Nelvi Aguilar, community leader: “If a young woman wants to be a leader, she has to be almost perfect”

“Real change will come when women achieve economic empowerment. Unless we resolve the issue of access to work and economic resources, we won’t be able to debate on an equal footing with men,” says Nelvi Aguilar, a young Indigenous leader in the Valle Alto region of Cochabamba, Bolivia, in this interview for Equal Times.

At the heart of Bolivia’s Indigenous and rural communities, young women are leading fundamental changes in the struggle for gender equality. Not only are they challenging the historical power structures, but they are also offering innovative visions for the future of their communities, opening new paths towards a more just and inclusive society.

A clear example of such leadership is provided by Nelvi Aguilar, a young leader from the Valle Alto region of Cochabamba, who is advocating urgent change in Bolivia’s Indigenous and peasant organisations.

As highlighted in the book Nosotras hablamos lo que queremos hablar (We Talk About What We Want To Talk About), co-authored by Aguilar and published by the People’s Studies Centre (CEESP), making a place for oneself as a woman in these organisations in the Andean country involves confronting patriarchal violence, which is a constant challenge. Although some progress has been made, many Indigenous and peasant organisations still do not question the patriarchal structure that underpins them, which makes women’s demands invisible and undermines the gains made. It is against this background that new generations of women, such as Nelvi Aguilar, are leading the struggle.

In this interview for Equal Times, the community leader tells us about the realities faced by young women within these organisations, their participation in a space still marked by adult-centric and patriarchal structures, and her outlook on the future.

What inspired you to take on a leadership role in your community or organisation?

When my dad passed away, I started to take charge of everything. I used to go with him to the meetings and to irrigate the land, but it was different. When I took over, I realised that neither my family nor my neighbours respected me. Even though I was there early in the morning, in the middle of winter, they wouldn’t give me water or a turn to irrigate. I didn’t understand how, just because we didn’t have a man at the head of the family, we were denied our rights. That’s when I decided that something had to be done.

There were many women in the same predicament: their husbands did not help them, were sick or had left them. We were united by the need to irrigate our land. I had gone to university and I found it unacceptable that there was no solution to the situation. I went to report it to the water judge, but he himself stole my water. That was when I realised that things were not what they seemed.

In the trade union arena, I always supported the leadership in some way, but I couldn’t see the discrimination against women so clearly. It was when I became a member that I really understood the difference. Little by little, I took on more responsibilities, becoming president of the gender committee of FEDECOR (Departmental Federation of Irrigation Farmers’ Organisations) and then part of the “Bartolina Sisa” Departmental Federation of Indigenous Peasant Women from Cochabamba, where I am still working.

What is your view of young people’s participation within these organisations? Are they managing to influence the policy agenda or are they faced with limitations?

Before, when I used to accompany my dad, I would see a lot of older people, but now more young people are taking an interest. I think young people should get involved in policy issues, because what is decided now will directly affect us, not them. I’m glad to see that more and more young women are getting involved, although their opinions are still timid and sometimes relayed by men, who tend to monopolise all the attention.

In the “Bartolinas” there are many young women and it is interesting to listen to their proposals. However, [the older women] are not fully confident in us, and they tell us that, as we haven’t lived through the same experiences as them, our ideas don’t carry any weight. We, the young women, are looking for innovation, for more technology and new perspectives, but we are often not given room to contribute, as our older colleagues do not take us into consideration.

What are the main obstacles faced by young women in taking on leadership roles in these organisations?

The obstacles are complex. Often, young women don’t have the strength to assert themselves. [...] So, first they ignore us, then they sideline us, and when we insist, they start attacking us personally. Young women last less time in union or leadership roles than men, because society is very hard on us. If a young woman wants to be a leader, she has to be almost perfect. She faces pressures from her family, society and the leadership itself. Young men are not bound by the same expectations. They are allowed to get involved without question, while women have to be available all the time, something their families don’t understand.

Another significant challenge is personal relationships. A woman leader cannot have a partner without it becoming a problem. Any display of affection or closeness gives rise to rumours and criticism. Men, however, can have partners without being questioned. This is a sensitive issue for women, and they often end up abandoning their roles due to external pressures.

And what is the situation for women with regard to unpaid work and economic inequality, both within the family and organisations?

The double workload is a widespread reality. Women [young or old] who take part in meetings often have to leave all the household chores done, and it is not uncommon for women with young children to bring them to meetings, because they have no other choice. So being a leader involves juggling multiple responsibilities.

Then there is the economic pressure. If you aren’t careful, they criticise you for spending money they say you should be spending on your children, accusing you of being a bad mother. While men are quick to receive financial support, either in the form of per diems or family allowances, the subject of per diems is not even mentioned to women, and this reflects a clear inequality.

How do you see the employment and educational situation of the young women in organisations?

The realities faced by women are very much linked to the economic issue. When we resolve this issue, we will move forward. Although we have taken steps forward in education, access to employment is still limited. When we look for work, we are not given opportunities, not even to touch a machine, for fear that we’ll damage it. Also, opportunities are limited in the villages, so we have to look for work in nearby communities, but then there is also the safety problem.

Another issue is that young people’s work is not valued. In our families and communities, no visibility is given to what we do. When people are asked, “What do your children do”, the answer is usually, “They don’t do anything, they just study”. But in the countryside, young people not only study, they also help out at home: they look after their siblings, cook, wash clothes, water the land and look after the animals, tasks that are not really valued.

What could be done to address this situation, to improve the employability of young people and to ensure equal employment opportunities?

There is an urgent need for young people to be offered a first employment experience, because universities have become too theoretical and do not respond to the realities of work. State-owned companies should have a percentage of young people with no previous experience, but with skills to develop.

Communities with large numbers of young people represent a key space for employment creation. Organisations, more so than the government, should come together to create these job opportunities, as young people could take on responsibilities that currently fall to older people, who are already tired. Young people just need some impetus and, above all, the confidence to get started.

Are the inequalities that mainly affect women discussed within the organisations? And what barriers stand in the way of implementing solutions?

They are discussed, but we often fail to address them consciously and strategically. Sometimes we just complain without exploring a clear way forward, perhaps because we feel that nothing will be achieved or because we’re resigned to the situation. Poor self-esteem also plays a role in our failure to propose concrete solutions.

Sometimes we discuss gender inequalities, but we fail to set out an effective strategy to address them. This is partly due to the intervention of men, who have more leadership experience and often steer us away from our proposals. In the Bartolina Federation, each province has one female representative, but the men have two representatives per province, which gives them greater representation and more leverage when it comes to debating. When we start to organise around our issues, the men quickly approach the women to sway them towards other projects, as they receive more support from the government. This is how they manage to divide and weaken us.

Are there strategies you adopt as young women to stand firm and make headway in your organisations, despite the challenges?

I think gaining the trust of the older women who support you is crucial. If they don’t have faith in you, they’ll also work against you. You have to be excellent, there’s no room for error. Men can make mistakes, but women don’t have that right.

It is also important to recognise male chauvinism and to understand that men won’t help us on our way. Although some men are aware, they will not speak up to defend you. Women have to be aware that it isn’t going to be easy, but we have to do it. We also need to have the mental strength to deal with harassment, abuse and discrimination, challenges that many of the women face on a daily basis.

How do you see the future of these organisations, especially with regard to gender equality, leadership and the participation of young people?

I think changes will come, but they’ll be superficial. We will see more women in politics, trade unionism and other spheres, but real progress will be limited. Even if the presence of women increases, I think the influence of men will continue to be strong. Real change will come when women achieve economic empowerment. While we continue to be preoccupied by our children and families, we will not be able to lead fully. Unless we resolve the issue of access to work and economic resources, we won’t be able to debate on an equal footing with men.

As for the youth, they will not be able to stop the growth of young people in organisations. I once heard it said, “You can cut all the flowers, but you cannot keep spring from coming.” And that spring has already begun. The younger generation is becoming increasingly aware that the decisions made today will influence our future. Although male chauvinism remains an obstacle, I am confident that young people will drive positive change.

What advice would you give to young women who want to bring about change in their communities, despite the difficulties they may encounter along the way?

The main thing is to contribute something, however small it is. It doesn’t matter if others don’t value it or how long it takes; what really matters is knowing that you’ve contributed to your community.