this regard, investigate complaints and protect the victims from acts of retaliation, such as intimidation, demotion, personal or professional downgrading, and lawsuits for alleged defamation filed by cowardly perpetrators.

In this framework, GSEE is committed to continue fighting for:

• The prompt ratification of ILO Convention C190 on Eliminating Violence and Harassment in the World of Work and appropriate measures for its effective implementation. The Convention will be a landmark instrument to address violence and harassment through safeguarding workers’ labour and human rights, as well as dignity and respect in the workplace.

• The protection of victims of violence at the national level based on an effective legal framework and appropriate policy initiatives. The existing institutional framework, in addition to the Istanbul Convention, which has been ratified by Greece, should be strengthened by the appropriate tools provided by the ratification of ILO Convention C190.

• The effective and valid registration and processing of statistical data on incidents of gender-based violence, as laid down in the Istanbul Convention (Law 4531/2018), ratified by Greece. Statistical data collection and monitoring is a pre-requisite for enhancing the legal framework that protects victims and provides for the severe punishment of perpetrators while covering the entire range of discrimination prohibited by law.

• To break the silence and social stereotypes, to fairly restitute victims and effectively prosecute the perpetrators of violence and discrimination involves a long, arduous process. Stereotypes on gender social roles negatively affects the position of women in the labour market and increases the risk of all forms of violence or harassment.

GSEE honours and stands in solidarity with women and men who have the courage and strength to resist violence and assault on their dignity. Our position is premised on a broader concept of violence that includes rape, sexual harassment, verbal, psychological and physical abuse in the workplace, domestic violence and trafficking, as well as violence on the grounds of race, ethnicity, religion and sexual orientation.

Moreover, in the emerging new digital working environment, constant vigilance is required to prevent and tackle all forms of‘digital’ violence and harassment that can result from monitoring teleworking employees, employer’s intrusion into workers’ private and family life, as well as all forms of arbitrary actions by the employers that violate labour rights.

In this context, we encourage all working people, regardless of their gender, to contact their trade unions and request all possible assistance and support in addressing such incidents.

We, as a trade union movement, will continue to demand, in the post Covid-19 era, decent work for all by expanding the array of trade union interventions to protect victims and build a work culture founded on zero tolerance to any form of violence, harassment and discrimination.