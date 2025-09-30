“How many more Satnams have to die” before the deadly and systemic exploitation of migrant farmworkers in Italy is dismantled?

During a street outreach initiative by Flai CGIL, Italy’s main agricultural trade union, union members and volunteers hand out safety gear and information to migrant agricultural workers cycling to the fields of the Agro Pontino, the agricultural region south of Rome. 24 July 2025.

In the early morning hours, the roads of Latina province, south of Rome, are already crowded with commuters – not in cars, but on bicycles. Migrant agricultural workers cycle up to 30 kilometres to reach the fields of the Agro Pontino, one of Italy’s most densely cultivated agricultural regions. Most come from the Indian state of Punjab and, to a lesser extent, from Bangladesh. With no public transport available, and often lacking the documents needed for other means of travel, the bicycle is their only option – the cheapest, but also the most dangerous.

During peak harvest days, Flai CGIL – Italy’s main agricultural trade union – organises outreach campaigns along the routes taken by the streams of cyclists heading to the fields. Trade unionists and volunteers, aided by interpreters, distribute reflective vests, straw hats, and leaflets outlining workers’ rights, workplace hazards and contact details for union support.

In late July, Equal Times accompanied one of these major outreach campaigns. “Just last month, there were three fatal accidents,” says Antonio Del Brocco, a trade unionist with Flai CGIL. “Because these workers are invisible, the authorities don’t officially recognise these accidents as work-related commuting incidents.”

After two hours by the roadside, the trade unionists were able to talk to around 100 workers. Most accepted the materials, offered a quick thank you, and continued on their way to the fields. Only a handful stopped to talk about their conditions: gruelling shifts paid between €3 and €5 an hour, without contracts or any form of protection. “Street unionism is essential, because it’s much harder to speak with them directly on the farms,” explains Del Brocco. “Many are too afraid to come forward for fear of reprisals from their employers.”

The horrific death of Satnam Singh

Unfortunately, road accidents are not the only danger facing these vulnerable workers. It was in the Agro Pontino countryside that a tragic incident occurred last summer, once again casting a spotlight on the racism and marginalisation endured by migrant farmworkers in Italy.

On 17 June 2024, Satnam Singh, a 31-year-old Indian Sikh working without a contract on a farm, suffered a horrific workplace accident. The plastic-wrapping machine he was operating severed his arm and crushed his legs. Instead of calling emergency services, the farm owner, Antonello Lovato, loaded him into a van and abandoned him on the side of the road outside the house where he rented a room. His severed arm was left beside him, placed in a plastic crate.

Thanks to a call from neighbours, Satnam Singh was finally given medical attention – an hour and a half after the accident. He was airlifted to a hospital in Rome, but it was too late: he died two days later. Antonello Lovato was placed in pre-trial detention and is now facing charges of voluntary manslaughter. The day after Singh’s death, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned the incident as “inhuman acts that do not belong to the Italian people,” while pointedly avoiding any discussion of the broader context in which it occurred.

Trade unionists and researchers who regularly gather testimonies from agricultural workers take a different view. Marco Omizzolo, a sociologist specialising in ‘agromafias’ and migration, tells Equal Times: “The government and the mainstream media have framed Satnam’s death as a scandal, when it is in fact the horrific expression of a daily reality experienced by hundreds of thousands of agricultural workers, most of them migrants, who are not only exploited but whose lives are at risk. According to official data, some 150 deaths occur in the agricultural sector each year. And these figures are almost certainly underestimated, given the scale of undeclared labour.”

“The figures show clearly that this is a system of exploitation, one firmly rooted at the local level,” says Alessandra Valentini of Flai CGIL. “Between 1 June and 15 July 2024, 7,368 new hires were recorded in the Agro Pontino, compared with 4,790 over the same period in 2023. This suggests that all of these people had previously been working off the books, and that employers only offered them contracts out of fear of intensified inspections. Once inspections dropped off again, everything returned to the way it was.”

The causes of systemic exploitation

According to the seventh Agromafia e Caporalato (Agromafia and Gangmastering) report by the Placido Rizzotto Observatory, which is affiliated with the CGIL, an estimated 200,000 irregular workers are employed in Italy’s agricultural sector – amounting to an illegal employment rate of 30 per cent. However, as the report also notes: “empirical studies conducted in the field indicate that these figures are almost certainly underestimated, and that they largely reflect exploitative labour”. Foreign workers make up 25 per cent of all agricultural workers nationwide, but in certain areas, such as Latina, they form a clear majority.

“Unfortunately, Satnam’s tragedy is neither an isolated incident nor an exception,” says Omizzolo. “It is the result of political, legal, economic, and corporate decisions that foster the subjugation, even the enslavement, of migrants.”

One of the underlying issues is the system for recruiting foreign labour – the much-criticised decreto flussi (immigration quota decree) – under which the government sets an annual cap on the number of non-EU nationals allowed to enter Italy for work. This figure consistently falls short of actual labour needs (just 136,000 across all sectors in 2024).

“The inadequacy of the system and the lack of enforcement has created a black market for work permits,” says Flai-CGIL’s Valentini. “Migrants pay up to €10,000 to illegal intermediaries in their countries of origin. Then they arrive in Italy, only to find that the employer who originally requested their labour doesn’t show up, because the law doesn’t actually require them to follow through with the hire.”

Without a contract, migrants lose the possibility of obtaining a residence permit, become undocumented, and are pushed into the informal labour market. According to the latest report from the Ero Straniero (‘I Was a Foreigner’) campaign, in 2024 only 7.8 per cent of the government’s allocated quotas were actually converted into residence permits. Paradoxically, the only legal channel for entering Italy ends up producing an army of undocumented workers, forced to accept any conditions – and driven into exploitation.

“We’re calling for people arriving in Italy to be granted a residence permit while they search for work,” says Valentini. “This would allow them to look for employment as free individuals, rather than under constant threat of blackmail.” Without legal status, many agricultural workers are too afraid to report their exploiters to the authorities.

Inspections, meanwhile, are still too few and far between. In 2024, the National Labour Inspectorate visited 6,023 farms – barely 2 per cent of all farms in Italy. Yet even within this limited sample, violations were found in 68.4 per cent of cases.

“Against a backdrop of widespread illegality, the agromafias are thriving, with estimated annual profits of €25.2 billion,” explains Omizzolo. “There are also criminal figures who exploit the vulnerability of undocumented workers, the so-called caporali. These illegal intermediaries recruit labourers for farms, skim a portion of their already meagre wages, and subject them to threats and violence.”

The police investigation revealed that Agrilovato, the farm where Satnam Singh was employed, used caporali (literally ‘corporals’ but a word that can be translated to mean ‘broker’ or more accurately, ‘gangmaster’) to find the most vulnerable workers and exploit them for maximum profit.

Towards a more social common agricultural policy

Despite numerous labour violations, Agrilovato received over €130,000 in European agricultural subsidies in recent years. It is precisely to prevent such abuses that, under pressure from the European Federation of Food, Agriculture and Tourism Trade Unions (EFFAT), the principle of social conditionality was introduced into the latest Common Agricultural Policy (CAP 2023–2027). EU agricultural subsidies are now intended to be awarded only to employers who respect workers’ rights.

“Social conditionality has been a major victory for the trade union movement. But we continue to push for it to be expanded and properly enforced. It should be transformed from a mere sanctioning mechanism, as it currently stands, into a genuine tool for preventive oversight, one that requires employers to sign binding commitments and allows for cross-referencing of databases,” says Enrico Somaglia, general secretary of EFFAT.

For several months, EFFAT has been leading a series of initiatives to push for a more socially oriented reform of the post-2027 CAP. But the direction outlined by the European Commission appears to be moving in the exact opposite direction. “Thanks to our efforts, social conditionality has been retained, but it still has serious shortcomings, including the exemption from inspections for farms under 10 hectares,” says Somaglia. “No improvements have been made, and farm size remains the main criterion for calculating subsidies, without any consideration for the quality or quantity of jobs created.”

Neither the Italian government nor European institutions are taking meaningful action to improve the living conditions of vulnerable agricultural workers. And yet, it is thanks to their labour that we enjoy an abundance of fruit and vegetables on our tables each day. “How many more Satnams will have to die before action is taken to dismantle this system of exploitation?” asks Omizzolo.