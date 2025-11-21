From Mexico to the Persian Gulf: more than 137 million children are exploited in global supply chains

The data are clear: child labour occurs where adult wages are too low, and schooling suffers, especially where informality dominates and the law fails to reach.

Ahmed (not his real name) and his older sister sneak onto the tram from Karaköy to Kabatas in Istanbul after sunset, carrying a mountain of empty plastic bottles. They go unnoticed among tourists and locals alike: their presence has become normalised. Barefoot and ragged, neither is older than ten. Where are their parents? The little boy shrugs and slips between the adults. His sister runs off as soon as they reach the platform, dodging questions. A few metres away, a Syrian boy struggles under the weight of a huge basket of textiles, barely able to move, as his mother walks ahead of him, scolding him amidst the chaos of Istanbul traffic.

Turkish researcher Özgür Hüseyin Akış spent two years conducting fieldwork at plastic recycling plants. In his book, he asserts that the problem of child labour is growing in Turkey due to social inequalities. “There are 1.5 million Syrian refugee children here, and only half of them are in school. Where is the other half?” asks Akış.

The journey from Tijuana to Reynosa is a work shift in itself. Research by Plan International and Save the Children on unaccompanied children and adolescents along Mexico’s northern border documents a range of informal tasks – selling goods, running errands, doing odd jobs – that serve as survival strategies both in transit and in border cities such as Juárez. According to Mexican trade unions, systemic coordination failures in shelters and public prosecutors’ offices – including irregular protocols, delays and revictimisation – together with weak school reintegration, heighten the risk of trafficking and forced labour in areas dominated by organised crime.

Thousands of these children cross the northern border into the United States, where they are also exposed to exploitation in sectors that pose serious risks to their health and safety, particularly the meat and metal industries.

Meat and poultry plants in the United States operate under harsh and dangerous conditions for all workers – serious injuries, amputations and exposure to chemicals – with 770 reports of amputations, hospitalisations or eye loss between 2015 and 2018, according to Human Rights Watch. Minors should have no place in such a high-risk environment. Yet the Department of Labour found more than 100 teenagers cleaning hazardous equipment for a sanitation contractor. Corporate concentration and relentless pressure for speed foster a culture of subcontracting and informal labour niches – precisely the spaces into which migrant children are often pushed.

At the other end of the world, girls as young as 13 or 14, recruited in Kenya, Ethiopia or Tanzania, are sent to Saudi Arabia as domestic workers through networks that falsify ages and promise (fake) high salaries. These abuses are enabled by the local sponsorship system, kafala, under which a worker’s immigration status and labour protections depend entirely on their employer (kafeel), making control and exploitation much easier.

A joint submission by the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) and the Global March Against Child Labour to the UN Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of slavery describes sexual violence, wage theft and confinement – affecting both adult workers and adolescents. Kenya recorded at least 283 deaths of domestic workers in Gulf countries between 2019 and 2023, a stark indicator of a hidden system of exploitation inside private homes, in which minors may also be involved.

In West Africa, the cocoa sector still has major “blind spots”: despite decades of effort and on-paper commitments, both Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire continue to record widespread child labour. And in the Democratic Republic of Congo, artisanal cobalt mining – essential for battery production – relies systematically on children working in conditions marked by toxic dust, collapses and exhausting shifts, according to a report by the US government. The benchmark for addressing these opaque parts of the supply chain is set out in the OECD’s Due Diligence Guidance (2016).

More than 137 million children are victims of child labour

The 2024 ILO–UNICEF Global Estimates calculate that 137.6 million children are engaged in child labour, 54 million of them in hazardous work. Sixty-one per cent work in agriculture; 27 per cent in services – including domestic work in private households; and 13 per cent in industry (construction, manufacturing and mining). The gender gap is clear: boys are more concentrated in industry, while girls are more present in services and domestic work. This is the most up-to-date snapshot and, although the downward trend has resumed since 2020, progress remains far too slow: the pace of reduction would need to accelerate several-fold to eradicate child labour in the coming decades.

In conflict settings such as Sudan and Palestine, evidence compiled by the International Labour Organization (ILO) shows that war and displacement dramatically increase child labour and the worst forms of exploitation by destroying schools, labour inspections and social protection systems. The global trade union movement argues that peace and a protected civic space are essential preconditions for tackling the problem.

In Sudan, the war has fuelled the worst forms of child labour, including the use of children by armed actors (as porters, lookouts or messengers), trafficking, and hazardous work, as schools, labour inspection and social protection systems collapse.

According to the ITUC – in its submission to the UN Rapporteur – more than 105,000 children worldwide were recruited and used by parties to conflict between 2005 and 2022.

The response, says the ITUC, must involve containing violence, safeguarding civic space, and funding referral and reintegration pathways with dedicated budgets, clear indicators, and coordination among public authorities responsible for education, labour and social protection.

Palestine falls within the same conflict dynamic: war and blockade undermine education and services, exacerbate poverty and displacement, and heighten the risk of child labour and its “worst forms” – a legal term under ILO Convention 182 covering slavery and trafficking, forced labour, recruitment or use by armed actors, commercial sexual exploitation (prostitution/pornography), involvement in illicit activities (such as drug trafficking) and hazardous work that harms health, safety or morals. In the absence of quantitative data, the ITUC recommends strengthening social protection (cash transfers, school meals, psychosocial support), enabling re-entry into education through flexible measures, and implementing community monitoring in collaboration with trade unions and civil society, as well as enforcing mandatory due diligence for companies with direct or indirect exposure in the area.

Responses from the ITUC and civil society highlight laws that exist only on paper but are poorly enforced, along with widespread informality and gaps in education and social protection, particularly in rural areas and along migrant corridors.

Who benefits from legal limbo

More than 70 per cent of child labour takes place in agriculture, precisely where informality, subcontracting and limited inspection coverage converge. The common trade union stance ahead of the ILO’s 2026 global conference on the elimination of child labour in Marrakesh calls for mandatory due diligence, effective sanctions, trade union involvement in the design and auditing of company plans, and conditioning development bank financing on verifiable results in eradicating child labour.

In the cocoa sector, some brands have funded Child Labour Monitoring and Remediation Systems (CLMRS), initiatives which cover tens of thousands of children in Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire. Yet with millions still working without decent wages, proper inspections, or sector-wide collective bargaining, progress remains minimal.

In the US meat and poultry industries, decades of evidence point to high-risk working conditions and line speeds linked to injuries. Trade unions warn that a cost-driven ecosystem encourages subcontracting and informal networks, which are prone to the exploitation of migrant children.

Adult poverty and meagre wages, the informal economy, lack of social protection, inaccessible or low-quality schooling, weak labour inspections and corporate impunity lie at the root of child exploitation.

Accelerating factors – such as climate shocks, economic crises and armed conflicts – push even more families to the brink. Data compiled by the ITUC shows that in sub-Saharan Africa, one in five children are working.

In India and Bangladesh, parents’ low wages push children into agriculture and textile factories. In Guatemala and Honduras, the seasonal nature of coffee and sugarcane harvesting drives children into child labour.

What works – and what trade unions and civil society are calling for

Far from being rhetoric, the trade union roadmap for 2025–2026 is both practical and measurable:

Workers’ representatives are calling for decent work and fair wages for adults, supported by collective bargaining and formal employment – particularly in agriculture and the service sector.

They are also calling for universal social protection funded through fair taxation – including child benefits, parental leave and healthcare – with particular focus on rural areas and workers in the informal economy.

They demand free, compulsory, high-quality education, with flexible pathways for reintegrating survivors, and safeguards for the public system against privatisation, which pushes out the poorest.

In addition, they call for strict laws and their effective enforcement, including: extending coverage to rural areas and domestic work; strengthening labour inspection and health and safety for young people; and setting the minimum age in line with compulsory schooling, with 18 as the minimum for hazardous work.

Finally, they call for mandatory due diligence across the entire supply chain, including agricultural and informal sectors, with effective remedies and worker/community monitoring. They refer to the European Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD) – currently faltering – and to similar frameworks in Canada, Germany, the UK and the US. All of this must take place in an environment of peace, democracy and civic space, so that trade unions and communities can oversee and address abuses in both peaceful and post-conflict contexts.

The interim report of Alliance 8.7, the Durban Call to Action, adopted in May 2022 with the goal of eliminating child labour, highlights uneven progress and, above all, gaps in funding, data, political will, and business accountability.

It also provides concrete recommendations for governments, donors, and companies: treat data as a public good; close the agricultural gap in legal coverage, aligning rural labour protections with the rest of the economy; fund community remediation and school reintegration; and shift from voluntary corporate social responsibility (CSR) to mandatory due diligence with independent monitoring.

The recommendations put forward by civil society and the ITUC are clearly set out:

On the one hand, governments must integrate child labour into development, trade and education plans, establish formal referral and reintegration pathways with dedicated budgets, coordinate the labour, education, agriculture and social protection ministries, and publish disaggregated data.

Donors, meanwhile, should shift from short-term projects to flexible, multi-year funding for local organisations, with incentives tied to inspection, participation and the safeguarding of civic space. They should also support data collection, reintegration programmes and community monitoring.

At the same time, companies must implement due diligence across all sectors – including agriculture and the informal economy – open their supply chains to independent verification, provide remedies and improve family incomes and access to schooling, publish risks and metrics, and engage in negotiations with trade unions.

For Jordania Ureña, deputy secretary-general of the ITUC, “the persistence of the worst forms of child labour reflects a deep failure of political and corporate accountability. Trade unions are on the front lines, but systemic change requires coordinated action.

Governments and businesses must act now: putting children before profit, addressing the root causes, enforcing rights and ensuring the dignity of work for all. Donors must move beyond short-term fixes to provide long-term, flexible funding that empowers local communities and strengthens reintegration and monitoring efforts.”

The data are clear: child labour occurs where adult wages are too low, and schooling suffers, especially where informality dominates and the law fails to reach.

There is no shortage of solutions to eradicate child labour; what is lacking are decisions: decent wages, public education and social protection, effective inspection and due diligence with sanctions, and civic space to ensure that monitors are not persecuted. Durban set the course in 2022, and Marrakesh in 2026 calls for moving from statements to action. The recommendations and standards are already in place. What is needed now is to heed the evidence and bear the cost of ending the exploitation of children.