Europe’s citizens want a more Social Europe – sectoral bargaining is key to helping us achieve it

The European elections on 9 June 2024 are set to be contentious, as a growing far right might lead to a more polarised European Parliament. In contrast to parliamentary arithmetic, however, European voters’ priorities couldn’t be clearer: according to a Eurobarometer survey, a more social Europe is important to roughly 88 per cent of EU citizens, with managing the cost-of-living crisis and increasing low wages topping the list. Fortunately, the European Union has powerful tool at its disposal to help make this a reality.

With the EU Directive on Adequate Minimum Wages adopted in 2022, the EU set an 80 per cent target for collective bargaining coverage in all EU member states. This can reverse the trend of falling coverage across the EU – and bring back a more equal, fair and stable society. Over the next year, many EU member states are not just obliged to transpose the Directive into national law but to formulate a plan to achieve its set target.

Collective bargaining will therefore be in the heads of many civil servants, policymakers and social partners in 2024.

With the deadline for transposing the EU’s minimum wage directive into national law looming in November, the pressure is mounting. They will have to produce good and effective ideas on how to promote collective bargaining.

In this respect, Article 4 of the directive is particularly intriguing. It mandates all countries, irrespective of their existing collective bargaining frameworks, to “promote the development and strengthening of the capacity of the social partners to engage in collective bargaining on wage-setting, in particular at sectoral or cross-industry level.”

Collective bargaining is good, sectoral bargaining is better

Why this emphasis on sectoral bargaining? The answer lies in its manifold benefits – for workers, society, and companies alike. Numerous studies have shown the advantages of collective bargaining in general, serving as a cornerstone of workplace democracy, ensuring fair wages, fostering healthy work environments, and reducing employee turnover.

For workers, sectoral bargaining extends protections beyond individual companies to encompass entire sectors, guaranteeing equal pay and minimum rights regardless of employer size. Democracy at work should not only be for those working in large firms. It fosters inclusivity, ensuring that all workers share in the fruits of collective bargaining.

Independent of which company you happen to work in, sectoral bargaining ensures that all workers have the same minimum rights and working conditions.

But companies profit equally. Economically, multi-employer bargaining ‘takes wages out of competition’, it shifts the focus away from a race-to-the-bottom on wages and encourages competition based on efficiency, innovation, and quality. This not only enhances economic stability but also benefits employers by fostering a skilled and motivated workforce.

Society at large also gains as the sectoral bargaining is associated with higher levels of overall equality, helps to spread democracy widely and leads to economic stability. Countries with robust collective bargaining frameworks consistently rank higher on the UN’s Human Development Index, underscoring the broader societal benefits of sectoral bargaining.

The renewal of sectoral bargaining

Most countries with strong sectoral bargaining systems created these systems in the immediate post-war era. But does that mean that it is impossible to develop such systems today?

By no means. Interest and experimentation with sectoral bargaining remains large and, in several countries, whole new systems have been developed recently. In both New Zealand and Australia, fair-pay systems installed a sort of sectoral bargaining facilitated by the state. Closer to our European homes, Romania has enabled sectoral bargaining. In the UK, the Labour Party plans to re-introduce sectoral bargaining in some sectors when it likely comes to power after the forthcoming elections.

Civil servants in Europe tasked with promoting collective bargaining don’t need to look far for ideas. UNI Europa, the European Services Workers Union, asked experts from 20 European countries to condense the best ideas out there in an overview study. What appears is a multitude of levers and policy areas on which policymakers can (and should) focus to strengthen the social partners, the negotiation of collective agreements and their effectiveness. This is also about how policy can create a culture and context in which collective bargaining is a given, not an exception.

There are, in other words, no excuses. Survey results teach us that a more social Europe is a citizens’ priority. The minimum wage directive provides an opportunity and evidence shows that collective bargaining and sectoral bargaining is beneficial for our societies. Now, we need the political will to connect the dots and put words into action.