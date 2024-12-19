Resilience and recycling: displaced women from Cabo Delgado attempt to escape poverty with the circular economy

Off the coast of Cabo Delgado, in north-east Mozambique, lies the island of Ibo. A former tourist paradise and remnant of the Portuguese colonial era, Ibo is now one of the few refuges for people internally displaced by the jihadist insurgency that has ravaged the province since 2017. Mozambique is one of the poorest countries in the world, with over half of its 33 million inhabitants living below the poverty line. And Cabo Delgado is its poorest province, despite its many resources, such as gas and oil. Around 60 per cent of the children there live in poverty, compared with 46.3 per cent in the rest of Mozambique.

To combat the poverty in the region, the Oikos Institute launched a plastic bank initiative on the island of Ibo in partnership with a local community association, the Associação do Sistema de Monitoria Orientada para Gestão (ASMOG). The plastic bank has become one of the main sources of income for the women of Ibo. Every morning, from the crack of dawn, dozens of women crisscross the island in search of the pieces of plastic littering the landscape. It is an activity that has created a bond between the internally displaced people and the women of Ibo, who come together as soon as the bank opens to collect meticais (the local currency) in exchange for their recyclable haul.

In Mozambique, women and girls are widely affected by poverty, violence and child marriage. They are also among the main victims of the insurgency. Since 2017, more than 600 women and girls (2021 figures) are reported to have been abducted according to the NGO Human Rights Watch (HRW). According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), over 4,500 people have been killed and more than a million internally displaced. The number surviving these abductions remains unclear. While some have managed to escape, or have been rescued by Mozambican and Rwandan forces patrolling the region, “many remain missing”, according to HRW.

A large number of them are suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, according to Ana Mota Teles, a Portuguese neuropsychologist who provides psychological support to over 400 women in Cabo Delgado. She points out that they are not “only abducted women”, but also “internally displaced persons”.

The island was deserted following the jihadist attacks carried out since 2017 by a group called Al-Shabab (‘the youth’, in Arabic, and unrelated to the Somali terrorist group of the same name) . The inhabitants of this gas-rich region are under attack from armed groups, while most of the security forces protect multinationals such as TotalEnergies, a French company that has been present in the region since 2020.

Women and girls in Mozambique are subjected to violence and are often married off before reaching adulthood. According to a 2021 report by UNHCR and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine: “Prior to the conflict, around 18 per cent of women married before the age of 15 and 60 per cent married before 18 years old. Comparable data are not available since the start of conflict in 2017, though reports of child marriage to a national child helpline increased in the 2018-2020 period.”

To encourage recycling and support the local community, people bringing in plastic collected on and around the island can exchange it for a voucher, which can then be redeemed for meticais (the local currency). This approach helps create work and provide additional income, or the only income for some, thanks to the support of civil society. According to data from the International Organization for Migration (IOM), 38.8 tonnes of plastic had been collected up to the beginning of 2024.

Thanks to the mobilisation, training and community engagement efforts led by ASMOG and the Oikos Institute, the plastic bank has not only helped local residents to reduce pollution but has also provided support for internally displaced people. “It’s a simple process,” explains Eugidio Gobo, coordinator of ASMOG. “We make it easier to collect certain types of plastic at the same time as raising community awareness about domestic waste management and offering technical support.”



Despite the difficulties, this initiative is the only means Atija has of feeding her young daughter. For 1,356 members of the community, as for Atija, waste collection is a source of income (the sole source, for some, additional, for others). The plastic is then sent on the long journey to Maputo, the capital of Mozambique, where it is recycled to create new products.

It is only after a perilous sea crossing that people are able to find refuge in Ibo, where there are currently around 20,000 internally displaced persons, according to IOM figures. One of the reasons for the high number of refugees in Ibo is that it has the only health centre in the archipelago (the hospital was destroyed after Cyclone Kenneth in 2019), so they feel safer there than on the islands of Matema and Quirambo.

Anaya does not have a job and struggles to provide for her family’s day-to-day needs. “I came here after an attack by the ‘Shababs’ in Pangani. I feel better here, but life is still hard,” she confides. “I can’t go back home, it’s too dangerous. And even though we support each other on the island, there are hardly any employment opportunities, and I can’t make ends meet with the income from plastic.”

Every year, Mozambique has to deal with repeated climatic crises (floods, droughts or cyclones, such as Idai in 2019 or Chido in 2024), which heighten the vulnerability of internally displaced persons. “The country is the world’s 10th most vulnerable to the risk of disasters. Recent climate events have confirmed the need to improve the country’s disaster preparedness and response capacity, as well as the importance of preserving ecosystems, and the power of biodiversity to lessen the impact of these events, for example,” according to the French Development Agency (AFD), which has been working on a disaster risk reduction project since 2021.