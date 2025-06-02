In Sicily, invisible workers await the trickle-down effect of the tourism boom

Palermo’s tourism sector is often described as paradoxical: while providing jobs, it is also synonymous with precarious work. In this street, ‘Tourism = Exploitation’ has been graffitied on a wall. May 2025.

A stroll along Via Maqueda, the main thoroughfare in the historic centre of Palermo, is a must if you want to gauge how many tourists are visiting the city. Since the start of spring, the number of people arriving in Sicily has soared. Visitors from Italy and beyond wander through what has become a maze of cafés, ice-cream parlours, bars and restaurants. The crowds are such that people have to jostle their way along to advance a few metres. In the distance, a street singer belts out the classic song Sarà Perché Ti Amo. Meanwhile, touts, speaking in English, Spanish, German and French, invite passers-by to eat at their restaurants.

The transformation brought about by tourism in the Sicilian capital is hard to ignore. In the ten years since its Arab-Norman architecture was listed as UNESCO World Heritage, Palermo has become a destination of choice. It regularly appears in the rankings of the best cities to visit. Between 2014 and 2023, the number of arrivals rose from 650,000 to 836,000. The number of overnight stays rose from 1.42 million to 1.885 million. And while the Covid-19 health crisis may have put a temporary brake on this growth, it did not stop it. Between 2022 and 2023 alone, arrivals in Palermo rose by 15 per cent.

To manage this influx, a legion of precarious workers are busy welcoming travellers, changing their bedding, cleaning restaurant kitchens, dealing with customers and clearing tables. Be they employed with or without a contract, for the whole season or just as extras, they are at the centre of a glaring paradox: while the tourism-related industry has become the economic powerhouse of Palermo and Sicily, the workers in the sector are trapped in the most precarious employment conditions.

For almost three years, Ginevra [not her real name] did a string of jobs in Airbnb short-term rental accommodation. In 2022, as the season was starting, she found a few extras through acquaintances: “People would call me to do check-ins for €10 (US$11.36), or cleaning for €5 (US$5.68) an hour.” She gave it up once the summer was over, for want of sufficient hours and a decent income, despite all the difficulties: “For a check-in, they give you an appointment for such and such a time. If the customer arrives three hours late, you have to wait, but you’re still paid the same amount.” Just as she was thinking of leaving the city because of the lack of opportunities, she was given the job of managing eight flats. Five days a week, she was responsible for handling the customers, managing the logistics of cleaning, supplying cleaning products or basic necessities, etc. She was even in charge of any repairs or refurbishments that might be needed. All this for €500 (US$568) a month:

“It was sold to me as a part-time job, because each little task was supposed to take up very little time. But I would be answering messages as soon as I woke up and could be helping tourists into a flat at one in the morning. Plus dealing with all the emergencies.”

She ended up resigning, despite having no plan B. She finally landed another job serving breakfasts in a guest house: “I sent out lots of CVs. I went all over the place, but the only jobs I found were through people I knew.” In January of this year she left the sector to work remotely in event management.

During her three years in the hospitality trade, she never had a contract or paid social security contributions. She remarks, somewhat bitterly: “With the experience you gain, what you really want is to be able to progress within the business. But you can’t.”

The tourism monoculture

In a region with over 30 per cent youth unemployment (compared to 16.6 per cent nationally), young people are often forced to accept such poor working conditions or leave the island. “In Palermo, nowadays, if you want to work in anything other than tourism, you have to leave,” says Federico Prestileo, a freelance urban planning researcher, purposely overstating the case.

For the past seven years, this Palermitan has been studying the “touristification” of his city. Working with local and international groups, he takes part in awareness raising, collective analysis and advocacy against mass tourism. He puts Palermo’s situation into perspective: “The key thing about Palermo, unlike Barcelona, for example, is the tourism monoculture.” The city’s industrial fabric has been reduced to shreds, and a new economy is struggling to emerge.

“Not being a seaside resort, the tourism in the city has focused on guided tours and historical monuments. And on food and drink, of course, especially at a time when street food has gone viral on social media,” explains Prestileo. The latest figures published by the ConfCommercio business association back him up, at least with regard to the historic centre of Palermo. During the period from 2019 to 2024, despite the 2020-21 health crisis, the hotel-bar-restaurant sector grew by 30 per cent in this part of the city.

Ibrahim [not his real name], originally from Côte d’Ivoire, confirms the researcher’s observations. This young man in his thirties has mainly worked in Palermo’s restaurant trade. Last season, he was legally employed as a kitchen cleaner in a restaurant near the port. Before that, he worked as a commis chef. He often starts new jobs without a contract, but moves on if he is not declared after a few weeks.

“Apart from the fact that you need an employment contract for the residence permit, working undeclared is not right,” he explains. “Last year, I was earning €50 (US$56.80) for an eight or nine-hour day. In the other jobs, the pay could be €30, €35 or €40.” Always at the mercy of the seasonality of tourism, he insists: “In winter, it’s tough, there’s no work.”

How many people are working under such conditions? The predominance of informal employment in this sector makes it difficult to source reliable data. According to the Federalberghi hotel and tourism federation, in 2023, depending on the season, between 14,500 and 22,500 people were estimated to be working in tourism in the province of Palermo. But the picture is incomplete, as the study does not include the workers without contracts.

A sector where irregularity is the norm

As many of those living there well know, breaches of the labour law are basically the norm. In 2024, irregularities were found in 92.3 per cent of the hospitality establishments checked by the labour inspectorate in Sicily. And yet, according to trade unionist Alessia Gatto, it is almost impossible to curb the problem, as “there are not enough labour inspectors in Palermo to do the work that needs to be done.” Gatto has been part of the CGIL, Italy’s largest trade union in terms of membership, since 2020, and is involved in issues relating to the tourist industry in Palermo.

She explains that while there is, of course, undeclared work, there is also a great deal of ‘grey’ or under-declared work, situations where there is a contract but it does not cover the work done. For example, “the employee has a part-time contract but works 10 hours a day”, says Gatto. Or, the contract does not correspond to the actual job done, and so the pay is lower. “A head waiter, for instance, will be hired as a waiter and will not have the wage corresponding to the role.” She also highlights the rising number of daily contracts. “In such situations, if you fall ill, you risk not being called back to work.”

The USB union, which provides workers with support through the help desk organised by its social branch, tells the same story. Marco Militello, one of the organisation’s representatives, describes the situation: “Not all the people I’ve assisted have legitimate employment contracts. The amount of work done is often not recognised in its entirety, so the contributions paid are lower. And no pay is received for days off or not worked.”

For the trade unionist, these cost-cutting contracts and meagre wages are leading to the creation of poor workers, particularly young people and migrants, some of whom have to juggle various jobs to make ends meet. Militello notes that the latter, who are often confined to low-level jobs, sometimes earn less than their Italian colleagues for equivalent work. But speaking out against this double penalty is difficult when they need an employment contract for their residence permit.

“For the last 10 years, tourism has been presented as a resource, but in some ways it’s actually impoverishing the area,” argues Prestileo. He also points to another drawback for workers: the sector that employs them is driving up rents and driving them out of the historic centre where they work.

The economic reality of such a competitive market means that businesses often cut their margins and costs, including wages, which can be levelled down. Airbnb properties managed like hotels despite charging lower prices and restaurants offering increasingly lower-priced tasting menus have to make their profits by saving on other items of expenditure.

Above all, it is becoming increasingly difficult – if not impossible – to make a living by entirely honest means. In a bar-restaurant in the historic centre, a couple of managers, who wish to remain anonymous, say they have countless stories on the subject. After running an establishment that relied almost entirely on tourism, they moved to a quieter area and cannot afford to hire staff. The manager-bartender sums up the situation: “The problem these days is not the competition. The problem is competing with those who don’t play by the rules.” He points to the many establishments for which paying fines has less impact on their profits than going by the book. He nevertheless acknowledges that the tax on hiring workers is a major obstacle to compliance. He explains: “If you have to spend nearly €2,000 (US$2,250) to hire someone who you will pay €1,200, you’d rather come to an agreement with them and pay €1,500 (US$1,688) straight into their pocket. This rationale is even stronger when a company has a lot of employees.” Others in the business highlight the difficulty of finding skilled workers, many of whom have chosen to emigrate in search of better pay.

For several summers now, the CGIL has been organising the national ‘Mettiamo il Turismo SottoSopra’ (Let’s Turn Tourism Upside Down) campaign. It has been particularly prominent in Palermo, where trade unionists go from street to street raising workers’ awareness of their rights. Since 2022, the USB has been running a mock recruitment campaign called ‘Cercasi Schiavi’ (Slaves Wanted). The satirical ad says it is looking to recruit slaves for restaurants, hotels, bars or Airbnb in return for “pitiful wages and zero rights”. It is a way of alerting people to the working conditions of seasonal workers.

Most often, however, contact is made with the unions once an employment relationship has come to an end. “Establishing contact with workers is difficult, especially at their workplace,” says Gatto of CGIL. Militello of the USB explains that their latest leaflet distributions have led to a large number of requests, and “we have decided to first gather the human resources needed to deliver the right support and will begin our work very soon”.

The unions hope to “encourage bravery”, as Militello puts it. Not least because, as the two union representatives explain, hard-earned social rights have been undermined by a series of national reforms in recent years. One cites the relaxation of the use and renewal of fixed-term contracts, the other, the transformation, earlier this year, of dismissal for repeated unjustified absences into voluntary resignation. All this in a context where there is no longer access to the reddito di cittadinanza, the basic solidarity income, which was withdrawn in 2024.

It is against this backdrop that a referendum on work and citizenship is being held, on 8 and 9 June. Its main focus is on the use of fixed-term contracts and the repeal of a provision of the Jobs Act, the labour law promoted by former prime minister Matteo Renzi in 2014.

“The reduction in social rights began with this reform, which made it easier to dismiss people,” underlines Gatto. In a job market like Palermo’s, where prospects are limited, being dismissed is “a tragedy”, adds the trade unionist.

Aware that tourism has created jobs in the city, trade unionists and activists are calling for greater respect for the labour law and a fairer distribution of income. “And, above all, that they allow another activity to be developed here in Palermo,” concludes researcher Prestileo.