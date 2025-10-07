ITUC campaigns director Todd Brogan on the global trend of rerouting social spending to defence: “You cannot protect a way of life by defunding it”

“Transferring wealth from already under-supported working-class people to a few companies owned by the richest people on the planet – and allowing those companies and CEOs to directly invest that money back into far-right political factions and parties that envision a world without democracy – significantly threatens democracy at work, in society and in global institutions,” says Todd Brogan, pictured here.

The Corporate Underminers of Democracy 2025 report analyses the growing threat to our rights and freedoms posed by seven deadly corporations through their involvement in the rapid militarisation of the global economy, and their support for far-right parties. Arthur Neslen spoke to the report’s author, Todd Brogan, the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC)’s director of campaigns and organising, about what he describes as the “dystopian direction of travel” in global democracy.

Your previous report, published in September 2024, on corporate underminers of democracy wasn’t industry-specific. Why did you focus on the military this time around?

This year marks 80 years since end of World War II – and 80 years since the last time a nuclear weapon was used. It comes at a time when we’re seeing strong moves toward rearmament in Europe, the United States of America and the world, which means a significant shifting of resources from social programmes and protections to the arms industry – and so we felt it was timely.

European countries say that they need to divert social spending to defence because Russia poses an existential threat. How would you respond?

You cannot protect a way of life by defunding it. This notion that the eight largest economy in the world – Russia – is so all-powerful and poses such a threat that the European Union and the United Kingdom should eliminate the very things that make them great countries to live in for many – not all – people and somehow this will make it less of an existential threat… is an insane proposition. I lived in the USA for most of my life, which invested absurd amounts of money into arms manufacturing under the same pretext that this would protect us from the Soviet Union or during the War on Terror, or now from China. The result of investing less in healthcare, education and social security, in favour of weaponisation has been a deteriorating economy, a declining democracy, and a people smothered in misinformation, with wrecked and broken unions. I don’t see why anyone would want to follow that pattern.

Arms races have not generally produced better shelter, healthcare or education for working class people, nor have they increased standards of living for the vast majority of workers. Sabre-rattling and warmongering are the last political tricks up the sleeve of a ruling class that has given up on trying to improve society by other means.

The increased militarisation of the global economy is certainly diverting funds from social spending, but why is it undermining democracy?

Draining social safety nets is a direct attack on democracy because it destabilises already unstable societies. We see a rapid, drastic rise in inequality between the very rich and everyone else and, historically at such times, people tend to move towards authoritarian forms of governance to try to move the dial. Unfortunately, over the last double decades, democracy has failed to deliver the material progress that workers need. Transferring wealth from already under-supported working-class people to a few companies owned by the richest people on the planet – and allowing those companies and CEOs to directly invest that money back into far-right political factions and parties that envision a world without democracy – significantly threatens democracy at work, in society and in global institutions.

How has Israel’s genocide in Gaza interacted with this issue?

There is a troubling symbiotic relationship between far-right governments and the global arms industry. Governments like the one in Israel are interested in coercive control, not democracy or human rights. It’s particularly troubling as Amazon Web Services has a US$1.2 billion deal with Google and the Israeli government to surveil the illegally occupied Palestinian territories – and the UN Special Rapporteur on the Palestinian territories cited Amazon for its support of cloud infrastructure there. Israeli military officials described it as “a weapon in every sense of the word” for surveillance targeting. We also have Palantir whose contracts with the Israeli government are under scrutiny. A Norwegian investor pulled out from investing with them because of their exposure to breaches of international humanitarian law. It’s a dystopian direction of travel.

Three of the firms cited – Amazon, Meta and Vanguard – also appeared in your report last year. How did you choose this unmagnificent seven?

We started with big data sets collected from our partners, and our own internal reports. We saw hundreds and hundreds of companies in Column A which have had major fines levied against them for violations of environmental, consumer and labour laws. Then we looked through the existing research of corporate watchdogs and, in Column B, worked through a database on far-right actors – network leaders, speakers, politicians, businesspeople. Then, we developed a tool to scrape the internet to map connections between Column A and Column B. It produced thousands of connections and notes and links to reports and articles. From that, we identified a shortlist of companies with stronger connections, that were not making attempts to improve their behaviour.

Now, why seven? To be honest, we could list 70 or 700. It’s emblematic. They are the worst among equals, but there are a lot of bad actors and that’s why we’re making this an annual list. It just so happens this year, that the same firms came up as last year.

It’s a vicious cycle. The same companies we bargain with and strike against are constantly telling us they can’t afford to provide better wages or benefits for their workers – while at the same time extracting ungodly profits and bonuses for their billionaire CEOs – and also investing some of that money in aggressive lobbying to support platforming or poor regulation of the same far -right political forces that in power are vehemently anti-union, and provide big tax breaks for the same billionaires.

Of the three we renamed this year, Vanguard is a pillar of global institutional investing. The minute it came under significant pressure from the far right to abandon ‘woke ESG [Environmental, Social and Governance] rules’, it walked away from them 100 per cent. It is renowned for not engaging with investor activists. It’s also the world’s biggest investor in nuclear weapons production.

Meta is one of the few companies that responded last year when we named them. They referred to a lot of policies that, by the time we began research this year, they’d already jettisoned to curry favour with the far right. To us, that meant we had to look at them again and the minute we did, we saw they’d moved further to the far right and opened up to more military contracting.

Amazon are particularly egregious in the way their web services are deployed to help facilitate war-making. While assisting militaries to implement artificial intelligence (AI), they simultaneously lobbied for no regulation of AI for at least a decade, so they want a reckless and unregulated AI deployment for military purposes. Unlike other companies, Amazon has been penalised for its behaviour in Brazil, Canada, France, Japan, Italy, Poland, Spain and their lobbyists are now banned from the European Parliament.

Which of these seven companies allows unions?

The only one that’s significantly organised is Northrop Grumman, they’re the third biggest weapons maker in the world but the single largest nuclear weapons manufacturer. Where some of its competitors might be 20 per cent unionised, they have four percent. It’s a traditional industrialised sector, but even among its peers it has a very low unionisation rate, and it moves from highly unionised areas to US states with the worst labour laws, which lowers its unionisation rate further over time.

How have these seven companies have been able to circumvent the normal policy-making system to influence – or determine – political outcomes?

These companies have assets that are far greater than many countries. Their decision to do business – or not – can drastically affect the economies of entire nations. In larger areas like the EU or the US, we see how they transform their business operations into a form of lobbying. They open facilities in particular legislative districts to curry favour or offer rewards. They finance think tanks, ‘alliances’ or associations to produce reports that are favourable to their positions. These are then pulled into roundtables with elected officials and those reports and their statistics get cited as a third party’s conclusions by officials to explain their legislative decisions.

The sheer amount of money available for that and the weakening of laws around corporate expenditure, phony research, lobbying and access to elected officials… it’s a sea wall that’s not high enough for the sea. And these things start to look like foregone conclusions because the other data is underfunded and can’t exert the same influence.

Do you see an overt threat to representative democracy playing out – similar to the 1930s when Ford and other plutocrats funded fascists – or more a continuation of the hollowing out of democracy that we’ve lived with for decades?

I think the two things are converging. We’ve seen overt threats. The US president [Donald Trump] makes them all the time. “Maybe people would like a dictator.” But I also see an acceleration of the hollowing out. We don’t see a willingness yet to abandon democracy but you do see leading thinkers within these movements, including Peter Thiel of Palantir, openly saying that he does not think democracy and freedom are compatible and he’s a fighter for freedom. There’s a flirtation with the idea of becoming overtly authoritarian, but I find the hollowing out equally insidious. In a way it’s worse because it maintains a veneer of democracy but so did Saddam Hussein with his 90 per cent of the votes and so do Belarus and the junta in Myanmar today. Even champions of traditional liberal democracy don’t champion economic democracy in the workplace or representation in the boardroom, or more control for workers through cooperatives. The democracy our union members demand is a desire to have control over all parts of their lives collectively, with their fellow workers in their communities, workplaces and countries.

Some of the companies you talk about have more money than governments. How can their power be reined back in?

One of the opportunities the multilateral system offers is the negotiations next year for a UN Tax Convention to try and create a system which companies can’t simply coerce or threaten capital strikes against – as they do when countries try to raise revenues to send their kids to school, or to provide some measure of social protection. The same is true of the ILO (International Labour Organization) Convention on platform work. We’re not trying to supersede national regulation. Governments tell us that baseline international standards would be incredibly helpful to give them the room they need to pass national laws, without these companies throwing their weight around. The international system, imperfect as it may be, is still the best opportunity countries have to prevent these companies exerting undue influence.