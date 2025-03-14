Long silenced, gig workers in Indonesia are organising and fighting for their rights

Lily Pujiati (left), along with her colleague Nuryani (right), both drivers. The process of educating and getting gig workers to understand the benefits of unions is a challenge, says Lily Pujiati, chairperson of SPAI. Jakarta, February 2025.

On 29 August 2024, the streets around the Presidential palace and the headquarters of Grab and GoJek in Jakarta, Indonesia’s capital, were filled with thousands of striking motorcycle taxi gig workers and their allies, wearing green jackets, helmets, and carrying signs calling on better working conditions and legal protections.

It was the latest in what has become a regular occurrence across the country: actions, strikes and protests by an increasingly organised sector. Gig workers, long left out of the labour movement, are gaining a voice and calling for concrete policy changes.

“Gig workers need to have social security, health insurance, and especially, accident insurance,” says Prihanani*, the vice president for foreign affairs with the national trade union centre Konfederasi Serikat Pekerja Indonesia (KSPI). “Second, the government must create regulations that allow platform workers to be recognised as employees, and oblige platform operators to provide social security.”

While an increasing number of gig workers are joining KSPI and other union affiliates, the vast majority do not. Instead, they’re joining informal gig worker associations, like Garda, an organisation of ojek (motobike taxi) drivers and the lead organiser of the August protest.

“We want the government to determine a fair price or tariff for online motorcycle taxis, and be a regulatory enforcer and impose sanctions on any platform that harms online motorcycle taxi drivers.” says Igun Wicaksono, chairperson of Garda, which represents 400,000 members.

There are at least four million gig workers in Indonesia, driving cars and motorbikes, making food and package deliveries, and countless other tasks mediated by platforms, most notably the two south-east Asian regional giants, Singapore’s Grab and Indonesia’s GoJek. But rather than accepting ever-decreasing pay and constant precarity, Indonesia is also where one can find some of the most innovative and best-organised gig worker associations and labour unions in the world, who regularly organise protests like the one held this past August.

“The mobilisation in Indonesia is quite unique,” says Suci Lestari Yuana, a lecturer and researcher on the platform economy at Universitas Gadjah Mada in Indonesia. “It has the potential to show a different kind of labour organising model for the gig economy, workers, and digital platforms.”

The August protests were organised by a network of driver associations like Garda Indonesia, while other groups like the Indonesian Transport Workers Union (SPAI) have also held strikes, as recently as February, and have more planned this year.

“Platform workers are trying to organise more protests, in order to signal to the government that they are still here, they still have their demands, and are not going anywhere unless you address those demands,” says Suci.

Gig work from offline to digital platforms

Informal gig workers have existed long before smartphones became ubiquitous in Indonesia. The most visible were the ojek drivers, which have long played a key role in the transportation system in Indonesia’s large cities, such as Jakarta, Surabaya, Bandung, Makassar and Medan. Many are driven by migrants from smaller cities or rural areas, who lack access to full-time employment or educational opportunities.

Traditionally, ojeks were self-organised, with fares negotiated directly between drivers and riders. Organisations or groups controlled access to spaces, such as popular intersections or transit areas, where there were passengers. In Jakarta, ojeks were seen as the quickest way to get around congested streets, able to pass in-between cars or through narrow alleys, and would often command a higher rate than regular, metered taxis.

The launching of GoJek’s app in 2015 brought the Uber model of on-demand transportation to ojeks, transforming the relationship between drivers and passengers into one mediated by algorithms and a centralised, corporate platform.

GoJek initially focused on ojeks but quickly expanded to ride-hailing, food delivery, e-payments, and even auto care, massages, and fuel delivery among more than 20 gig-based services. Grab, which entered Indonesia in late 2015, offers similar services, as do other platforms such as Shopee (e-commerce), Maxim (ride-hailing), and Paxel (package delivery).

Nuryani* is a 48-year-old woman driver for both Grab and GoJek, and remembers that when she first started working as a gig worker, she could earn 300,000 rupiah (approximately US$19) per day. Now, a 17-hour day can net less than 100,000 IDR (US$7), as rates decrease, platforms increase their cuts, and competition grows.

“Gasoline is not included, food is not included, sometimes parking is also required and the customer doesn’t want to pay for parking,” says Nuryani.

In fact, many ojek drivers initially welcomed the opportunity to get more rides, and earn incentives, from app-based platforms.

“When the platform first started pioneering its business, they provided incentives or rates that could improve the welfare of partner-drivers,” says Igun. “But after time, the platforms turned out to be carrying out business practices that are detrimental to online motorcycle taxi driver partners.”

Rusli*, a 55-year-old male GoJek driver, remembers in the very early days, drivers could receive 200,000 IDR (US$13) bonus for delivering 12 passengers a day, on top of regular fares, often making 700,000 IDR (US$43) a day. Now, he and his fellow drivers are lucky to make 200,000 IDR a day for the same amount of work.

“Especially once GoJek started selling stock shares [in 2022], the system changed,” says Rusli, who is now a member of Serikat Pekerja Dirgantara Digital dan Transportasi (SPDT), a labour union affiliated to KSPI. As the company grew, he saw a push to recruit new drivers while also reducing bonuses and increasing the platform’s share.

“The platforms can earn a lot of money, but we get nothing out of it,” says Rusli.

The challenge of organising

Indonesia has a low unionisation rate, and few platform workers are members of formal trade unions. But unions are looking at ways to attract gig workers, because, according to Prihanani, that is the only way to improve conditions.

“It is important to have a union because the union knows their needs and complaints, and how to handle them. It is impossible for individuals to go to the platform,” says Prihanani.

SPAI is a newer union, only established in 2022, focused specifically on transportation workers, and has local branches in Jakarta, Dumai, Pontianak, Sukabumi, Bandung, Serang and Yogyakarta. The process of educating and getting gig workers to understand the benefits of unions is a challenge, says Lily Pujiati, chairperson of SPAI and herself a GoJek driver who also worked previously for Maxim.

One area that is of higher concern to SPAI is providing welfare and ensuring the safety of female gig workers, who are often ignored or not represented in organising spaces. Often they’re forced into gig work due to economic and social precariousness.

“Women who join SPAI are mostly over 40 years old, and due to economic constraints and difficult employment opportunities, they are forced to become drivers,” says Lily. “There are single parents, who have to earn their own living, and workers who have been laid off. Women are also vulnerable to sexual harassment.”

It will be challenging for SPAI, which has fewer than 1,000 members, and SPDT, which has no more than 10,000 members, to grow. According to Suci, the role of trade unions in Indonesia has been relatively small due to laws and historical prejudice that have limited the political space for collective bargaining and organising.

“There is a negative connotation of labour unions in Indonesia since 1965, when they were framed as part of the Communist Party of Indonesia (PKI),” says Suci.

That year, the PKI was accused of attempting a coup. The military, under the leadership of General Suharto, used this as a pretext to take over the country and undertake an anti-communist purge which resulted in the murder of at least 500,000 Indonesians. Suharto would rule as a dictator for more than three decades, and the Communist Party remains banned to this day.

“That historical memory is ingrained, so perhaps that is one reason why platform worker unions struggle,” said Suci.

She sees potential in new, decentralised, social-media and chat-app led organising, such as what Garda and other groups, like Koalisi Ojol Nasional and Asosiasi Driver Online, have been doing.

“The interactions between workers are quite democratic,” says Suci. “There is a coordinator who is a moderator for the groups, and they will discuss a lot, how to organise, when to protest, their gig worker research, and make decisions collectively.”

Usually, accessible tools, like WhatsApp, Facebook, or Twitter, are used to communicate between workers, but also to the general public, added Suci.

Building gig worker solidarity

By their very nature – dispersed, dependent on an opaque app and algorithm, and often from the most marginalised segments of society – gig workers face immense challenges in getting platforms or the government to recognise them and their concerns.

Sometimes, platforms actively try to prevent or discourage collective action. When SPAI tried to organise a protest in February, they saw an active effort from platforms to discourage workers from attending. This, says Lily, is common and difficult to challenge.

“Those who came were threatened that their accounts would be frozen or would receive low demand,” says Lily. “That’s the challenge. We are pitted against each other by the platform.”

Rusli has seen other potential tactics, such as platforms designating certain drivers as whistleblowers or spies, who report on organising activities from within driver communities.

“One told me he was paid 300,000 IDR per month to photograph provocateurs,” says Rusli.

Rusli strongly believes that union organising is the key to better pay and working conditions.

“Drivers must unionise, and our status must be an employment relationship, as formal workers,” says Rusli. “Regulations must be made that allow us to work professionally, safely, and comfortably.”

Similarly, SPAI also hopes to gather more members and gain bargaining power as a union, a process that will take constant organising and effort.

“We instil, through education, information about organising so that they understand that being in a union versus in an informal community is very different, and why we insist on being recognised as workers,” says Lily. “In the future, we will make a federation.”

She also hopes to see more cross-border collaboration, recognising that workers throughout the region face the same challenges as those in Indonesia.

“We have a network with fellow drivers in the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore,” says Lily. “We all face the same situation, so we want to have regulations that cover each country.”

Meanwhile, Garda, which, with around 400,000 members, is far bigger than the few thousands of union members that SPAI and SPPD have, has big plans as well.

“In 2025, we want this to be the last year that platform companies take actions that are detrimental to ojek drivers,” says Igun. “Therefore, we must take more aggressive and repressive action against the government so that the government imposes strict sanctions.”

They aim to do that with more lobbying, but also more actions. This could even mean a national strike, adds Igun, that would go beyond just ojek drivers and show the importance of gig workers to the Indonesian economy.

“Whether it’s ride-hailing transportation or passenger transportation, delivery of goods or food for the community. We will stop everything,” says Igun.

With additional freelance research and reporting by Yosepha Pusparisa.