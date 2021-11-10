Just transition: from awareness to worker action

In this 11 September 2021 photo, Rogelio Oliva stands beside his traditional diesel jeepney which he drives along the Baclaran-Nichols route in the Metro Manila area.

This special report brings together articles and analysis on what just transition looks like in Kenya, Costa Rica, the Philippines, New Zealand, Serbia and the US.

Index

Page 2

Kenyan unions tackle the climate emergency head on

Page 7

Beyond Costa Rica’s acclaimed environmental model

Page 12

Implementing just transition in the Philippines

“The fight for climate justice is no longer about the environment: our lives are also at stake.”

Page 17

Taranaki 2050: a blueprint for New Zealand and beyond?

Page 21

The challenge of Serbia’s energy transition

Page 27

US unions lay the groundwork for a post-fossil fuel economy



