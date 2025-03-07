Most firms advising the EU on its Omnibus sustainability reforms ‘accused of supply chain abuse’

Trade unionists and civil society campaigners stage a protest in Brussels, Belgium on 25 February 2025 ahead of the publication of a controversial ‘Omnibus’ package on sustainability. Campaigners accuse the EU Commission of watering down two landmark EU directives designed to end social and environmental malpractice along product supply chains at the bidding of corporate lobbyists.

Almost two-thirds of the 44 corporations invited to advise the European Commission on laws to hold firms accountable for human rights abuses and environmental destruction along their supply chains have recently been accused of such offences themselves, Equal Times can reveal.

Last week, the European Commission unveiled its long-awaited Omnibus package on sustainability. It substantially waters down two directives intended to end social and environmental malpractice along product supply chains, citing a need to simplify the legislation and reduce red tape.

Among the proposals scrapped in line with several of these lobbyists’ requests were a civil liability regime that could have provided some justice to victims of corporate abuse and a minimum cap for financial penalties on companies set at 5 per cent of their global turnover.

In a bid to “regain competitiveness,” both were removed from the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD), while other loopholes were introduced to the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).

Many of these measures were pushed for by companies that were invited to a ‘reality check’ consultation with the European Commission on 5 February, according to a list of invitees seen by Equal Times.

However, 64 per cent of them – 28 of the 44 – have faced accusations ranging from rape, murder and torture along their supply chains to union busting and denying workers bathroom breaks.

"These companies were allowed to rewrite Europe’s laws through the back door to ensure they made bigger profits at the expense of workers and the planet,” says European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC) deputy general secretary Isabelle Schömann. “It is clear that European lawmaking has been captured by corporations with a history of human rights violations and environmental destruction.”

Lobbyist demands

Several changes incorporated into the Commission’s final proposals were requested by trade associations representing 16 of the 28 companies accused of abuses: Airbus, Allianz, DHL, Deutsche Bank, Engie, Eni, Generali, Intesa SanPaolo, I.CO.P, La Poste, Metro AG, Michelin, Schneider Electric, Societe Generale, TotalEnergies and Volkswagen.

The demands were made in a joint position paper by Germany’s BDI, Italy’s Confindustria and the Mouvement des Entreprises de France employers’ associations, dated 25 January 2025 and seen by Equal Times.

“The CSDDD imposes burdensome provisions in terms of scope, applicable rules, liability and sanctions, causing legal uncertainty, excessive bureaucracy and incalculable risks for companies,” the document said.

It called for scrapping the civil liability mechanism and turnover-based financial penalties, limiting the scope of the CSRD to enterprises with more than 1,000 workers, similarly restricting the CSDDD, and limiting due diligence responsibilities to direct suppliers.

The Commission acceded to all these requests, which were largely echoed by the BusinessEurope lobby group, that attended the second day of the consultation.

Other changes made to the CSDDD lengthened the time between company supply chain checks from every year to every five years and weakened the punishment on offending contractors from severance to suspension of relations.

Implementation of the directive’s reporting requirements was delayed for two years – until 2028 – and its scope was limited to firms employing over 1,000 workers, exempting 80 per cent of the businesses that would originally have been covered. The same limitation was imposed on the CSRD.

“Consulting poachers on gamekeeping policy”

“The Commission’s idea of consultation is clearly to gather together some of the worst offenders to justify reckless slashing of its sustainability achievements,” says the Dutch Labour Party MEP Lara Wolters. “It’s like consulting poachers on gamekeeping policy. The fossil fuels industry at the consultation had almost as many representatives as the entirety of European civil society. More credible voices would have told them that we do not need to cause harm to people and planet in order to remain competitive, and that the new plans flagrantly go against industry best practice. Unfortunately, it seems those voices were shut out.”

Some businesses which have already invested in cleaning up their supply chains say they have been put at a competitive disadvantage by the Commission’s volte-face. One forward-looking company, the Dutch chocolate manufacturer Tony’s Chocolonely – which has worked with Wolters – condemned the EU’s retreat.

A company statement said that the EU’s goal “shouldn’t be to simplify and weaken upcoming legislation. Why? ’Cause we all know that strong legislation is the only way to hold business accountable and inspire global change. […] We prove every day that supply chain due diligence is possible – because we do it. And we believe all businesses should do the same.”

These sorts of concerns led Pascal Canfin, a French MEP with the centrist Liste Renaissance, to decry the stakeholders meeting as “a fake consultation process” that was really “a smokescreen for deregulation”.

Paul de Clerk of Friends of the Earth Europe was one of the few civil society voices to gain entry to the consultation, on its second day. He says that oil and gas firms were sat in the front row of a “very friendly meeting,” facilitated by the right-wing European Commission vice president Valdis Dombrovskis and attended by other EU commissioners and senior officials.

“Speakers kept saying they wanted to reduce red tape and administrative burden in a simplified process that would not affect the legislation’s ambition and of course we’ve now seen that this was a complete lie because they’re proposing to completely dismantle the CSDDD,” says De Clerk. “They’ve literally taken all the demands from the position paper ‘wish list’ of the German, French and Italian industry associations.”

Schömann, who also attended the consultation’s second day, tells Equal Times that the consultation marked “a very dangerous turn” in the way that the Commission was pursuing its ‘better regulation’ agenda.

“It is not respecting how social partners from different organisations have to be consulted,” she says. “The room was full of big businesses, multinationals, employers’ organisations and we were only two trades unions – the ETUC and IndustriAll – even though we represent 45 million workers in the EU.”

Schömann said that the 44 companies had been given privileged access to the upper echelons of the Commission the day before (5 February). “We hadn’t had this opportunity and even had to invite ourselves to the roundtable. It’s not acceptable and is very detrimental to any trust we can put in how the Commission listens to social actors,” she added.

For its part, the European Commission said: “The selection of companies was made to get a geographically balanced group of different sizes and sectors forming an overall manageable group. Some business associations have assisted the Commission in the selection of companies. The aim was to interact with practitioners operationally involved with business compliance of the issues under discussion.”

The official pointed out that two trades unions, and eight NGOs had also attended the reality check on 6 February, along with an expanded list of corporates, and over 40 business associations: “The mix of stakeholders reflects the need to gather practical insights from those applying the legislation in question. This balance is essential to improving the legal framework for the benefit of all stakeholders, including citizens and civil society organisations.”

Accusations against companies

Among the 44 companies that attended on the first day, Eni has been accused of ignoring oil spills in Nigeria’s Niger Delta. Deutsche Bank is reportedly one of the biggest lenders to, and investors in, major companies working in ecosystem risk sectors.

DHL faces accusations of suppressing union activities and subjecting workers to inhumane conditions – including being denied bathroom breaks and suffering physical assault. Airbus allegedly broke an arms embargo on Libya.

TotalEnergies has a liquefied natural gas project in Mozambique beset by accusations of rape, murder and human rights abuses. Volkswagen faces scrutiny for potentially using Uyghur forced labour in its supply chains as well as for workplace abuses in Serbia. Michelin allegedly used a Belgian rubber supplier implicated in environmental destruction and land grabbing practices across West Africa.

Intesa SanPaolo, along with Allianz and Deutsche Bank is accused of holding shares and bonds in fossil fuel companies fuelling violence in South Sudan. Amnesty International has accused Generali of heavily investing in extractive companies involved in severe human rights abuses, while I.CO.P officials have been investigated for unauthorised industrial wastewater discharges that polluted aquifers and other waterways.

Metro AG has been accused of union-busting practices, dismissals, harassment and other abuses in Pakistan, while Schneider Electric allegedly sacked workers who tried to join a union. Executives at La Poste were accused of using racist slurs against North African employees in a WhatsApp group.

Societe Generale is accused of supplying credit to the Israeli army used for activities in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Allianz has reportedly provided finance to arms companies exporting to Israel, while an OECD complaint was filed against Engie over its alleged involvement in the mining of ‘blood coal’ in Colombia.

All of the allegations were made in the last five years, with the exception of Eni and La Poste’s in 2018, Schneider Electric’s in 2016 and Generali’s in 2013.

Equal Times approached all the accused companies for a response to their involvement in the consultation, given the accusations against them.

A Deutsche Bank spokesperson said the company “engages in constructive dialogue with its stakeholders including associations, NGOs and policymakers,” and referred further questions to its trade associations, and a LinkedIn statement.

An Allianz representative said: “We appreciate and support the simplification and streamlining proposals of the EU Commission to reduce the regulatory burden and enhance competitiveness.”

A DHL spokesperson said: “We believe it is reasonable, and even essential, to seek input from European companies that are fully compliant with these regulations. These companies, like DHL Group, can offer valuable insights based on their experience navigating the rules, highlighting both the benefits and potential challenges. Engaging with those who are adhering to the standards ensures that policies are practical, fair and effective, while also fostering a balanced perspective on how regulations impact businesses in real-world settings.”