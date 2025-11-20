In Latin America, white-collar work is being quietly transformed by AI

Artificial intelligence is gradually entering offices across Latin America and changing the way work is done. For some, it brings greater speed and order; for others, new inequalities and pressures. Amid this transition, the region faces a key challenge: ensuring that technology leaves no one behind and that work remains a space of rights, learning, and dignity.

Constanza Llanos, 26, spends much of her day in the offices of an insurance company in Santa Cruz, Bolivia. She works as a human resources assistant – a role that, until recently, meant going through CVs one by one. Now, a digital platform screens candidates before they ever reach her desk. “It saves us time, but we still have to go through everything manually,” she says.

Although her company has yet to introduce formal artificial intelligence (AI) systems, many employees make use of digital tools on their own initiative. Llanos turns to them to organise her ideas and speed up routine tasks. She doesn’t believe that AI will replace her, but she acknowledges that it helps her deliver better results in her day-to-day work.

Her experience is far from unique. A quiet shift is underway in offices across Latin America. Where once the murmur of conversation and the clatter of keyboards filled the room, generative AI tools now quietly draft, summarise and refine. While AI didn’t hit with a sudden bang, it is already reshaping working life – prompting fresh questions about what counts as a ‘decent’ job today and how to adapt to an environment that is becoming ever more automated.

Office work under threat

A study by the World Bank and the International Labour Organization (ILO) estimates that between 30 and 40 per cent of jobs in Latin America and the Caribbean are exposed to generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI), while as many as 5 per cent could be fully automated. If applied effectively, this technology could also boost productivity in around 12 per cent of current jobs in the region.

The workers most exposed are not manual labourers, but office staff: analysts, lawyers, accountants, journalists and administrative assistants – a traditionally stable middle class now undergoing a quiet transformation.

Researcher Atahualpa Blanchet, an expert in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, explains that “algorithmic systems are already performing cognitive tasks such as writing reports, processing data, managing emails and even making decisions. In many Latin American companies, chatbots and predictive tools are being used in human resources, customer service and finance.” And the change has only just begun.

In a region where almost half of the workforce is informal, AI not only poses the risk of job losses, but can also affect the quality of work. While it may relieve employees of repetitive tasks, it can also reduce autonomy, blur responsibilities and increase precariousness, even in sectors once considered stable. The challenge lies in finding a balance between technology that promises efficiency and the need for decent working conditions.

AI is being adopted at different rates across the region

While technological adoption is progressing slowly in countries like Bolivia, changes are already evident in northern Central America, particularly in sectors such as telecommunications. Luis Pablo Linares, a 28-year-old Guatemalan engineer working for a French company in the field, describes how AI has transformed his daily routine. Whereas he and his colleagues used to prepare scripts and monitor live tests, they now simply adjust parameters and check the results. “It frees us from tedious processes, but we still need to supervise and feed the AI with information […] It doesn’t remove the engineer’s role, it just shifts the focus,” he explains.

In Bolivia, Constanza Llanos watches this transformation from afar. She notes that many companies still lack access to such tools, and that educational inequality remains a major barrier in countries like hers: not everyone is able to train in technology or take an AI course. This ultimately plays a major role in determining who can – and who cannot – adapt.

Despite being in different countries, both share the same sense: they belong to a generation that must adapt more quickly than institutions are prepared to support. The changes they face are as social as they are technological.

The hidden tech gap

The World Bank and ILO study warns that around 17 million jobs in the region could benefit from advances in AI, yet the lack of digital infrastructure risks leaving many behind. This is creating a new divide – not just between rich and poor, but between those with access to technology and those without.

This divide is already apparent in Linares’ team. Some older colleagues favour traditional methods, while younger ones lean too heavily on AI. “Neither extreme is beneficial,” he admits. Blanchet explains that the problem is compounded when companies adopt AI tools without investing in proper training. Modernisation may bring efficiency, but it also fosters a quiet exclusion within the workplace itself.

Inequality also has a female face. Caroline Coelho, communications and information coordinator for the Trade Union Confederation of the Americas (TUCA), warns that algorithms often reproduce existing biases. Women frequently hold roles that entail more routine work, putting them at greater risk of being displaced, while men dominate decision-making and technology development positions.

However, Coelho stresses that AI can also present opportunities if supported by inclusive training policies, rights-based regulations and active trade union involvement. Technology could even help improve work-life balance, provided women take an active role as creators and regulators, rather than merely as users.

The hidden technology gap isn’t just about access to tools – it’s also about genuine opportunities to adapt and take part in the digital transformation. Without proper training and regulation, AI risks deepening inequalities rather than addressing them.

The challenge of being human

While AI promises greater efficiency, it also brings new uncertainties. “The margin for error is still high,” says Linares. “Depending on how a query is phrased, the result can be completely wrong. That’s why the human element remains crucial.”

At the same time, remote working – driven by digitalisation – has changed the way we relate to time and rest. “Working from home is convenient, but it can lead to overload. Many people assume that if you’re at home, you might as well work longer hours. It’s important to set boundaries, both as an employee and as an employer,” he says.

Linares raises another important concern: isolation. “Human contact is important, even if the work doesn’t always demand it. We’re meant to be with others.”

This social disconnection is compounded by another rising pressure: algorithmic management of work. Coelho warns that this model increases stress, particularly for women. Tools that track performance in real time and demand constant availability create new forms of anxiety. Blanchet agrees, noting that these systems – which monitor everything from response speed to communication tone – impose invisible oversight that undermines trust and harms mental health.

“Looking after your mental health and setting boundaries is essential. Hyperconnectivity shouldn’t be taken for granted,” he advises. As he sees it, the digital world remains a battleground and not a reality dictated by big tech companies. He also stresses that it is not just a question of avoiding techno-deterministic views, but also of recognising that workers can – and should – influence how technology is introduced and regulated.

The silent duty to learn

Companies are moving through the technological transition at different speeds. Linares’ company provides course repositories and spaces for sharing knowledge, though progress relies more on individual initiative than on a formal strategy.

In Bolivia, Llanos values the initial AI training that her company provided. “They began with the leaders and then extended it to the rest of us, so that everyone could start from the same level,” she says. However, across much of the region, the responsibility for learning still falls largely on the workers themselves.

As Luis Linares López, a researcher at the Association for Research and Social Studies (ASIES), warns: “From Nicaragua to Guatemala, we are not prepared for this labour restructuring.” Learning to use AI has become a silent duty – a skill many must acquire independently to avoid being left behind. For López, the solution cannot rest solely on individual initiative. Strong public policies, accessible education, and professional training that keep pace with technological change are essential.

AI from a trade union perspective

Trade union membership in Latin America barely reaches 9 per cent, and the digital sectors are scarcely represented. In Guatemala, says Linares López, collective bargaining on AI or digitalisation is virtually non-existent. “Most trade unions are barely able to fight for the minimum wage and for workers to be enrolled in social security. Their battles are still focused on the basics,” he explains.

Even so, Blanchet sees encouraging signs. “Some trade unions are already addressing AI in collective bargaining, calling for algorithmic transparency and involvement in the introduction of new technologies […]. The most important thing is that digital transformation must be negotiated, not imposed,” he says.

Adolfo Lacs Palomo, secretary general of the Guatemalan Federation of Bank, Service and State Employees (FESEBS), recalls that something similar happened with the arrival of computers in the 1980s. “Many thought jobs would disappear, but what actually happened was a readjustment. The same will happen with AI: it will create new roles and require new skills,” he argues. His main concern is the link between AI and teleworking, which could erode labour rights. His federation promotes training, social dialogue and regulation. “We cannot oppose AI, but we can support it with induction and training. The goal is to ensure that no one is left behind,” he adds.

Coelho agrees and takes a broader view. “The digital transition must be fair. Trade unions need to be actively involved in collective bargaining over algorithms, with the right to know which systems are being used, what data they process, and how they influence decisions on hiring, performance evaluation, or dismissal,” she says. She also emphasises the importance of promoting continuous training and social protection policies.

Blanchet highlights inspiring examples: in Brazil, banking unions secured agreements to retrain their workers and ensure their participation in the design of algorithmic systems. In digital cooperatives such as App Justo in Brazil and CoopCycle in Argentina, workers manage the algorithms and make decisions on rates and profits. “These examples show that AI does not have to serve to increase precariousness, but can instead strengthen collective autonomy,” he says.

The future of work is still human

Artificial intelligence is transforming the workplace, bringing opportunities as well as challenges that require adaptation by both people and companies.

For the young engineer Linares, the future remains uncertain but promising. “The most interesting part is learning how to work with AI, rather than compete against it.” Llanos in Bolivia shares a similar perspective: “It’s not about being afraid of it, but about learning to use it as an ally. It’s a tool that can help us improve and grow professionally.”

Blanchet emphasises that active worker participation will be key. AI can enhance autonomy and dignity at work if decisions about its implementation involve those who use it every day. Lacs Palomo adds that digital transformation requires institutional support, ongoing training, and social dialogue. “If companies and governments listen to workers, AI can boost both productivity and job dignity,” he says.

For Coelho, the future of work must be grounded in algorithmic justice, gender equality, the right to disconnect, and digital wellbeing. “Without regulation guided by ethics and a rights-based approach, we risk deepening existing inequalities.”

Meanwhile, in Latin America, the landscape is evolving at two speeds: new jobs with higher demand and better salaries are emerging – such as data analysts and algorithm supervisors – while routine tasks are being transformed or disappearing. The challenge is not necessarily to slow down AI, but to foster a framework of critical thinking – currently stifled by the marketing machinery and massive investments of big tech – regarding its impact on work and broader societal interests, and to ensure that adoption is accompanied by training, regulation, and active participation. Only then can new AI tools strengthen decent employment – the ILO’s ideal of work with rights, fair wages, and safe conditions – and preserve the most human dimension of work: as a space for development, learning, and dignity.