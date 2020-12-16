Just transition: putting planet, people and jobs first

This special report brings together articles and analysis on what just transition looks like in Spain, Bangladesh, Tunisia, Scotland, Argentina and Senegal.
Across the world, unions are fighting for decent jobs on a living planet
The future of work in Spain’s former coal country
Bangladeshi workers and the climate emergency
Tunisia’s gradual transition
Climate ambition in Scotland
Argentina at an energy crossroads
Unions in Senegal navigate industrial development and the energy transition
