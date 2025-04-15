Empowering Cambodia’s youth through vocational training

Sophorn Sovanna (right) is about to earn his technical and vocational certificate in automotive mechanics. He hopes to land a job in one of the country’s modern garages built to international standards, and hasn’t ruled out continuing his studies in mechanical engineering.

Um Putheavy has no doubt in her mind: “Enrolling in vocational training has opened up a new world of possibilities for me. Once I graduate, I’ll have far more job opportunities than if I had stayed in my home province.” At 17, Putheavy – who met with Equal Times in January 2025 – is just eight months away from earning her technical and vocational certificate in hotel reception and entering the job market. “It’s an exciting prospect,” says Putheavy, who spent the past three years training with the French NGO Pour un Sourire d’Enfant (For a Child’s Smile in English, or PSE). Her dream? “To manage a hotel,” she says, in flawless English.

Originally from the rural province of Kampong Thom, about three hours from the capital, Phnom Penh, Putheavy’s story mirrors that of millions of Cambodians that have to deal with the consequences of dropping out of school. According to the latest census from 2019, just 26.6 per cent of the country’s schoolchildren complete secondary education.

At 13, Putheavy’s life changed significantly following her parents’ divorce. Once a strong student, her grades began to slip in the wake of the family upheaval. Two years later, her mother – now raising the children on her own – could no longer afford the school fees. At just 15, Putheavy found herself at a crossroads: follow her older sister into one of Phnom Penh’s many textile factories, where low-skilled workers earn just US$204 a month, or seek vocational training that might lead to a brighter future. “Fortunately, I was accepted at PSE, which provides free training to pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds,” she says. “My mother also strongly encouraged me to keep studying.”

Just a few metres away, Sophorn Sovanna shares a similar story. The 22-year-old is nearing the end of his automotive mechanics training at the NGO’s campus in the south-western outskirts of Phnom Penh. After three years of study, including two years of on-the-job training, he hopes to work as a mechanical advisor in one of the city’s new garages built to Western standards. “There’s a real difference between mechanics who train in school and those who learn on the job,” says Sovanna.

“In addition to acquiring technical skills, I took classes in IT, accounting, English, hygiene and safety. But more importantly, I learned how to carry myself in a professional environment, something which was completely new for me. I come from a disadvantaged background, my parents couldn’t pass on those kinds of codes. I’ve learned everything here.” Each year, around 1,500 pupils graduate from one of the NGO’s five vocational training programmes.

While Cambodia has in many ways been able to turn the page on the painful chapter of its civil war, which raged from 1970 to 1990, youth education has long been a blind spot in the country’s development. The south-east Asian kingdom has posted an average growth rate of more than 7 per cent year on year since the early 2000s and has seen its development indicators move into the green one after the other, yet education outcomes have stagnated or even regressed in recent years. In 2021, 49 per cent of pupils had not mastered the basics of reading on entering secondary education, compared to 34 per cent in 2016, according to a World Bank report published in January 2024. The situation is equally alarming in mathematics: 73 per cent of pupils did not have a basic grasp of mathematics in 2021, compared with 49 per cent in 2016. As a result, the current education system is struggling to train qualified young people who are able to meet the country’s development needs. In order to support their families, a significant number of children drop out of school to work in the fields, on fishing boats or, like Putheavy’s older sister, in factories. According to the latest data from the National Institute of Statistics, published in 2021, 17 per cent of children aged 5 to 17 were working instead of going to school.

A better-trained workforce for improved economic growth

In an effort to reverse this trend, the government introduced several national policies in the mid-2010s aimed at developing vocational training. Under the auspices of the Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training, specialised tracks with dedicated training were created, including tourism, mechanics, engineering, electricity, building maintenance, textiles, hairdressing and agriculture. In accordance with the needs of the private sector, the duration of training can vary from a few weeks for specific courses to several years for technical and professional certificates, which can later be extended with undergraduate or postgraduate degrees. Programmes are implemented jointly by public and private organisations, as well as NGOs like PSE.

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Labour, more than 72,000 students were enrolled in public vocational training programmes in 2020-2021. However, this number is expected to rise: at the end of 2023, the Cambodian government pledged to provide free vocational training for 1.5 million young people from disadvantaged backgrounds. The government is also offering a monthly allowance of 280,000 riels (around US$70 or €63) to the most vulnerable, to help offset the temporary loss of their income-generating activities.

“The idea is to accelerate the training process for young people and to rapidly upgrade the workforce,” explains Malika Ok, vocational training project manager at the French Development Agency, which since 2012 has provided US$74 million (around €64 million) in support for the development of training programmes in the country.

“As Cambodia emerged from the civil war, it was a country with a low-skilled labour force, mostly working in low value-added industries. A better-trained workforce would enable the country to take full advantage of the economic dynamism currently sweeping south-east Asia.”

The timing couldn’t be better. As the trade war between the United States and China pushes investors to diversify their supply chains, south-east Asia is emerging as a major beneficiary*. In 2024, foreign investment rose across the region, particularly in Vietnam and Indonesia. Cambodia, too, appears to be reaping the benefits, attracting US$5.3 billion (€4.9 billion) in foreign direct investment in the first three quarters of 2024. “However, our private sector partners, particularly in the textile industry, continue to report a shortage of more skilled labour,” says Malika Ok. “In practical terms, this means the country is missing out on opportunities.”

The mismatch between the supply and demand for skills is largely driven by low enrolment in vocational training programmes. Since the launch of the national initiative in January 2024 – which aims to train 1.5 million young people – only 30,000 new enrolments have come from families with disadvantaged backgrounds. A key barrier is the concentration of training centres in the country’s largest cities – Phnom Penh, Siem Reap, and Battambang – which together offer over half of all available courses, leaving rural provinces underserved.

The challenge of promoting vocational training

A study by the Cambodia Development Resource Institute, published in April 2023, also highlights persistently low enrolment in technician-level training, noting a drift away from vocationally labelled programmes in favour of general academic studies. In 2018-2019, just 9.2 per cent of vocational training enrolments were in programmes leading to a technical and vocational certificate, which requires two to three years of study. The remainder was split between very short courses – such as certificates of professional competence (26.4 per cent) – and higher education degrees, including bachelor’s and master’s programmes, which accounted for 64 per cent of enrolments. “Universities in Cambodia tend to produce too many graduates in business-related fields, such as accounting and management [...] and vocational training is now following the same trend,” write authors Sopheak Song and Phal Chea. “The ministry would like to see a greater number of enrolments in these [technical] programmes, given the national shortage of mid-level skilled workers. These competencies are essential for the economy to bridge the current skills gaps and mismatches.”

“But the trend is moving in the right direction,” says Narath Chheav, chair of the Human Resources Committee at the European Chamber of Commerce, which works locally with both the government and private sector to promote vocational training. “For a long time, vocational education suffered from a serious image problem: young people and their families saw it as a second-rate option compared to university. That perception is slowly changing, and we’re starting to see high-tech industries investing in Cambodia – like the Japanese firm Minebea Mitsumi, which manufactures electronic components and is now one of the country’s most advanced industries.”

Since the early 2010s, the automotive industry has also begun to take an interest in Cambodia, with its population of just 17 million people. Major manufacturers such as Toyota, Ford, Hyundai and Kia have all opened production centres in the kingdom. By the end of the year, Chinese electric vehicle giant Build Your Dreams (BYD) is expected to open an assembly plant, with an annual production capacity of 10,000 vehicles.

“Not only do these developments create real job opportunities for newly trained technicians, they also go a long way towards improving the image of vocational training among young people,” says Narath Chheav.

For young Cambodians, a vocational qualification can often serve as a springboard into employment. It took Yim Sreymann just one week to land a job in inventory management at a major construction firm. “It’s not directly related to my building maintenance studies, but I would never have got this job without my diploma. I’d be working in a textile factory or out in the rice fields,” says the 22-year-old. “Beyond the technical skills, I gained a huge amount of self-confidence. I learned how to speak up in a professional setting, to set boundaries, to negotiate. I’d never have been able to do that before.”

The only downside to this otherwise near-perfect picture? The salary. “It’s a little below my expectations,” admits the young woman, who earns around US$300 (€277) a month before overtime. “For the same level of skills and experience, my colleagues who went to university earn between US$50 and US$100 more each month. But I’m not losing hope. This is my first professional job, and I fully intend to work my way up, one step at a time.”

The pay gap and the lack of immediate recognition for years of study are prompting some to seek opportunities abroad. This is the case for Orn Phanit, who has spent the past five years working in Japan after earning his technical and vocational certificate in building maintenance.

“I wanted to try my luck overseas. With the help of a specialist agency, I found a job in my field in Tokyo,” he explains. “It’s a double win: I’m learning from my colleagues while discovering a new work culture, and I earn a much better living.”

Now 30, he earns between 230,000 and 300,000 yen per month (roughly US$1,500 to US$2,000), which allows him to live comfortably, save some money and send some back to his family in Cambodia. “If I’d stayed in Cambodia, I’d be earning between 250 and 300 dollars a month,” he says.

Phanit is keenly aware of the springboard his education provided. “Vocational training gave me all the fundamentals I needed. When I arrived in Japan, I had to adjust to a new work culture and different technical standards than those in Cambodia. But I already had the educational foundation to move forward. My colleagues and boss quickly saw me as just another employee – as if I’d been trained in Japan – despite the much higher standards here,” he explains.

While moving abroad remains rare among vocational training graduates – Phanit is the only one from his cohort to have pursued opportunities overseas – continuing on to higher education appears to be gaining ground as a new challenge following successful technical studies. At the NGO PSE, Sophorn Sovanna hopes to pursue university studies once he completes his mechanic’s diploma: “If I manage to find a well-paid job, I might continue studying to become a mechanical engineer. It’s still just an idea, but it’s slowly taking shape,” he says.

Yim Sreymann, who works in inventory management, is also considering going back to school – this time to study architecture in evening classes. “Becoming an architect was one of my childhood dreams, but my family couldn’t afford to send me to university,” she explains. “Now that I have a stable job and am starting to save a little, it’s becoming a real possibility.”