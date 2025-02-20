In Germany, trade unions fight for solidarity and against the far right

“Construction workers, protect your pensions, stop the AfD”. Prior to the demonstration against the far right in Riesa, the German Trade Union Confederation (DGB) booked advertising space throughout the city.

It’s six in the morning on 11 January in Riesa (Saxony) and trains packed with people are already pouring in from nearby Leipzig and Dresden. Thousands of protesters gather in front of the station in this small East German town. They’ve come out on this Saturday to disrupt the congress of the far-right party Alternative für Deutschland (Alternative for Germany, AfD). Alongside the train arrivals, over 200 buses from across the country have brought in more demonstrators. In the car park of the Sachsen Arena, a large stage, worthy of Germany’s best festivals, has been set up to welcome them.

Many of those who came to protest are wearing the colours of German trade unions. Ahead of the protest, the Deutscher Gewerkschaftsbund (German Trade Union Confederation, DGB) reserved advertising space in Riesa calling on union members to fight the fascist threat.

“‘Fascism, never again’ has always been a duty for those of us in the union movement [...] Right-wing populists and racists do not represent the interests of workers,” the union wrote in its call for the demonstration. The stakes are high: on 23 February, Germany will elect a new parliament and with it a new government [the chancellor is chosen by the victorious coalition, editor’s note].

The latest polls have the AfD in second place, behind only the conservative CDU, reflecting a 13-point increase in support compared to 2021. Their platform includes Islamophobic, anti-immigration policies, as well as pro-birth initiatives, plans to deport immigrants to their countries of origin, and efforts to strengthen the patriarchal family model. They also advocate for cuts to climate protection measures and propose a referendum on leaving the euro. The party’s agenda is firmly rooted on the far right of the political spectrum.

“Bringing class struggle back into focus”

Carsten, an automotive supply worker in his 50s from the Dresden area, arrives in Riesa with an IG Metall flag draped over his shoulder. For him, the issue is deeply political: “Socialism has been demonised for the past thirty years”. He believes union action is essential to reclaiming the ideal of solidarity, a core value of left-wing movements.

Carsten’s company recently agreed to a 16 per cent salary increase over two and a half years following negotiations within the works council. “Today, the fight against fascism must go hand in hand with the economic and political demands of the working class,” he says. Carsten wants to see IG Metall at the forefront of this battle.

Orry Mittenmayer echoes the same sentiment: “The best way for a union to support democracy is by fighting for better collective agreements,” he says.

A bicycle delivery driver since 2016, he helped establish the first works council at the delivery company Deliveroo a year later. Today, he volunteers to handle issues related to the low-wage sector (Niedriglohnsektor) for the DGB.

In his recent book Ausgeliefert (a play on words meaning both ‘delivered’ and ‘at the mercy of’), Mittenmayer reflects on his experience as a unionised delivery driver. As a person of colour and hearing-impaired, he addresses the classist and racist aspects of German society, as well as its paternalism towards people with disabilities. However, he laments that people no longer turn to unions to tackle these issues.

“Mobilising within companies is always more challenging, except in times of extreme crisis. People generally tend to become more withdrawn,” says sociologist Klaus Dörre, an expert on trade unions and the far right, who highlights the growing disconnect between workers.

“Union influence is declining, particularly in the former East. They are losing their power to define social issues,” says Dörre. In the past 30 years, the DGB has lost roughly half of its members, dropping from 11.8 million at the time of German reunification to just 5.6 million today.

A difficult economic situation for the unions

Yet workers continue to face the same struggles at their workplaces. According to a study by the Institute for Economic and Social Studies (Wirtschafts-und Sozialwissenschaftliche Institut, WSI) of the Hans Böckler Foundation, AfD voters report higher levels of dissatisfaction with their working conditions and lack of recognition than their fellow employees. WSI Director Bettina Kohlrausch links this sense of frustration to support for the far right:

“The feeling of being excluded from social and democratic participation, particularly in wage labour, along with material concerns, is closely linked to support for the AfD”.

In the most recent European elections in June 2024, more than 18 per cent of unionised workers cast their vote for the AfD – around 4 percent more than the total voter turnout for the AfD, and 6 percent more than the proportion of unionised workers who voted for the AfD in the in the previous federal elections. According to Dörre, for some, “the union is their means of fighting within the company while the AfD is their vehicle for political change in society”.

IG Metall, the industrial union of metal workers, has attempted to respond to this trend. In 2015, then secretary-general Jörg Hoffmann made it clear that those who incite hatred will be kicked out of the union (“Wer hetzt, der fliegt”). According to Klaus Dörre, however, Hoffmann’s statement has had “no real impact”.

The task is not an easy one, as the recent case of Jens Keller illustrates. Keller, a union delegate with Ver.di who works for Hanover’s municipal waste collection department, was was faced with a request for expulsion from the regional union council due to his involvement with the AfD, a party the union considers to be ‘anti-democratic’. Keller contested the decision in court and ultimately prevailed. He remains a member of Ver.di, though he was forced to resign from his position as union delegate.

However, the election of Christiane Benner as head of IG Metall in 2023 marked a turning point. Early on, she made her stance against the AfD clear, declaring that “IG Metall is open to everyone except fascists, racists and other reactionaries”. She has called for the same stance to be adopted in work councils. While Mr Dörre welcomes this new affirmation, he stresses that the true solution lies in reinvigorating the class struggle.

For Hans-Jürgen Urban, member of the executive committee of IG Metall, organising workers is all the more urgent as they have a vital role to play in supporting ecological transition. “We can’t pretend that nothing will change, but we [as a society] must provide them with a perspective, jobs and skills,” he argued on the public radio station WDR on 4 February 2025. Ecological transition must be accompanied by social transition.

And the struggle is worthwhile. From 2023 to 2024, the railway workers’ unions and the Ver.di trade union successfully fought for better wages. As a result, Ver.di gained new members for the first time since its founding in 2001. “Unions attract new members when they are visible and actively fighting,” says Dörre.

For Orry Mittenmayer, integrating foreign workers into union action is an urgent priority. According to the German statistics agency, while foreigners make up just 15 per cent of Germany’s workforce, they account for 32.2 per cent of its low-wage sector. The biggest challenge, he says, is convincing them to join: “The working class today is much more diverse than in the past, and many workers come from countries where working conditions are far worse than here”. In many cases, Germany’s minimum wage offers a significant improvement compared to what workers earn in their countries of origin.

Trade unionism in the era of Tiktok

To reach a more diverse audience, IG Metall is turning to social media. In the autumn of 2023, the industrial union launched the @IGMetaller_innen channel on TikTok. “Our goal is to engage a younger and more female audience,” explains project manager Mariya Vyalykh. By tapping into the trends of the short-video platform, Ms Vyalykh and her team have been able to raise awareness about union activism while highlighting feminist and anti-racist causes.

In a TikTok video posted last summer, @IGMetaller_innen promoted a campaign against racism launched by several trade union and anti-racist organisations on the occasion of the European Football Championship, called respekt.tv. “Nobody flees their country voluntarily,” says one of the influencers in another video, before outlining IG Metall’s demands regarding the right to asylum and protection for refugees.

@IGMetaller_innen currently has almost 14,000 followers and some videos have racked up several million views. Here too, the political struggle is taking on a more tangible form. “We know we need to build a counter-narrative on TikTok,” explains Vyalykh, in response to the growing number of far-right accounts on the platform. The battleground is also virtual.

They have also made several videos in Polish and Ukrainian to raise union awareness among non-German-speaking communities. “After putting out these TikTok videos, we received private messages from people wanting to learn more about IG Metall,” says Ms Vyalykh, who is pleased that the videos were shared within the relevant communities.

A critical alliance between labour and environmental movements

Riesa was the first in a long series of protests leading up to the day of the vote. Every weekend, tens of thousands of people gather in cities across Germany to demonstrate against the far right. Between 2 and 3 February, rallies nationwide drew a total of nearly 300,000 participants. Many local DGB branches are collaborating with environmental groups like Fridays for Future and Letzte Generation to organise these protests, building on last year’s momentum, when millions of Germans took to the streets to protest against the AfD.

Following the revelations by the media organisation Correctiv about the AfD’s involvement in drawing up a ‘remigration plan,’ in January 2024, trade unions, environmentalists and anti-racist and anti-fascist associations coordinated their efforts to organise highly popular demonstrations. Despite the elections at the end of the month, however, the current demonstrations are smaller than those in 2024.

“Unions would do well to collaborate with environmental organisations,” says Klaus Dörre. “Unions quickly realise that the struggles of environmental activists are not so different from their own, while environmental activists, in turn, adopt a more pragmatic discourse,” he adds. This shared struggle brings the social movements closer together, which could be the most effective way to combat the far right.