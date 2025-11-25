Despite disability pay gap reporting, disabled workers in the UK continue pay the price for systemic discrimination

In this 15 October 2025 image, Access to Work Collective co-founders Dr Shani Dhanda and Jacqueline Winstanley (center) stand with Liberal Democrat MP Steve Darling (left) and Green Party MP Carla Denyer (right). They delivered an open letter with over 17,000 signatures to the Prime Minister’s office at 10 Downing Street, urging the government to reform the Access to Work scheme to prevent disabled people from being forced out of work due to including long delays and funding cuts.

It wasn’t until 2017, when Rachel Parker turned 25, that she finally received an autism diagnosis. While she eventually managed to complete a first-class honours degree in environmental science, she struggled to find stable employment, and all the jobs she managed to secure were entry-level and low-paid.

Since she has always loved baking and really needed a way to find secure work, in 2022 Parker eventually decided to set up her own gluten-free bakeryin the Scottish Borders through a social enterprise, to support neurodivergent people into meaningful employment.

That was a milestone for Parker. But after reading about the autism pay gap, she realised that, despite being the founder and CEO of the bakery, she was still earning less than her colleagues. While her funders were understanding and her hours were reduced to put her hourly rate in line with that of other workers, it drove home the inequalities faced by people with disabilities, even though – ironically – she had set up her business to help dismantle them.

“A significant part of the solution lies in increasing awareness of the disability pay gap,” Parker tells Equal Times.

Parker is one of 16.1 million people in the UK living with a disability, and her personal story reflects a broader problem.

As the latest analysis from the Trades Union Congress (TUC) in the United Kingdom shows, workers with disabilities are still on the margins of the economy, with the pay gap between disabled and non-disabled workers standing at £2.24 an hour, equating to a pay gap of 15.5 per cent. That means disabled people earn over £4,000 less than non-disabled workers on average, every year.

The TUC, which has been documenting the discrepancies in pay and employment that disabled people face in an annual report since 2018, also revealed that disabled women experience an even higher pay gap, with non-disabled men earning over a quarter (27.3 per cent) more than disabled women. Previous research from the TUC also shows that the level of workplace disadvantage experienced by people with disabilities varies depending on the type or severity of their impairment. But disabled workers across the board are impacted by higher unemployment rates and are more likely to face insecure work and zero-hours contracts.

“A really big gap”

It’s been 30 years since discriminating against someone because of a disability became illegal in the UK with the passing of the Disability Discrimination Act (DDA) in 1995, which was later replaced by the Equality Act of 2010. But the reality faced by most people with disabilities remains far from equal.

“It’s a really big gap,” Quinn Roache, policy lead at the TUC, tells Equal Times. “It has actually grown larger since we first started collecting data in 2013, which points to previous government failures to enact meaningful change.”

He added that one of the TUC’s major demands has been to have disability pay gap reporting enshrined in law, and that the current Labour government is now taking steps to introduce this.

“The pay gap currently experienced by workers with disabilities works out to the equivalent of 49 days of working for free this year. What we’re saying [to the government] is ‘we’re really glad that you are bringing in disability pay gap reporting and meaningful action plans, but it’s really important that you deliver this legislation and do it quickly,’” Roache adds. “Because pay reporting in itself will not fix the gap; what will fix the gap are the accompanying action plans.”

The report also highlights how the government’s flagship Employment Rights Bill will ban zero hours contracts. This is an important step in improving the lives of many disabled workers, who are estimated to spend an additional £1,095 a month to have the same standard of living as non-disabled households (due to things like higher gas and electricity bills and home adaptations, amongst other costs), according to research by the UK disability charity Scope. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has referred to this bill as “the single biggest upgrade to workers’ rights in a generation”.

The new TUC report also points to how urgent it is for the government to reform the Access to Work scheme (a government grant to help people with disabilities and health conditions start or stay in paid work), so that employers can make reasonable adjustments swiftly.

A disabled worker might have to quit their job because their employer hasn’t received the funding to be able to make the necessary adjustments in their workplace. Record delays means that people have been waiting months for support that would enable them to keep or start a job, with some people even having their job offers withdrawn altogether.

On 15 October 2025, the Access to Work Collective joined forces with the Liberal Democrat MP Steve Darling and Green Party MP Carla Denyer to deliver an open letter with over 17,000 signatures to the Prime Minister’s office at 10 Downing Street, urging the government to reform the Access to Work scheme to prevent disabled people from being forced out of work due to including long delays and funding cuts.

“The Access to Work scheme should be the experience for everyone, not the exception,” says accessibility and inclusion specialist Dr Shani Dhanda, who founded the Access to Work Collective.

When she was in her early twenties, Dhanda – who lives with osteogenesis imperfecta (also known as brittle bone disease) – avoided asking her first employer for adjustments because she had struggled so much to get a job. She was afraid that any requests, however reasonable, would “rock the boat”. Thanks to the Access to Work scheme, she eventually got a bespoke office chair, footstool and keyboard. She now directs much of her efforts towards helping other disabled people facing difficulties, like payment delays or their support suddenly being cut.

“The disability pay gap isn’t just about pay,” Dhanda tells Equal Times. “It reflects the wider barriers disabled people face throughout their working lives. When you cannot get the adjustments or support you need, you’re more likely to end up in lower paid roles, miss out on progression or be pushed out of work entirely.”

Underpaid, underemployed and unemployed – a global picture

The trade union movement bases its work in this area on the social model of disability which posits that it is workplaces and societies that need to be fixed and adapted, not people. As the TUC’s first disability and employment report stated in 2018: “A worker with an impairment becomes disabled only when hit by artificial societal barriers created by environment, people’s attitudes, and workplaces.”

But people with disabilities continue to be excluded from the labour market. In 2024, the International Labour Organization (ILO) published a working paper which highlighted the fact that disabled people are less likely to be part of the labour market and they tend to earn less when they are. The report also noted that people with disabilities may tend towards self-employment because of the greater flexibility it offers in terms of working hours, access to work facilities and avoidance of discrimination.

“People with disabilities are often overqualified for the jobs they do and tend to enter the labour market at the bottom of the pyramid, where they may stay indefinitely”, explains Stefan Trömel, senior disability specialist at the ILO. “Negative attitudes and lack of reasonable accommodations are major barriers.”

With just under 30 per cent of people with disabilities active in the labour market globally, Trömel points out that disability pay gap reporting is important to expose bias and trigger action plans to reduce this inequity.

Sevane Ananian, a senior economist at the ILO and co-author of the aforementioned working paper, A study on the employment and wage outcomes of people with disabilities, says: “The analysis across 30 countries found that employees with disabilities earn on average 12 per cent less per hour than their non-disabled counterparts. While factors such as age, occupational category, and education explain about one quarter of the pay gap, three quarters remain unexplained.”

This unexplained gap points to systemic issues including discrimination and structural barriers, according to Ananian, who points out that a “mismatch between the capacities of disabled workers and job requirements often results in lower pay or underemployment”.

In July, the UK parliament narrowly progressed a controversial bill that is set to limit access to some welfare payments if enacted. The measure would increase the requirements to access disability benefits. Liz Kendall, who was the Minister for Work and Pensions until September 2025, said in a speech to MPs when discussing the reforms back in March that “millions who could work are trapped on benefits – denied the income, hope, dignity and respect that we know good work brings,” but disability rights groups say that the bill could drive people into severe hardship and even homelessness.

“While some disabled people who work still have access to benefits, the majority of disabled people receive no benefits, or live in countries where benefits are deemed incompatible with employment. People with disabilities face extra costs related to their condition, and these costs should be covered by the government independently of whether the person is employed or not,” says Trömel.

Globally, governments fail to secure fundamental rights

People around the world who live with disabilities have been protected by the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, which was adopted in December 2006, and is widely recognised as “the first comprehensive human rights treaty of the 21st century”. But many countries are failing to fully implement obligations set out in the treaty.

Carlos Ríos Espinosa, associate director of disability rights at Human Rights Watch, wrote an article in April 2025 exposing Brazil’s “systemic failure” to support people with disabilities – particularly when it comes to their right to live independently. He highlighted the tragic death of Leonardo Barcello, a 32-year-old disability rights advocate who lived with muscular dystrophy and died in February from asphyxiation after a power outage switched off his breathing apparatus.

“Brazil urgently needs a deinstitutionalization plan and community-based support to ensure that people with disabilities live in dignity and safety,” Ríos Espinosa writes.

In Brazil, where over 18 million people, or 9 per cent of the population, have some type of disability, earnings are 30 per cent lower than for those without any disabilities.

According to the most recent data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), the labour force participation rate amongst people with disabilities was 28.3 per cent in 2019, and 66.3 per cent recorded for those without disabilities. This means that seven out of every ten people with disabilities who seeks a job is being excluded from the workforce. The average monthly salary for workers with disabilities reached R$ 1,639 (approximately US$305), while employees without disabilities earned R$ 2,619 (approximately US$490) on average.

In Canada, recent statistics show that around 1.5 million people living with disabilities are below the poverty line, and the numbers are worse for women. Bilan Arte, the national women’s and human rights lead at the Canadian Labour Congress, Canada’s main national trade union centre, tells Equal Times that the Canada Disability Benefit (CDB), which was rolled out this summer, represents “a critical step”, providing direct financial assistance to 1.6 million Canadians with disabilities currently living in poverty.

However, she says the CLC is concerned regarding the base monthly payment of CAN$200 (approximately US$142) and has joined disability justice advocates across the country to demand it be increased. They are also calling for those already eligible for other disability benefits to be automatically enrolled, and for the CDB to be a top-up to other income and disability support programmes.

“The CDB is a vital opportunity to reduce poverty, advance equity, and uphold the dignity of millions of people with disabilities in Canada. But it still falls short of delivering real change for Canadians with disabilities,” Arte tells Equal Times.

Back in the UK, Quinn Roache from the TUC says that he hopes the new government legislation will gradually close the pay gap and prevent disabled people from falling into poverty.

“Reasonable adjustments legislation has been in place for 30 years, but we know employers are not putting in place adjustments quickly enough. It’s been a long time with very little progress, but there is some hope with current government commitments,” Roache concludes.

Rachel Parker, who now supports neuro-diverse people through her gluten-free bakery, highlighted how important it is to implement the Access to Work scheme effectively.

“If the Access to Work scheme was being implemented and resourced effectively, this would also sustainably decrease the disability employment gap for both employed and self-employed people,” she said. “We need meaningful and effective support available to mitigate the impacts of an employee’s disability in the workplace.”