Faced with competition from big business, Morocco’s argan oil cooperatives are being forced to close – and women workers are paying the price

“I made a request with the Water and Forests Department for the government to give us a piece of the argan forest. I’m currently carrying out a pilot project where I plant aromatic herbs and saffron between 30 argan trees. I’ve also opened a small restaurant that serves traditional dishes to tourists,” says Farida [her name has been changed], crying softly. Farida, who is in her fifties, is desperately seeking alternatives to argan oil production. Her cooperative, located some 40 kilometres from the southern coastal city of Agadir, has come to a standstill.

All of Morocco’s argan oil cooperatives, whose work has made the oil internationally renowned for its cosmetic benefits, are experiencing an unprecedented crisis, exacerbated by the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to Jamila Idbourrous, director of the Union des Coopératives des Femmes de l’Arganeraie (UCFA), “UCFA has 18 cooperatives ranging in size from 12 to 87 women. Nine of them have gone out of business. We were only able to hold on to a third of our customers during this crisis.”

The Igbar cooperative, located not far from the small town of Amskroud, is still holding out. Inside, four women sit on mats using age-old techniques to remove dried pulp from the argan fruits with a few strokes of a dry stone. “Today, there is so little work that we’ve organised a system of taking turns for the 54 women who are members of the cooperative. When we have an order, we call in four women for the day, then four others the next day,” explains Fatima El Mehni, president of the cooperative. The cooperative produced 3,000 litres before the pandemic began in 2020. Now, it only produces around 50 litres.

“During the lockdown period, the cooperatives were not working and people took advantage of the situation to collect and store all the fruit from the argan trees. When the cooperatives reopened their doors, they were no longer able to find any fruit under the trees. In the souks, it was being sold for 12 dirhams a kilo instead of 2 dirhams,” says Zoubida Charrouf, still very angry. “The women hadn’t worked for four months and couldn’t afford to buy such expensive fruit.”

As a result, the cooperatives have lost their customers to the sector’s major manufacturers, in particular Olvéa, a French multinational that set up in Morocco in 2007 and which today has a market share of 70 per cent. “After four or five years of successive droughts, fruit has become very scarce and the big companies have made the situation worse. They have an oligopoly and can afford to buy all the available fruit,” explains Fatima Amehri, president of the Ida Imtat cooperative near Agadir. Olvéa, which has been accused on all sides of organising shortages in order to put all the competition out of business, did not respond to questions sent by Equal Times.

While the health crisis dramatically worsened the situation of the cooperatives, it had previously been deteriorating slowly as the argan craze increasingly whetted appetites. Production of the oil, which was little known beyond traditional usage until the 1990s, has exploded to almost 4,000 tonnes a year.

Argan oil production has traditionally been the domain of women. The fruits of the argan tree, endemic to the Maghreb, were theirs by tacit agreement with the men in their families, as it was the women who produced it for domestic use using manual stone mills. In the 1990s, “I did my state doctorate in ethnobotany on the argan tree. I asked the women of the Agadir region to organise themselves into cooperatives and produce this exceptional product so that they could reap the social and financial benefits themselves,” says Zoubida Charrouf, a professor of chemistry at Mohammed V University in Rabat.

With the support of international development aid, particularly from Germany, women’s argan oil production cooperatives were created. The craze for the oil quickly exceeded all expectations. Today, as a result, “everyone wants a share of the value chain and women are gradually being excluded,” says Idbourrous.

Women excluded from the market

“Following the exponential growth of the international argan oil market, women have increasingly struggled with new actors who collect the resource [argan fruit] and coordinate with national or international companies. Primarily since the Covid-19 pandemic, the argan forests of the region have been occupied by illegal harvesters. Women are increasingly assaulted when going to the forest. Confronted with this new network of intermediaries, women have lost the battle to control the argan resource at source,” writes Bernadette Montanari, ethnobotanist at the Centre for Research in Anthropology at the University of Lisbon, in her article Argan Oil Trade and Access to Benefit Sharing, published in November 2023.

The fruit is so valuable – a litre of oil now sells for almost €50 in Morocco – that people no longer wait for the end of the agdal, the traditional system of forest management that allows for regeneration, to pick it. Gaulage, the process of hitting the branches to make the fruit fall, damages the trees and the fruit buds for subsequent years.

Women are also increasingly losing their ancient rights to collect the fruit within the tribal families who have the legal right to exploit the forest. “The men are stopping us from collecting it. They say that they are the ones who have the right, whereas we have always collected it according to tradition,” complains Farida, a divorced worker in Ameskroud. Tribes in Morocco are still largely governed by traditional patriarchal rules, which make it easy for men to monopolise the fruit.

The winners: intermediaries, companies and multinationals

In addition to the illegal pickers and the tribesmen who collect the fruit, intermediaries operate between the rightful owners and the oil producers. According to a 2015 work placement report entitled Essor du Privé Dans la Filière Argan (The Rise of the Private Sector in the Argan Industry) by students at International AgroParisTech who conducted ground-breaking research, the “800,000 hectares [of argan trees in Morocco] are fragmented among thousands of [right-holding] families, each of whom harvests no more than 1 or 2 tonnes a year. Faced with intermediaries who can gather 100 to 200 times as much [fruit] every week, individual right-holders have no power in negotiating prices”.

A hrayafi, or senior intermediary, captures a considerable share of the added value at the expense of the rights-holders, earning between €1,000 and €2,000 in a week, as much as a rights-holders earn in a whole year.

The power that intermediaries hold is thanks to the strong growth of the private companies that order large quantities of fruit from them.

Between 2008 and 2013, in just five years, the export market share of women’s cooperatives relative to industrial companies fell from 80 per cent to 13 per cent, according to the only known figure, published by the National Agency for the Development of Oasis and Argan Zones (ANDZOA).

“The ability [of companies] to process large quantities of oil to meet demand quickly, as well as to obtain the best quality supplies at the best prices [...] makes them more competitive than the cooperative sector [...] Their strategies are diversified but remain based either on bulk purchases of kernels or on subcontracting the pulping, crushing and sorting processes,” write several researchers, including Bruno Romagny, an economist in renewable resources at the French National Research Institute for Sustainable Development (IDR), in the article La Filière Huile d’Argan au Maroc (The Argan Oil Industry in Morocco), published in January 2016.

Lastly, multinational cosmetics and luxury goods companies use marketing to capture most of the added value of the argan oil market by exploiting the image of an exotic, natural and traditional product, as well as one that is fair trade, thanks to the cooperatives. Between 2022 and 2024, the Eurovision Song Contest was sponsored by the US-headquartered, Israel-manufactured Moroccanoil, which sells argan oil at €980 a litre in small vials. In Morocco, argan oil currently costs around €50 a litre.

“Unfortunately, we only sell the oil in bulk, so for all these years we have only made a small profit, which has not allowed us to grow,” explains Amehri, president of the Ida Imtat cooperative.

No real local development has taken place in 20 years

Aïcha, a widow of nearly 70 with four children, is one of the oldest members of the Igbar cooperative, created in 2006. She owns argan trees in Ikkis, 30 minutes away from the cooperative. “The money I earn goes towards the needs of my household and my family. When I’m short, as I am now, my family supports me. With the money I earned in the past, I’ve been able to furnish my living room and kitchen,” she says. But all those years of work haven’t stopped her from worrying about the future and she continues to work whenever she can.

Crushing is the last stage of the argan oil production process that has yet to be mechanised. According to the AgroParis Tech report, “generally speaking, a woman working from home [who is approached directly by an intermediary who brings her a bag of fruit, editor’s note] can expect to earn between 87 and 250 dirhams a week, compared with 75 to 400 dirhams for a woman working in a cooperative”. This is less than the 650 dirhams a week guaranteed by the agricultural minimum wage, which almost doubled between 2016 and 2023, while the wages of ‘crushers’ have not changed.

All these difficulties have long been masked by the exponential growth of the argan oil market, which went from a few tonnes exported in 2003 to over 1,000 tonnes ten years later. Until 2015, the market was big enough for everyone. “Back then, the cooperative never stopped working. I even had other cooperatives working nearby. There were 120 women working in my cooperative and it wasn’t enough because we had so many requests!” recalls Amehri.

In 2015, the curve turned downwards. Exports have levelled off: 1,202 tonnes were exported in 2021, according to ANDZOA, compared with 1,348 tonnes in 2019. Have the limits of the argan ecosystem – almost 800,000 hectares between Essaouira and Agadir – been reached? Drought, forced harvest, overgrazing and intensive cultivation in the middle of the argan grove are reducing its capacity little by little every day.

Increased drought brought on by global warming has not spared the trees, even though they are endemic, and has also affected herds of camel who are travelling further south to graze. Their herdsmen guide them towards argan groves, where they cause considerable damage. The increased heat has also encouraged intensive fruit and vegetable cultivation. Huge greenhouses and fenced-in fields are encroaching on argan groves in the Agadir region and lowering the water table, which is vital to the argan trees.

However, it was not until the health crisis in 2020 that the vulnerability of the argan groves and the cooperatives came to light.