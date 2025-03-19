In Africa, trade unions are revamping organising and collective bargaining for social justice with the Kigali Roadmap

Participants discuss collaborating to improve the defence and protection of workers’ rights and trade union regeneration at the Kigali Organising and Collective Bargaining Strategic Forum which was convened by ITUC-Africa and took place in Kigali, Rwanda from 2-3 October 2024.

The socio-economic situation in Africa remains dire, with biting consequences for workers, their families, and communities. The devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to the loss of millions of jobs and the attendant ballooning of public debts, saw millions of people fall into poverty. Even some of the continent’s middle classes, who had hitherto enjoyed some breathing space, fell below the poverty line set at US$2.15 a day.

The war in Ukraine was an additional challenge that led to a spike in food, energy and finance costs, exacerbating inflationary pressures across African economies. According to the African Development Bank, inflation in Africa averaged 17 per cent in 2023, with food prices rising by over 20 per cent in some countries. Today, 145 million people (one-third of the continent’s working population) are classified as the ‘extreme working poor’, according to the International Labour Organization, and this number is steadily rising. Worse still, African governments are piling up austerity measures dictated by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, with fiscal consolidation policies leading to cuts in public spending on social protection and employment programmes. These measures have often suppressed aggregate demand, slowed economic recovery and widened inequality.

All these aggravated circumstances tell one story – there is an urgent need for a new social contract. The old social contract between governments and citizens has failed.

In essence, the model of a primarily industrial economy that supports long-term employment has been unable to deliver the needs of the people. Most importantly, the state’s role in providing essential services such as education, healthcare and social security has significantly weakened. To achieve a better life for working people and their families as underpinned by the demand for a new social contract, trade unions must rethink their organising strategies and strengthen collective bargaining mechanisms to empower workers, protect livelihoods and drive a more just and inclusive economic future for Africa.

Social justice is “unattainable without a powerful, united, and organised workers’ voice”

For nearly a decade, the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) has advocated for a new social contract to guarantee shared prosperity and revitalise communities and economies. This advocacy is a response against a steady wealth disparity that privileges the wealthy 1 per cent compared to the disadvantaged 99 per cent who contribute significantly to global prosperity. The ITUC affirms that such a contract must encompass respect for workers’ rights, climate-friendly decent jobs, rights, living wages, universal social protection, equality between social groups, and the inclusion of working people in decision-making. Today, the call for a new social contract is particularly urgent in Africa.

Across multiple fora, African trade unions have come to a crucial realisation: a new social contract that fosters social justice is unattainable without a powerful, united, and organised workers’ voice. Without strong unions, workers remain fragmented and vulnerable to exploitation, and the push for equitable economic and labour policies loses momentum.

The only way to secure decent work, fair wages and social protection is through increased trade union density and an expanded collective bargaining framework that gives workers a formidable negotiating position. Meanwhile, strengthening organising efforts and deepening worker solidarity is the only viable path to achieving a new social contract that guarantees justice, equity and dignity for all.

Trade union representation is critical for influence and mobilisation, two crucial elements for putting pressure on duty-bearers for positive and transformative change. Waves of neoliberal onslaughts, starting with the advent of Structural Adjustment Programmes in the 1980s, especially with their accompanying policies of deregulation, liberalisation and privatisation, led to the loss of millions of formal jobs and the crowding of the informal economy for survival by those affected by these policies. All of these undoubtedly eroded unions and workers’ power. The intensification of globalisation and the aggressive trade union-busting antics marked by changes in labour laws, coupled with internal challenges, have further contributed to the weakening of trade unions’ influence. Therefore, the current situation – where the average African country-wide trade union density oscillates around 9 per cent (except for South Africa and Tunisia, where numbers are in double digits) – points to renewed urgency to reverse and improve the situation.

Revitalising and renewing African trade unions

At the African Regional Organisation of the International Trade Union Confederation’s (ITUC-Africa) 5th Delegate Congress in November 2023 in Nairobi, Kenya, where I was elected general secretary, I committed to drive ITUC-Africa’s goal to organise a minimum of four million new members. In support of this objective, ITUC-Africa convened an Organising and Collective Bargaining Strategic Forum from 2-3 October 2024 in Kigali, Rwanda. Conscious of the need to drive an inclusive, pragmatic, and sustainable process, ITUC-Africa engaged structures of the Global Union Federations in Africa and its affiliates in conceptualising and convening the first-ever strategic forum in recent times.

Ahead of the forum, interviews were conducted across the continent to understand the barriers to trade union organising and collective bargaining from a nuanced perspective; they revealed several insights. For example, speaking to a young female bank worker in Abuja, Nigeria, about poor working conditions and the need to belong to unions, she opined: “It is rare to come across trade union organisers in my workplace, though I would love to join the union and be an active member because I want to change my working conditions.” A similar sentiment was echoed by a female market trader in Lomé, Togo: “Council officials come daily to collect levies from us with minimal services, but we cannot protest and change the situation because we do not have a strong union.” These examples clearly show gaps in union organisation in both formal and informal sectors.

As Comrade Kwasi Adu-Amankwah, the former general secretary of ITUC-Africa, noted during the Kigali Forum “between 2007 and 2023, African trade unions must chart a path towards unity at all levels and recommit to investing in workers’ organising and education to revitalise and renew their organisations otherwise the death knell will be swift and deep”.

These widespread poor living and working conditions on the continent also present an opportunity for aggressive organising to boost trade union membership, for strong unions are critical for improving the chances of attaining the new social contract.

Last October, the Kigali Organising and Collective Bargaining Declaration (and its accompanying ‘Roadmap’) adopted at the Organising and Collective Bargaining Strategic Forum reaffirmed the urgent need for stronger, more inclusive, and adaptable trade unions across Africa.

Recognising the decline in union membership, the rise of informal and gig work, and the limited participation of women and youth in union activities, the declaration emphasised the need for bold transformation in trade union strategies. It emphasised expanding union organising efforts to include informal, platform and migrant workers. It also stressed the importance of regional collaborations, urging African trade unions to strengthen labour rights and build collective power. Unions were encouraged to push for stronger labour laws, negotiate for sector-wide agreements that protect workers across different industries, use education and awareness to change and improve perceptions and negative narratives about trade unions and campaign for the ratification of key ILO conventions that secure workers’ rights and protection.

Workers’ education and digital transformation are critical in strengthening unions in today’s world of work. The ITUC’s Organising Academy and training on organising platform workers will enhance unions’ ability to ensure adequate representation coverage for all categories of workers. Ultimately, the Kigali Organising and Collective Bargaining Roadmap sets a clear agenda for African trade unions to adopt and drive the new social contract that all Africans deserve.