Just transition: putting planet, people and jobs first

Chencho (left) and Neli (right) work as tourist guides at Pozo Julia in Fabero, the heart of Spain’s experiment with the transition from fossil fuels to a greener economy.

This special report brings together articles and analysis on what just transition looks like in Spain, Bangladesh, Tunisia, Scotland, Argentina and Senegal.

Index

Across the world, unions are fighting for decent jobs on a living planet

The future of work in Spain’s former coal country

Bangladeshi workers and the climate emergency

Tunisia’s gradual transition

Climate ambition in Scotland

Argentina at an energy crossroads

Unions in Senegal navigate industrial development and the energy transition



