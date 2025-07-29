In Bolivia, the women making urban recycling possible work without rights or recognition

In Bolivia, thousands of women waste pickers work under precarious conditions while providing essential support to the country’s cities. It is a vital but invisible trade, often carried out by mothers and grandmothers. Their work is crucial to sustainability but is deprived of institutional support and social recognition.

In Bolivia, as in other parts of Latin America, rubbish is often discarded with little regard for its final destination. Few stop to think that many people – mainly women – have built a life and a livelihood around this waste. Unnoticed by most, they roam the streets, picking, sorting and transporting it. Their work is essential to environmental sustainability and yet is off the radar when it comes to public policy and social recognition.

Every year, the country generates over 1.6 million tonnes of solid waste, according to the National Statistics Institute (INE). Although more than 22 per cent is technically recyclable – paper, cardboard, glass, plastic or metals – the public system does not have the infrastructure needed to make use of it. This gap is filled by the waste pickers, who use their hands and their knowledge to salvage what is discarded. Operating alongside them are a number of private companies, driven by the economic interests of an increasingly lucrative sector.

Waste pickers play a key role in the circular economy, stopping tonnes of waste ending up in landfills, rivers or streets, yet their work is precarious and informal. Although there are no official figures, at least 15,000 people are estimated to be working in this sector in Bolivia, mostly without a contract, health insurance, access to a retirement pension and, above all, without social recognition or visibility.

Mothers and grandmothers, the faces of recycling

In the country’s main cities, urban recycling is characterised by the predominance of women. Mothers, grandmothers, carers – often accompanied by their children or grandchildren – walk the streets collecting recyclable materials to provide for their families.

Ruth, a 51-year-old mother of five, came to recycling after working for years as a cleaner and laundry worker. “Initially, I felt very ashamed, because it’s not easy to have people pointing at you and saying, ‘Look at that scavenger’ or ‘You filthy woman, what are you doing rummaging through the waste!’. It’s a hurt that many of us have to live with,” she explains. But the stigma has not deterred her. Ruth went on to become one of the founders of Ecorecolectoras, an association of ‘eco-collectors’ in central city of Cochabamba, committed to collective organisation as a way of bringing dignity to their work and improving their lives.

The story of 38-year-old Virginia offers another perspective on recycling. She fled a violent relationship, moving to Cochabamba in search of a safer life for herself and her children. At first, she would pick waste on weekends, while working as a childminder. “After five years, I stuck with recycling. It gave me more time to spend with my children,” she explains. For many women like her, waste picking is not only a source of income, but also a way to achieve greater autonomy over their lives.

Claudia, also 38 years old and a mother of six, runs the Mangales del Sur Collectors’ Association in Santa Cruz. With more than a decade of experience in this trade, her story reveals the family dimension to this occupation: “I used to go out at night with a cart and my young children. I had no one to leave them with, so I would take them with me. Even my eldest daughter had to walk with me. It was a very hard time that’s best forgotten,” she confides.

The long working hours and the lack of care networks are also part of the harsh reality faced by these workers.

Forty-six-year-old Victoria, head of the EcoWarmis Association in the capital city of La Paz, leads an organisation composed primarily of older women. “Some of them have been recycling for around 30 years. They can’t find any other kind of work and many of them have to look after their grandchildren, to help their daughters,” she explains. Victoria, who has four children, says her mother was also a recycler. In her family, as in many others, recycling has become a lifeline.

Perhaps the most striking illustration of this reality is that of 65-year-old Doña Berta, standing on a mountain of waste at a collection point in Cochabamba. “Thank you very much, Miss. God bless you,” she says, smiling, as a woman throws a bag of rubbish without so much as looking at her. Giving thanks for others’ waste – as odd as it may seem – is perhaps the most symbolic expression of the value these women manage to find in what others simply discard.

The waste pickers start their day before dawn. They work amid nauseating smells and piles of waste, sorting it by hand, often without proper protective equipment, exposed to cuts, infections and toxic products.

“We’re exposed to a lot of risks. Sometimes we get cut by broken glass because of the speed we have to work at. But we treat ourselves as our grandmothers taught us, using natural medicines, because access to a hospital is complicated,” says Victoria, intimating that the bureaucracy of the public health system can make access even more difficult. In addition to the physical risks, discrimination is another constant. “Society looks down on us because they consider us to be poorly clothed or dirty. But this is not a job to be clean: we get dirty because we rummage through waste. But people look at you with disdain, and it really hurts,” says Claudia.

Despite the difficulties, the waste pickers – many of them from rural communities – carry on with their work, having turned waste picking into a source of income, autonomy and resilience.

Institutional abandonment

The waste management system in Bolivia has serious flaws: it is fragmented, inefficient and mostly privatised. According to researcher María Esther Pozo, co-author of the book Trabajadoras por la Ciudad: aporte de las mujeres a la gestión ambiental de residuos sólidos en América Latina (Women Working for the City: Women’s Contribution to Environmental Solid Waste Management in Latin America), decentralisation has led to waste management being delegated to private companies that do not incorporate the waste pickers but leave them on the margins, working as ‘intermediaries’ without rights or representation.

And although the legislation is there, such as Law 755 of 2015 on integrated waste management and the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Law, its implementation remains inadequate. “Key issues such as health, retirement or a living wage are not addressed. Most of the associations [of waste pickers] are composed of women, so it [the legislation] should also cover training and education on gender-based violence,” cautions María Soleto, technical advisor for the National Waste Pickers’ Network of Bolivia (RENARBOL).

The lack of clarity regarding institutional responsibilities is another stumbling block. “Government plans that mention waste collectors rarely specify which body should take charge of implementing the measures, so there are many gaps in the law,” adds Soleto.

Amid this climate of neglect, many women waste pickers are looking to collective organising as a form of resistance.

“Our biggest dream is to receive a salary and be recognised by the government, but it hasn’t materialised. We have asked for meetings, sent letters, but have received no response,” says Ruth. As Claudia succinctly points out: “It is going to be a long struggle, but this isn’t a favour, it’s a right. And we have to make the authorities see that.”

In the meantime, old age is approaching. “It’s sad to see my older colleagues still working. And we are all going down the same route,” Ruth observes.

The women waste pickers have many different responsibilities: they work on the streets, they work in their homes, they care for their children and often their grandchildren as well. Some, like Victoria, do more than one job. “I work weekends at a discotheque, to pay for my daughter’s treatment,” she explains.

“Although the Constitution includes the principles of equality and equity, there are still huge gaps, especially in jobs like this one, which is probably one of the last jobs anyone would choose: picking waste,” says Pozo, underlining the urgent need for gender policies that respond to the needs of this sector, particularly in terms of access to social protection.

While waste pickers may not always know how to formulate their demands in terms of rights, formalisation or equality, they do have an in-depth knowledge of their environment. They know how their cities work, which neighbourhoods generate the most waste and where the recyclables are. This knowledge, says Pozo, should be the starting point for more inclusive and effective public policies.

Rethinking cities. Less talk, more action

For Pozo, talking about recycling also means rethinking cities. “What do cities mean to these women? What are their day-to-day comings and goings? They walk through squares, markets, they cross entire neighbourhoods and go to the northern [better-off] areas where they say there is better quality waste. So, what does the southern part [the urban periphery] represent for them in terms of waste?” she asks.

The waste pickers’ itineraries are much more than simple collection routes; they are evidence of the profound inequalities between the centres and the peripheries, between those who discard waste and those who scrape a living from it. Visibilising this reality allows us to understand who underpins the most basic day-to-day workings of the cities.

“Without visibility, no progress can be made. We want every association to be recognised: who the waste pickers are, what they do, how they can be contacted, what their daily routes are. And this can only be achieved by raising awareness, with joint work between municipalities and organisations,” says Soleto.

“They are helping protect the environment and putting environmental damage prevention into practice, while the universities and institutions are all talk,” says Pozo.

In this sense, formalising waste picking work is not only a matter of legality, it is also key to moving towards a truly fair and inclusive circular economy. But, as the researcher cautions, making this possible requires political will, civil commitment and solid regulatory frameworks with a clear and cross-cutting gender perspective.

“What I would most like is for all my colleagues to have health insurance, because there is always someone who gets sick and, because they don’t have money or access to a hospital, they often can’t get treated in time,” says Virginia. Her words sum up an undeniable fact and an urgent need for action: without basic rights, there can be no real inclusion, no just transition and no real sustainability.