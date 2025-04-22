For healthcare workers and patients across the world, water insecurity is already a crisis

Climate change affects us all, but for health and care workers toiling in energy stressed countries like Zimbabwe, it is an immediate and relentless crisis. While many can adapt—finding ways to cool their homes, store water, or endure blackouts – healthcare workers don’t have that luxury. Their job is to keep people alive, no matter how dire the conditions. Yet, with hospitals running dry and plunging into darkness, their ability to provide even the most basic care is crumbling.

Imagine delivering a baby by the glow of a phone flashlight. Picture trying to stop the spread of infections in a hospital with no running water. These are not hypotheticals. This is the lived reality for thousands of nurses, midwives, and hospital staff across the continent. Climate change is fuelling power outages, water shortages, and disease outbreaks, turning an already strained healthcare system into a battlefield. And the people fighting on the frontlines? They are exhausted, underpaid, and ignored.

Africa’s healthcare infrastructure has long been fragile. Now, climate change is pushing it to the edge.

Malaria, cholera, and heat-related illnesses are on the rise, yet hospitals often lack the power to run essential medical equipment. “The world talks about turning off the lights for an hour [for commemorative days like Earth Day], but for us, power cuts are a daily reality,” says Mary Kathiru Nderi of the Kenya Union of Commercial, Food and Allied Workers (KUCFAW). “Floods and droughts have made our work unbearable. We are expected to maintain hygiene standards in hospitals with no running water. When there’s no electricity, we have to deliver babies using phone flashlights.”

Water shortages mean surgical tools can’t be properly sterilised. Patients recovering from infections can’t be given basic sanitary care. And yet, the burden is always on healthcare workers to make it work – to save lives in impossible conditions.

For healthcare workers, the reality of energy and water scarcity can be catastrophic. Unlike a controlled, voluntary blackout, hospital power failures are unpredictable and deadly. “We are in the frontlines, ensuring that patients receive care even when hospitals run out of water, power, and medical supplies,” says Tecla Barangwe from the Medical Professionals and Allied Workers Union of Zimbabwe (MPAWUZ). “Yet, our working conditions are ignored. We need policies that protect us – better wages, protective equipment, and recognition of the critical role we play in our communities.”

Climate-induced power cuts don’t just inconvenience healthcare workers; they endanger lives. Refrigeration for blood supplies and vaccines fail. Life-support systems shut down. Emergency surgeries become impossible. In Cameroon, Rodolphe Nouemwa Tassing of the National Trade Union for Banker and Financial Institutions of Cameroon (SNEGCBEFCAM) warns that “without investment in climate-resilient health systems, care workers and patients alike will continue to suffer”.

Heat stress

Rising temperatures don’t just bring more patients suffering from heatstroke and dehydration. They also push healthcare workers past their physical limits. Many hospitals lack air-conditioning or proper ventilation, forcing nurses and doctors to work in sweltering conditions while caring for an overwhelming number of patients.

“Take the example of a nurse working in a hospital in a tropical region, where rising temperatures and heat waves are becoming more frequent,” says Joël Lueteta of the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Generale Syndicale. “These heat waves increase cases of heatstroke, severe dehydration, and heart problems, overloading hospital services. Nurses, already managing an overwhelming number of patients, must also endure extreme heat in facilities where air-conditioning is inadequate or non-existent. This heat stress doesn’t just affect our ability to work – it puts our own health at risk.”

Healthcare unions across Africa are calling for urgent interventions to protect workers from climate-induced crises, emphasising the need for stronger worker representation in climate policy discussions and collective bargaining agreements that include resilience measures.

We demand investment in infrastructure, such as solar-powered backup systems and climate-proof hospitals, to ensure survival. Additionally, we need to continue stressing the importance of safer working conditions, including protective equipment, heat mitigation strategies, and disaster preparedness training as standard in all healthcare facilities.

Health and care workers – those on the frontlines of our collective climate crisis – shouldn’t be left to fend for themselves. “We need real change—better wages, climate-resilient hospitals, and recognition of the essential role we play,” says Barangwe. “The world can’t afford to ignore us any longer.”