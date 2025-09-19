Gloves on! How new protections for hairdressers help shine a light on the importance of increased trade union participation in standard-setting

Edyta Taryma, a 54-year-old Polish hairdresser, works in her eponymous salon in the town of Slubice on the Polish-German border, on 7 July 2025. A week earlier, on 2 July 2025, both CEN and ISO adopted a landmark standard for hairdressers’ gloves, which was achieved thanks to the collaboration of trade unions, hairdressers, glove manufacturers and scientific researchers.

The meaningful participation of trade unions in the development of technical standards is crucial not only to safeguard workers from hazards, but it is also good for innovation, as the recent adoption of a new hairdresser glove standard proves.

So, why do you want to talk to me about plastic gloves?

Well, on 2 July 2025 – six years after the idea was first tabled by trade unions – a new European and international standard on hairdresser gloves was adopted by the European Committee for Standardization (CEN) and the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). EN ISO 374-6 on protective gloves for hairdressers (also known as EN ISO 374-6:2025 - Protective gloves against dangerous chemicals and micro-organisms — Part 6: Protective gloves for hairdressers) sets out – for the first time – the specifications on how to produce high-quality gloves designed specifically to protect hairdressers from occupational exposure to harmful substances.

Sounds good. But what is a ‘standard’?

Generally speaking, technical standards are the written rules, guidelines, specifications and requirements that determine how a produce should be made, how a service should be provided or how a process should be managed to ensure consistent levels of quality, safety, efficiency and interoperability. Unless you work in this area you probably spend zero time thinking about them, but standards are the invisible grease that oil the wheel of modern life. They can be found absolutely everywhere – think about a world without rules on machine safety, or toy safety, or minimum standards for personal protective equipment. At their best, standards are drawn up by teams of experts from different fields who work collaboratively to ensure optimal outcomes, but all too often standards are written by industry to protect the interests of industry.

Is that why this new glove standard is so notable?

Yes. It was developed over the course of six years, which is unusually long for the development of a new standard, by a team of social partners (trade unions and hairdressers), glove manufacturers and scientific researchers, all working together to create the best possible solution, albeit with slightly different priorities. For trade unions, the obvious impetus for the glove standard was increased worker safety while for the manufacturers, while safety was still a key concern, the standard also offers an opportunity to create new products and expand into new markets.

What is so special about these new gloves?

Hairdressers use gloves every single day, particularly to do ‘wet work’ (such as applying hair dye or shampooing hair). But in spite of their constant exposure to water, cosmetics and other potentially damaging chemicals, and despite the fact that industry-specific PPE gloves exist for workers in sectors such as healthcare and construction, hairdressers have never had gloves designed specifically for their line work – until now. The new glove standard is a first attempt to produce a glove that meets hairdressers’ requirements for grip, dexterity and touch sensitivity as well as maximum protection to prevent the development of skin infections, diseases, irritations and allergic reactions related to the use of chemicals during the course of their work.

If I am a hairdresser, how will I know that my gloves meet this new standard?

When they are finally available on the market (which is expected in the next six to nine months), the new gloves will feature this logo on the packaging or on the accompanying information leaflet. Customers will also see the CE mark, which indicates that a product has been assessed by the manufacturer and deemed to be compliant with European Union health, safety and environmental protection requirements – in this case EU Regulation 2016/425 on personal protective equipment.

Why is the involvement of trade unions in the development of standards so important?

Who better to provide meaningful feedback on tools and processes than the very people who use and make them? Although the standardisation process is ostensibly a multistakeholder one, standards are privately developed by standard-setting organisations, many of which sell their standards to generate income, and are voluntarily adopted. In addition, some newly developed technical standards are competing with – and as a consequence, encroaching on – the collective agreements and legislation which impact the conditions of workers. Therefore, trade union involvement is crucial to ensure decent working conditions, improved safety outcomes, better monitoring and true inclusiveness in the standard-setting system.

So, what next?

To date, the glove has only existed as a prototype. Now that the new glove standard has been adopted, manufacturers will start producing different versions of the glove according to the standard. For the social partners, now the work of promoting the procurement of hairdressing gloves that comply with the new standard, to ensure that they are worn by the very hairdressers that the standard is designed to protect, begins. Like all workers, occupational health and safety is something that busy hairdressers constantly need to be reminded about the importance of, particularly for those who work in small or informal settings, so there is a lot of awareness-raising that needs to be done.

