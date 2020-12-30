2020InReview: Tomorrow’s work

News
What will tomorrow’s work look like? Thanks to technology and a greater involvement of workers in their own companies, for example, the world of work is changing. Here’s a selection of articles on the subject:
Can digital blockchain technology improve working conditions in the Global South?
From science-fiction to the factory floor: can exoskeletons help reduce workplace injuries without increasing workloads?
The women changing the face of French agriculture
Article by Victorine Alisse and Tiana Salles