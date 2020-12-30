2020InReview: Tomorrow’s work

What will tomorrow’s work look like? Thanks to technology and a greater involvement of workers in their own companies, for example, the world of work is changing. Here’s a selection of articles on the subject:

Can digital blockchain technology improve working conditions in the Global South?

Article by Laura Villadiego

From science-fiction to the factory floor: can exoskeletons help reduce workplace injuries without increasing workloads?

Article by Tom Cassauwers

The women changing the face of French agriculture

Article by Victorine Alisse and Tiana Salles

Will autonomous ships be the “downfall” of the shipping sector?

Article by Claudio Moreno