From students to soldiers: how Russia sends Egyptians to the Ukrainian front line

A sign advertising the Tasaheil travel agency, which reads “Tasaheil, your gateway to Russia”. The agency is located next to the Russian Cultural Centre in Cairo, Egypt.

In February 2025, the life of 34-year-old Georges Nasser from a village in the Minya governorate, in Upper Egypt, turned into a nightmare. Georges and a dozen other young people from his village were sent to Russia by an intermediary, with a promise of work in the construction sector and a salary of US$3,000 a month. The intermediary, who was in fact a human trafficker, told them that the conflict in Ukraine had created an urgent need for labour in Russia’s factories and that the country needed workers.

Throughout his journey, the young Egyptian dreamt of the salary that was supposed to change his life and that of his two young daughters. “The salary promised by the trafficker is something you could never hope for in Egypt, even working for a whole year,” he tells Equal Times.

But the hope of a better life quickly faded for Georges and his companions upon their arrival in Moscow, in February 2025. “We neither found a factory nor a work contract. I paid over US$2,000 for this trip,” he says, clearly devastated. “We did, however, receive an unexpected offer: to join the ranks of the Russian army in exchange for a salary of US$3,000 and Russian nationality. For a while, I thought about accepting the offer,” says the young man. “But under pressure from my wife and friends, I finally decided to return to Egypt.” Destitute, Georges had to ask friends and family for help to pay for his return ticket.

An alarming phenomenon

In recent years, Russia has managed to attract many Arab students aspiring to higher education, particularly in prestigious fields such as medicine and engineering. In Egypt, these courses are highly selective, requiring baccalaureate grades of over 95 per cent. Given these exacting requirements, many young Egyptians who dream of becoming doctors or engineers, but do not achieve the grades needed, turn to alternatives abroad.

Russia has become a popular destination, offering relatively affordable tuition fees and less strict admission criteria. According to Russian estimates from 2023, there were already over 32,000 students from the Middle East in Russia, around half of whom were Egyptians.

But since the start of the Russian offensive in Ukraine, the enlistment of citizens from the Arab world, particularly students enrolled at Russian universities, has taken on alarming proportions. After three years of conflict, Vladimir Putin’s army is short of soldiers. In January 2024, the English-language Russian news channel Russia Today wrote in positive terms about one of these battalions stationed near Soledar, in the Donetsk region. According to the Russian news outlet, “Soldiers from Niger, Egypt, Syria and Moldova serve here. They have studied in Russia and have developed such a strong affinity for the country that they have chosen to defend it.”

After coming back from his misadventure and realising the scale of the manipulation, Georges took action to warn other victims. “The trafficker was preparing a new group of 25 young people from my village for the journey. I informed them of the scam so they wouldn’t have to undergo the same disillusionment,” he explains.

His case was helped by the release, at the same time, of a video that sent shockwaves across Egypt. Ukrainian YouTuber Dmytro Karpenko had filmed Mohamed Radwan, a young Egyptian from the governorate of Luxor, who had been captured by Ukrainian forces while fighting alongside Russian troops. In the video, his face gaunt, dressed as a prisoner, he talks on the phone to his mother in Upper Egypt, who is shocked by the scene. In the video, the mother repeatedly cries: “Why did you do that?”

Mohamed’s story is similar to that of many others. He arrived in Russia in 2021 to study medicine, with the hope that, after his studies, he would be able to improve the economic situation of his family, confronted with an ever more severe economic crisis in Egypt.

The war in Ukraine is taking a toll on the Egyptian economy, having driven up the cost of energy and foodstuffs. The Egyptian pound has plummeted over the last few years, losing half of its value against the dollar and the euro, fuelling galloping inflation. The price of basic necessities has tripled, especially wheat, which the country used to import primarily from the regions affected by the conflict. And while official figures on poverty are lacking, World Bank data from May 2019 already estimated that around 60 per cent of Egyptians were either living in poverty or were vulnerable to poverty.

The “Russian trap”

Mohamed’s dream was soon shattered and his life took a dramatic turn when he was arrested by the Russian police on charges linked to alleged drug trafficking. He was facing a seven-year prison sentence, but the Russian authorities offered him an alternative he could not refuse: to join the Russian armed forces. According to his mother, quoted by Egyptian media, Mohamed was the victim of a “Russian trap”.

Videos posted by the same Ukrainian YouTuber show other Egyptian citizens captured in Ukraine after serving in the Russian army. “Many Arab students have been lured by the Russian army’s tempting offers,” a medical student from Kazan University in Russia told Equal Times. This witness describes a recruitment system in which the Russian authorities alternate between financial incentives and threats to enrol young foreign nationals.

“The economic crisis in Egypt, combined with the rising cost of living in Russia, has made it difficult for many students to cover their tuition fees and expenses. Since 2023, Russia has tightened the rules, requiring fees to be paid in full at the start of the academic year (they used to be payable in instalments, over the course of the year).

The police question students in financial difficulty. Those who can’t pay find themselves under threat of police arrest and deportation,” explains the student. “To persuade them [to enlist], the police tell them that they will be placed in administrative posts.”

But the promise of administrative work is a lie. “These young people are sent to a basic training camp for three weeks before being deployed into battle. I lost a friend in an explosion, and another was wounded and sent back to the front before he was fully recovered,” explains the young Egyptian. “I know Moroccan, Syrian and African students who also joined the Russian army because they believed in this offer,” he adds. This information has been corroborated by the authorities in other countries, such as Togo, which have warned of these networks between Africa and Russia.

Telegram or TikTok, the new recruitment platforms

These recruitment methods are also used online. Moscow is waging an offensive on social media. In April, several news outlets revealed that Chinese nationals had joined the Russian army after being approached on TikTok. On Telegram, the Sadiq Rossia (“Friend of Russia”) channel tries to convince Arabic-speaking followers to join the Russian forces, with the same tempting financial promises.

With over 3,700 subscribers, Sadiq Rossia describes itself as a channel that “supports the army of the Russian Federation in the field of special military operations”. The offers broadcast on the channel are designed to attract potential recruits with “a signing bonus of between US$8,000 and US$30,000, paid leave after six months’ service, a Russian passport within six months, and integration within elite brigades”. The channel goes as far as to display the telephone numbers and address of a recruitment office.

The campaign is supported by multimedia content. The channel regularly publishes videos and photographs showing individuals from Morocco, Egypt and other Arab countries, presented as having signed contracts with the Russian army to “fight Nazism”, to quote the channel. Some of the videos show mercenaries addressing their compatriots, encouraging them to follow their example.

“The idea of enticing foreign troops has become a widespread phenomenon. Russia is not alone. There are also foreigners fighting for Ukraine, from Poland, the United States and other countries,” Norhane al-Sheikh, professor of international relations at Cairo University, tells Equal Times.

She also, however, points out that the financial incentives and the promise of Russian citizenship are pull factors that have a greater impact when they deliberately target the economically vulnerable.

To counter this campaign to recruit Egyptians, at the end of February, the Cairo government decided to establish the requirement of prior security clearance for any travel by its citizens to Russia. The Ministry of the Interior also announced the withdrawal of Egyptian nationality from anyone joining the Russian forces, including Mohamed Radwan and others.

“The state had to intervene quickly to check the identity of the travellers and why they were heading for Russia,” explains al-Sheikh, highlighting the Egyptian authorities’ concern about this flow of potential combatants.