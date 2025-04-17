‘Killer robots’: Why the UN must urgently draw up an international treaty

The use and proliferation of autonomous weapon systems is an alarming development and constitutes a real threat to the protection of civilians in war zones. The campaign "Stop Killer Robots" coordinates action globally for public awarness. Berlin, march 2019.

“There are two ways of fighting, by law or by force. The first is proper to man, the second to beasts,” wrote Niccolo Machiavelli in The Prince, his seminal work on the art of war, published in 1532. If we want to preserve our humanity, and not become emotionless beings, it is imperative that we reflect on the ethics and that we develop international legislation to keep pace with the development of new technologies. And all the more so at a time when warfare is becoming increasingly automated.

As Professor Geoffrey Hinton, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2024 for his contributions to AI, warns, many weapons systems rely on artificial intelligence, yet lethal autonomous weapons systems (LAWS), more commonly known as killer robots, are not subject to a specific international legal framework.

Is the UN General Assembly ready to launch discussions on a treaty?

On 2 December 2024, Austria presented a draft resolution to the UN on lethal autonomous weapon systems (LAWS), highlighting the urgent need to regulate them within the framework of the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons (CCW). The General Assembly adopted the text, with 166 votes in favour, three against (Belarus, Russia and North Korea) and 15 abstentions. This is a crucial first step, demonstrating the international community’s growing willingness to bring international legislation up to date. This resolution creates a new forum under the auspices of the UN to discuss what action should be taken in this respect.

How long has the UN been working on the issue?

The issue of autonomous weapons, and the challenges they raise, has been discussed on many occasions since 2013. It was first broached by the UN Human Rights Council at an informal meeting of international disarmament experts on lethal autonomous weapon systems in Geneva. In 2017, the United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research (UNIDIR) launched a series of meetings between states and experts to examine the issue of transparency, oversight and accountability in relation to armed drones.

Not long before, the United States had issued a declaration, endorsed by 53 countries, on “the export and subsequent use of armed or strike-enabled unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)”, recognising certain principles but failing to define the legal parameters, provoking strong reaction and concern among civil society organisations, fearful of the proliferation of their deployment and diminished control over their use.

Which states are using killer robots and which are opposed to a binding international treaty?

The US army uses drones in countries such as Pakistan, Somalia and Yemen. It is criticised by numerous researchers and NGOs, who denounce the legal basis for these strikes targeting individuals suspected of belonging to groups, based on a certain profile. “We are gravely concerned that some of these air strikes have violated the right to life,” said one of their spokespersons, Sophia Wistehub, to the UN General Assembly in 2017. The United States is opposed to a binding treaty.

Russia and Israel are also currently using this type of weaponry on the battlefield. Countries such as China, the United Kingdom, France, Turkey, South Korea and India are developing military autonomy capabilities. In France, the Defence Ethics Committee has already given its opinion. Its members do not want the army to use fully autonomous lethal weapons systems. They are not, however, opposed to robotic weapons piloted by human operators. The same position has been adopted by other countries such as Australia, Israel, Turkey, China and South Korea, which are also developing their own autonomous lethal weapons systems.

It should be noted that decision-making by consensus means that a single country can block an agreement. This is why a treaty has not yet emerged.

Why is a treaty urgently needed?

“Our concerns have only been heightened by the increasing availability and accessibility of sophisticated new and emerging technologies, such as in robotics and artificial intelligence technologies, that could be integrated into autonomous weapons,” underlined UN Secretary-General António Guterres in 2023.

The conflicts currently underway illustrate the alarming shift toward more digitalised and faster-paced warfare: in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army is using AI-assisted targeting tools, such as the Habsora and Alchemist systems. “These technologies can also be used to intensify air campaigns by increasing the strike rate – thus causing more human and material damage affecting civilians,” write two French researchers.

Amnesty International has denounced the use of drones armed with bombs and other laser-guided munitions in Burkina Faso and Ethiopia. In Nagorno-Karabakh and Libya, it is loitering munitions that are used, like in Ukraine. On 12 March 2022, a KUB-BLA crashed in Kiev. Also known as a kamikaze drone, it is loitering munition that can be guided by artificial intelligence. It flies autonomously over a given area before finding its target and crashing into it. Chilling, but real.

How can an international campaign favour the drafting of a treaty?

In 2012, an international campaign, called Stop Killer Robots, supported by NGOs around the globe, was launched to alert public opinion and, above all, the world’s leaders, to the urgent need to regulate these infamous devices through legislation. The platforms condemning them are increasingly numerous, as are the petitions and demonstrations, such as the one held in Berlin in April 2020 during an international online forum on LAWS, attended by around 60 countries. The campaign is also supported by testimonials, scientific reports and a 2019 survey conducted by Stop Killer Robots in 23 countries, which revealed that six out of ten people are against the use of killer robots.

Let us not forget that states have successfully banned chemical and biological weapons (1993), blinding laser weapons, anti-personnel mines (1997) and cluster munitions (2008). The use of these weapons has since been greatly reduced, and countries breaching these agreements are widely condemned. It has been observed that even those countries that have not signed the conventions ultimately align with them, saving countless civilian lives.

