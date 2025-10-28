Egypt’s child farmworkers: the human cost of feeding Europe

In Egypt, researchers estimate that more than three million children work in agriculture, even as the country seeks to expand its exports of farm produce to Europe.

Every morning at three, eleven-year-old Mariam is woken by her mother’s voice urging her to get up and dress. She opens her eyes, weary after only a few hours’ sleep. She knows she must hurry or risk losing a day’s work. Quickly, she gets ready alongside her mother before the two are separated into different trucks bound for the desert farms on the outskirts of Taha al-Ameda, a village in Minya governorate, 260 kilometres south of Cairo.

Crowded into a truck with around twenty other girls aged nine to sixteen, Mariam is on her way to a field where she will spend the day harvesting onions, while her mother joins a group of women bound for the wheat harvest. Before Mariam climbs aboard, her mother offers a few words of advice: “Don’t sit by the outer door, stay close to your friends, keep to the middle of the truck.”

Mariam is one of millions of children working in Egypt, many of them in agriculture, in support of a government strategy focused on boosting agricultural exports, especially to Europe.

Figures published in 2019 by the Central Agency for Public Mobilisation and Statistics (CAPMAS) – Egypt’s official statistics agency – indicate that more than 1.8 million children aged between six and sixteen are working in the country, 64 per cent of them in agriculture. But researchers such as Abdel Mawla Ismail, president of the Egyptian Association for Collective Rights, and other independent estimates suggest that the number of children working in agriculture alone exceeds three million.

According to Ismail, “civil society groups believe the official figures are inaccurate, as they exclude large, unrecorded sectors of child labour and fail to reflect the real number of children working in rural areas, going so far as to deny that the phenomenon exists at all.”

Difficult working conditions

Mariam’s journey takes nearly two hours along unpaved roads before she reaches the farm where she works. Every day, she prays to make it there safely, fully aware of the frequent accidents on the route. Last June, the truck carrying her and her mother was involved in a crash. Her mother was injured and unable to work for two weeks. Mariam escaped with only a few bruises – not serious enough to keep her home from work.

Around six in the morning, Mariam begins harvesting onions. She doesn’t dare stop, even as the supervisor shouts at them to keep going. “We work under the scorching sun without any protection,” says Mariam’s mother, her daughter by her side. “Sometimes we even cut the irrigation pipes just to drink water. It’s as hot as the water we use to wash.”

“I send my daughter to work in the fields because we have no income, and both of us have to work to provide for the family. She harvests garlic, potatoes and tomatoes, I pick wheat, melons and grapes. Some landowners prefer young girls, since they can pay them less.”

Mariam’s mother lives with her four children – Mariam, the eldest, a boy, and two girls – in a two-room flat in the village of Taha al-Ameda. She lost her husband to kidney failure four years ago, leaving her in a desperate situation. “All of the women in our village are temporary workers with no steady jobs. We go out with other women to work in the fields. The reclamation of the desert nearby has given us this opportunity, but the work is hard,” says the 36-year-old woman.

A long black scar runs across her face. “It’s from the sulphur used during the beet harvest. The woman in front of me was harvesting and tossing the tubers behind her, and without looking, she hit me with them. The beets are sprayed with sulphur to speed up ripening. That’s what burned my face,” she says.

Mariam works from six in the morning until three in the afternoon, then spends another hour loading the harvest onto large trucks before returning home at six – all for a daily wage of 100 Egyptian pounds (around €1.80). Her mother earns a little more, between 130 and 150 pounds (€2.50 and €2.80) a day.

They both work six days a week, with only Friday to rest and recover. “If we didn’t have that day off, we couldn’t keep going, we’d just collapse,” says the mother.

Mariam and her mother pray each day to return home safely – they know that some are not so fortunate. On 28 June, 18 young women, most of them minors, were killed in a road accident in Menoufiya governorate, in the Nile Delta, as they were travelling to a farm to harvest grapes in a nearby desert area. Independent media dubbed them the “130-pound martyrs,” a reference to their daily wage.

The accident sparked a heated debate across the country over the dire conditions in rural Egypt. These conditions are linked to economic policies introduced by the Egyptian government under the guidance of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) since 2016, which have driven an increase in child labour.

Mariam’s mother was horrified when she read the news. “We could face the same fate,” she says. “Every day we go out to work, it feels like the end. And we’re always afraid of accidents on the job.”

Child labour: an endemic problem

What Mariam and her mother do not realise is that some of the trucks they load at the end of their long, exhausting day – working without any rights or protection – are almost certainly bound for Europe. Egypt continues to consolidate its position as a major agricultural supplier to the European market.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, the EU is the top destination for Egyptian agricultural products. On 13 October, the ministry announced that exports had reached 7.5 million tonnes since the start of the year, with the EU leading the way. Key commodities include citrus fruits, potatoes, tomatoes, grapes, strawberries and more.

To support this rapid growth, Egypt and Italy have launched a new maritime delivery line using roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) vessels. The fast corridor is specifically designed to speed the transport of fresh fruit and vegetables to European markets. Encouraged by the state, these exports have become a crucial source of foreign currency for the country. The Egyptian government aims to raise annual exports to US$100 billion, with a focus on agricultural products.

“As a result of massive exports, especially to Europe, the government has expanded its desert reclamation policy to create vast agricultural farms, mainly producing grapes, oranges, onions and other crops. This has worsened the problem of informal work and exploitation, particularly of children, in rural areas,” Abdel Mawla Ismail tells Equal Times.

“Child and women’s labour is one of the darker sides of Egypt’s agricultural sector. It’s widespread, especially in crops that require intensive labour but offer low daily wages,” says Ismail.

Child labour is not limited to Egypt. According to the latest 2024 estimates from the International Labour Organisation (ILO), around 138 million children work worldwide.

In addition to children, some 5 million women work in agriculture (according to a 2010 census, the most recent for agricultural workers). “None of them have social security, health insurance, or any protection. They work all day, and in some cases up to ten hours a day,” says Abdel Mawla Ismail, noting that the life expectancy of these workers rarely exceeds 50 years.

According to Abdel Fattah Abdel Aziz, head of the farmers’ union, “There is now a ban on child labour for children under fifteen, and there is the National Council for Childhood and Motherhood. But at the same time, there is no real enforcement. How many children are actually working? The problem is that there’s no accurate monitoring system.”

Child labour is particularly widespread in jasmine harvesting, a crop that is mostly destined for the European market. For years, Egypt has been the world leader in jasmine production, supplying around 60 per cent of the global market, and is the main exporter of the flower to Europe, notably to the French group LVMH. A survey published in May 2024 by the BBC on child labour in jasmine picking brought this issue to light.

“From the start of June until the end of November, thousands of children work every night harvesting this flower, which is used in many perfumes. They work under harsh conditions, without any protection, and for a pitiful wage,” says Abdel Mawla Ismail.

“Jasmine producers employ children, as is the case with certain other crops, because of their small size and agility. This allows them to pick without bending over too much,” he says. While a kilo of jasmine sells for over €80 in France, in Egypt it fetches barely 100 Egyptian pounds (less than €2). The picker receives only two-thirds of that (around €1.20 per kilo), a price set by the wholesalers who export the product to Europe.

This work has serious consequences for children: “Children working like this suffer from poor health and sometimes chronic illnesses caused by pesticide use and prolonged sun exposure. Many are also unable to attend school,” says Abdel Aziz.

According to official estimates, 18.4 million Egyptians aged 10 and above are illiterate, most of them living in governorates considered rural.

After a gruelling day under the blazing sun, Mariam and her mother return home with just 230 Egyptian pounds (€3.50) between them – barely enough to feed their family of six. Tomorrow, they will rise again, ready to harvest crops bound in all likelihood for Europe.