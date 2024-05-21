In Mexico, against a backdrop of widespread violence, freedom of press and democracy itself hang in the balance

The organisations Data Cívica and México Evalúa have recorded more than 850 murders of candidates or officials from 2018 to date. Perpetrators of this violence seek to influence electoral results, secure protection for their activities, confiscate part of the budget and, above all, to influence the appointment of officials at the municipal level. In the image, vigil for those disappeared in Mexico. Mexico City, 9 May 2024.

* If recent trends continue, the number of murders that have occurred since the current government took office in December 2018 is on track to reach 200,000 by October of this year, an unprecedented escalation of criminal violence.

* Noé Ramos Ferretiz, a mayoral candidate in northern Mexico, was stabbed to death on 19 April. He is one of 28 candidates who have been murdered during the current election cycle.

* The well known radio and television journalist Ciro Gómez Leyva survived an armed attack on his life. The 44 other journalists murdered over the last five years were not so lucky.

The figures and incidents listed above are taken into account by international consultants and experts when assessing the quality of the Mexico’s democracy. Rule of law, freedom of expression, as well as the efficiency of services like education and health are some of the indicators taken into consideration

In addition, more than 100,000 people have disappeared over the course of the last four six-year presidential terms (40,000 in the last six years alone), while 50 million people are without health coverage. Public security and economy activities have been increasingly militarised, while criminal gangs violently control vast swaths of the country. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has continued his “hugs, not bullets” crime policy and attacked the judiciary and other counterweights to the executive branch. All of this has taken place during the almost 6 years of López Obrador’s government.

The President of the Republic has also violated freedom of speech in the country almost every day since taking office.

“Some 20 years ago, Mary Robinson, then the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said that the health of a democracy can be measured by two very sensitive indicators: what happens to journalists and what happens to human rights defenders. Mexico has been an utter failure in both categories for years now,” says Emilio Álvarez Icaza, former executive secretary of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), in an interview with Equal Times.

According to political risk consultant Arturo Ramíre: “Continuity in the government after the elections in Mexico on 2 June will mean the end of Mexican democracy as we know it. We will see a transition to a system of competitive authoritarianism or a façade of democracy which will not allow for a change of government”.

Mexico, the third most dangerous country in the world

According to the Freedom House, the Economist Intelligence and the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA), Mexico fails in the main democratic indicators. Several analysts interviewed by Equal Times warn that Mexico risks becoming an autocratic state.

In the The Human Freedom Index 2023, Mexico ranks 95th (only ahead of regional neighbours such as Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela), receiving failing grades in rule of law, security and the legal system, as well as freedom of expression and information.

The Economist Intelligence’s 2023 Democracy Index states that Mexico is a hybrid regime, and that election irregularities and pressure on opposition parties and candidates are commonplace. They also point to widespread corruption and weak rule of law. “Journalists are often harassed and pressured,” they note. The Index lists Mexico as the third most dangerous country in the world.

IDEA’s report The State of Democracy in the World and the Americas 2023 is more explicit. It refers to the introduction of the so-called ‘Plan B’ by President López Obrador, which would have cut funding for the national electoral body in a year in which the largest election in the country’s history will take place (due to the number of local elections being held concurrently with the general election).

According to the report, ‘Plan B’ has tested the resilience of Countervailing Institutions and their role as guarantors of credible elections. The report also highlights the ways that society has mobilised to defend the body responsible for the elections and block the president’s desired reforms.

Arturo Ramírez, co-director of the political risk consultancy Integralia, speaks about the murky aspects of Mexico’s democracy. While he acknowledges that part of Mexican society does feel represented by the government, he points to many negatives: “We’ve seen a major setback in the rule of law. And in terms of efficiency, this government has left much to be desired on many fronts, including education, security and health. And while it is not a harsh authoritarian government, it is undeniably a government with major failings”.

“This government will go down in the books with 200,000 homicides on its watch, so there is no way it can be described as successful, no matter how much it wants to sell us on downward trends. There is also a very large number of missing persons [111,000, according to civil society organisations],” adds Ramírez.

This is in addition to the extortion that millions of Mexicans experience on a daily basis, the dominance of organised crime in various regions of the country and the fact that Mexicans are currently experiencing the most violent political cycle in the country’s history, Ramírez goes on to explain.

The organisations Data Cívica and México Evalúa have recorded more than 850 murders of candidates or officials from 2018 to date. Perpetrators of this violence seek to influence electoral results, secure protection for their activities, confiscate part of the budget and, above all, to influence the appointment of officials at the municipal level.

The political risk consultancy Integralia has reported that there is a high to very high risk of narco-intervention in the elections in 15 out of 32 states.

As recently as 17 April, transport workers and business leaders reported that organised crime had expanded its control over economic activities and is now further expanding it over the flow of goods in cities in at least 10 of the 32 states.

In rural areas, drug traffickers control what products are grown and how much can be distributed, and take a cut of sales.

Accumulation of power

López Obrador does not like his decisions to be challenged, let alone fought by other Mexican state bodies. That’s why he has sent Congress a package of constitutional reform initiatives that would see Supreme Court of Justice members and election authorities elected by popular vote and eliminate autonomous bodies created as a counterweight to power.

President López Obrador has found himself in an ongoing battle with the President of the Supreme Court of Justice, Norma Piña, a conflict that the US State Department criticised in its report on human rights this year.

As recently as 25 April, Congress approved a legal reform to prevent judges from issuing suspensions with general effect when writ of protection, or amparo, is requested. This came about after several of the president’s decision were challenged by amparo, which is the main legal tool for combatting human rights violations.

“And there has been a regression due to the militarisation of the country. It’s an enormous risk not only in terms of public security but also because the Armed Forces have been assigned many responsibilities to the detriment of the civil authorities,” says Emilio Álvarez Icaza.

Five years of persecution of journalists by the presidency

Ciro Gómez Leyva is a prominent journalist in Mexico. He is the host of the country’s most listened to morning radio news program, as well as director and host of a television news programme. On 15 December 2022, Leyva was shot at while leaving the studio. He survived thanks to his armoured SUV. He is one of the many journalists and media outlets that are attacked every year in Mexico.

In 2023, the organisation Article 19 registered 561 aggressions, with the Mexican state being the main aggressor with 287 documented cases of violence (51.16 per cent of the total). According to the report Violence Against the Press in Mexico in 2023: Change or Continuity?, “in Mexico, on average, a journalist or media figure is assaulted every 16 hours”. In the last five years and four months, 44 journalists have been murdered.

While Ciro says that he has no evidence that the attack he suffered was carried out by “those in power” in Mexico, he does acknowledge that López Obrador regularly and systematically attacks the press during his daily press conference.

“In my experience and that of the [media] groups I work with, on the one hand, we face permanent, incessant hostility. For five and a half years, we have experienced attacks of all kinds, starting with smear attacks,” he says.

“We were harassed, we were threatened, we were persecuted, even fiscally, we were condemned by those in power to such an extent that I believe it encouraged further attacks in the streets. This is systematic aggression by those in power,” he says.

However, he continues, “over the same five and a half years we have been able to do our work. And we are in the same position or perhaps in a better position [in terms of audience and reach] than we were at the beginning of this government”. Ciro does not wish to paint himself as a victim but acknowledges that those in his profession have experienced fierce antagonism “with enormous advantages for those in power because of their ability to apply pressure, intimidate and act”.

The president’s harassment of the press has not gone unnoticed by international organisations that defend journalists.

“President López Obrador and other leading figures in the government have adopted violent and stigmatising rhetoric against journalists, and regularly accuse them of supporting the opposition,” said Reporters Without Borders upon release the World Press Freedom Index 2023. Mexico currently ranks 121st in the world in terms of press freedom.

The attacks that the president makes during his daily press conference, known as “la mañanera,” have increased with a segment called ‘who’s who in the lies of the week’, which seeks to discredit critical journalists.

According to Proceso, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights’ special rapporteur for freedom of expression, Pedro Vaca, urged the Mexican government to put an end to this segment as it could be affecting guarantees for free and informed debate. In its annual report on human rights, the United States also condemned the practice.

During la mañanera, López Obrador shared the personal data of a New York Times correspondent who reported that the president’s children had received money from drug traffickers for the 2018 election campaign.

The firm SPIN Taller de Comunicación Política keeps track of López Obrador’s mentions of journalists: as of 6 March, Carlos Loret, Ciro Gómez Leyva and Joaquín López Dóriga had received negative mention from the president 590, 272 and 240 times respectively. According to journalist Raymundo Riva Palacio, over the 35 days that followed, “Loret was the subject of 42 new attacks and defamations, while Gómez Leyva received 32 and López Dóriga 17”.

Without being able to name the person in question, Álvarez Icaza of the IACHR claims to know first-hand how life has changed for one of the journalists that López Obrador criticises during his morning press conferences. He can no longer go out to the supermarket without being accosted by the president’s supporters, and his wife and children have to travel in armoured vehicles.