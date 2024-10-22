“Only by moving beyond GDP towards inclusive growth can Africa see true, lasting development”

A factory worker at the Blue Skies drinks factory in Accra, Ghana on 13 October 2015. By focusing on broader metrics, African governments can craft policies that promote not only economic output but also social well-being and environmental sustainability.

The orthodox prescriptions for economic recovery, growth, and job creation have, in many instances, failed us, particularly in Africa. We are witnessing a global poly-crisis – from climate change to inequality, to labour displacement from automation and artificial intelligence. This necessitates a radical rethinking of our economic structures. Growth should not merely be about boosting a nation’s gross domestic product (GDP); it should ensure that all segments of the population, particularly the marginalised, actively participate in and benefit from economic progress. This includes women, young people, persons with disabilities, rural communities, and informal sector workers. For Africa, a continent facing numerous economic, social, and environmental challenges but also brimming with potential, inclusive growth is an imperative.

The key to unlocking Africa’s future lies not in the pursuit of profit-driven economic models, but in fostering a system that embraces social justice, equitable resource distribution, and human-centred development.

Historically, the conventional reliance on economic growth as the primary measure of progress has led to a narrow, incomplete understanding of development in Africa. GDP growth, as a yardstick of success, has consistently failed to capture the full complexity of what constitutes comprehensive development. While growth in GDP can reflect increased production and national wealth, it offers a superficial snapshot that overlooks deeper issues such as inequality, social justice, and environmental sustainability. This orthodox approach, inherited from colonial economic structures and sustained by neoliberal policies, prioritises extractive growth and profit maximisation over the well-being of the majority of the population. As a result, Africa’s economic frameworks have missed the mark in addressing the real needs of its people.

The African continent’s reliance on GDP growth alone has created a distorted view of progress. Over the years, while some African economies have shown impressive growth rates, this has not translated into meaningful improvements in the lives of ordinary people.

The benefits of growth have remained concentrated in the hands of a few, while large swathes of the population continue to live in poverty. In sub-Saharan Africa, 433 million people still live in extreme poverty, despite periods of GDP growth. The urban elite, foreign corporations, and resource extraction industries have often been the main beneficiaries, leaving behind rural communities, informal workers, women, and young people. This unequal distribution of wealth is a direct consequence of the narrow focus on GDP as a measure of development.

The failure of GDP growth to address inequality is most evident in the informal economy, which accounts for a significant proportion of Africa’s labour force. The informal sector, where most marginalised groups are employed, is largely ignored in traditional growth models. Economic policies that prioritise formal sectors – such as mining, infrastructure, and large-scale agriculture – miss the opportunity to develop and support the informal economy, where the majority of Africans, particularly women and young people, work. The growth recorded in formal sectors does not trickle down to these informal workers, who remain excluded from social protections, financial services, and the benefits of formal employment. Consequently, while the GDP may rise, the reality on the ground for most people remains unchanged.

Additionally, focusing solely on economic growth tends to ignore the social and environmental dimensions of development. Economic growth, in its traditional form, is often achieved at the expense of environmental sustainability and social equity. In Africa, extractive industries such as mining and oil extraction have driven growth in GDP but have also led to significant environmental degradation, displacing communities, destroying ecosystems, and undermining long-term sustainability. This creates a paradox where economic growth is achieved, but at a cost to the environment and future generations. The environmental damage caused by these industries is rarely reflected in GDP figures, which only measure output without accounting for the depletion of natural resources or the social costs incurred.

The social dimension is equally neglected in GDP-centric growth models. Women, young people, and persons with disabilities often contribute significantly to their communities and economies, particularly in the informal sector, but their work remains undervalued and unseen in traditional metrics. Women, for instance, make up a large portion of the agricultural workforce but are frequently denied land ownership, access to finance, and equitable pay. Young people, despite forming the largest demographic group in Africa, face high levels of unemployment and underemployment even in countries experiencing economic growth. These realities highlight the disconnect between GDP growth and true social progress. A rising GDP does not necessarily mean improved living standards, reduced inequality, or greater social inclusion.

Inclusive growth, in contrast, requires a multidimensional approach that recognises the interconnectedness of economic, social, and environmental factors. It demands policies that not only stimulate economic growth but also address issues of equity, inclusivity, and sustainability. If GDP per capita increases but inequality increases markedly, it is regressive to any community, and unsustainable. Inclusive growth is not simply another description of economic development; it is growth which is such that it actually leads to development. Inclusive growth focuses more on the process of growth and the outcomes of growth (shared benefits) than simply output. As articulated within the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), inclusive growth combines growth with social aspects, emphasising the need to share economic growth with the poorest. When growth is truly inclusive, development would be a natural outcome. Therefore, human development indices, which take into account education, health, and quality of life, offer a more holistic measure of progress. Such indicators better reflect the lived realities of people, especially the marginalised, and provide a clearer picture of how development is progressing in a society.

By focusing on these broader metrics, African governments can craft policies that promote not only economic output but also social well-being and environmental sustainability. Moreover, the focus on GDP growth as the yardstick for success has often blinded African governments to the full potential of alternative models of growth that centre on inclusive, equitable development. For example, local grassroots initiatives in agriculture, renewable energy, and the informal sector have demonstrated significant potential for creating jobs and driving sustainable development. Yet, these sectors remain underfunded and undervalued in economic policies that prioritise formal, capital-intensive industries. The failure to invest in these sectors has meant that opportunities for inclusive growth are missed, further perpetuating the cycle of inequality.

A key part of the solution lies in rethinking how we value and invest in Africa’s diverse economies. Inclusive growth requires moving beyond the traditional focus on GDP to embrace policies that foster social justice, equitable resource distribution, and sustainable development.

It means investing in the informal sector, where most people work, and creating financial systems that are accessible to marginalised groups, such as cooperative banks and community-based lending systems. These investments should prioritise social returns over short-term financial gains, ensuring that the benefits of growth are widely shared. Furthermore, African governments must embrace green growth models that balance economic progress with environmental sustainability. Investing in renewable energy, agro-processing, and other sustainable industries can create jobs while protecting natural resources and addressing the continent’s environmental challenges. Green growth strategies, coupled with policies that support the informal economy, could provide a pathway to inclusive development that benefits all Africans, not just a privileged few.

The traditional reliance on GDP growth as the primary yardstick for measuring development has failed African governments in their quest for true progress. By focusing narrowly on economic output, this orthodox approach has overlooked the deeper social, economic, and environmental dimensions that are crucial for comprehensive development. Three economic health measures beyond GDP should be considered for policy formulation and advocacy. The Human Development Index focuses on people and capabilities, the Better Life Index focuses on people’s well-being, and the Genuine Progress Indicator focuses on cost and benefit trade-offs of economic growth. A more inclusive and equitable approach to growth is therefore needed – one that recognises the contributions of all segments of society, values sustainability, and prioritises human well-being.

Only by moving beyond GDP can African governments begin to craft policies that lead to true, lasting development, where every citizen, regardless of their background or status, has the opportunity to thrive. We need to reject the growth-at-any-cost model that has failed our continent. Instead, we should prioritise a people-first economy that promotes regenerative development – creating jobs in industries that restore rather than deplete our natural and human resources.