South Korea desperately needs more care workers – but low-paid migrants are not the answer, say unions

Elsa (not her real name), a migrant care worker from the Philippines is photographed in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, South Korea on 18 October 2024. One hundred women were brought over to work in Seoul as carers this August as part of a pilot scheme to plug some of the country’s care gaps, but unions have described the scheme as “problematic”.

South Korea has a care problem. Despite being one of the world’s leading economies, the country of approximately 50 million people also has one of the world’s lowest fertility rates and a rapidly ageing population. The burden of childcare and housework – which in South Korea is disproportionately carried out by women – as well as the rising cost of living are just some of the reasons why fewer and fewer South Korean women are having children. And when they do, women’s labour market participation is stymied by long working hours, high childcare costs and the biggest gender wage gap in the OECD. The net result is that the country does not have enough workers to power its economy – and this includes having enough care workers to look after the country’s children, elderly, sick and disabled people.

Various solutions have been floated and tested over the years but a report from the South Korean central bank sparked outcry from trade unions and civil society earlier this year after it suggested that the country’s care crisis could be resolved by bringing in foreign workers and paying them less than the minimum wage of 9,860 won per hour (approximately US$7.15). Although some migrant workers in South Korea are already vulnerable to abuses such as low wages and exploitation, introducing a policy such as the one suggested by the Bank of Korea would be in direct contravention of International Labour Organization (ILO) Convention 111, of which South Korea is a signatory. ILO Convention 111 bars discrimination in labour contracts based on nationality, sex, race, religion and other factors.

The Bank of Korea report projected South Korea to have a current care gap of 190,000 workers, rising to up to 710,000 workers by 2032 and 1.55 million workers by 2042 if action isn’t taken.

“The cost burden of childcare services and the fertility rate are closely related. […] In addition, given the level of robot-related technology currently in use, it will take a considerable period of time for a robot that can substantially replace the human labour force to be introduced. Therefore, it seems inevitable to introduce foreign workers to care service jobs,” write the Bank of Korea’s employment analysis team in their March 2024 report titled: Measures to Mitigate Staffing Shortages and the Cost Burden in Care Services.

It continues: “In this sense, it is considered a meaningful step forward that the Seoul Metropolitan Government has begun to consider introducing foreign care service workers through its pilot project.”

The pilot they are referring to is known as the ‘Foreign Housekeepers Pilot Program’. Announced last September by the administration of President Yoon Suk Yeol, it is a plan to invite 100 foreign care workers on an E-9 visa (which allows citizens of 16 Asian countries to apply for so-called ‘non-professional’ labour roles) to provide childcare for South Korean families living in the capital city of Seoul. If successful, the scheme will be extended to up to 1,200 migrant workers.

This six-month-long pilot programme, organised by the Ministry of Labour and run by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, began on 1 September 2024 and has so far seen 100 care workers recruited directly from the Philippines matched with over 150 families. Prior to the launch of the pilot, it was stated that the migrant care workers would be provided with training and dormitory accommodation.

The push for cheap labour as a solution to the care crisis

But trade unions both in South Korea and the Philippines expressed concerns from the get-go. In a joint statement issued in June 2024 (seen by Equal Times and reported by The Korea Times), the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) and four national trade union centres in the Philippines – the Federation of the Free Workers, the KMU (Kilusang Mayo Uno, or the May First Movement), SENTRO (Sentro ng mga Nagkakaisa at Progresibong Manggagawa, or the Center for United and Progressive Workers) and the Trade Union Congress of the Philippines – decried the scheme for failing to adequately protect workers. The statement noted that: “The Korean government expects workers to perform both caregiving and domestic work, while the Philippine government insists their role is strictly limited to caregiving. The program must be clearly defined as caregiving only, and this must be resolved before the program is formally operationalized.”

The Act on the Employment Improvement of Domestic Workers (or the Domestic Workers Act), which clarified and expanded basic labour protections for domestic workers, came into force in June 2022. That same month, Seoul’s mayor Oh Se-hoon proposed that foreign care workers be brought in to halt what he described in a Facebook post as the “warning light of population extinction”. Oh noted that it “costs between 2 million (US$1450) and 3 million (US$2175) won per month to hire child care helpers in Korea, but foreign domestic helpers in Singapore cost between 380,000 (US$275) and 760,000 (US$550) won per month”.

Oh’s agenda to introduce cheap foreign childcare workers to counter South Korea’s low-birth crisis was pushed further in March 2023 by 11 lawmakers, who attempted to change the Domestic Workers Act so that it excluded the application of the national minimum wage to foreign workers.

This attempt ultimately failed but this didn’t stop President Yoon from ordering relevant government departments to actively consider Oh’s pilot scheme at a Cabinet meeting in May 2023. This was followed by a policy document in August 2023 which outlined reforms to reduce the “cost burden” of care [editor’s note: which currently costs families in Seoul around 15,000 won – or approximately US$10.88 – per hour] by cooperating with the Seoul Metropolitan Government and certified agencies”.

With the president’s approval and the full support of the state, Mayor Oh’s solution was soon realised as the ‘Foreign Housekeeper Pilot Project’, but trade unions say that this model is not a solution.

“First of all, the issue is Korea’s low birth rate, its ageing population and the increasing demand for care work. However, while the government tries to provide more care services, many people claim that the cost of care work for each household is too high. So, the policymakers have come up with a solution focusing on how they can reduce the cost of caregiving. But I think this is a problematic approach: paying as little as possible to workers while not caring about the rights and working conditions of the care givers,” Ryu Mi-kyung, international director of the KCTU, tells Equal Times.

“Poor treatment and wages”

After just two weeks at work, during South Korea’s Thanksgiving holidays this mid-September, two Filipina care workers who relocated to South Korea as part of the pilot scheme ran away from their designated accommodation in Seoul. According to various news reports, the pair were caught by immigration officers while working for better paid cleaning jobs in the southern port city of Busan and were deported back to the Philippines soon after.

Jobs in other sectors covered by the E-9 visa (such as construction and agriculture) frequently pay more money than care work. Bing (not her real name) a 50-year-old Filipina care worker living and working in Seoul, says that making the transition from living in the Philippines to working in South Korea can also be difficult.

“It was probably culture shock. Even when I came to Korea and was employed by a Korean family, we both had no idea about each other’s culture. So it’s really hard to adjust in such a short time,” she says.

Although initial reports said that the Filipina care workers would be paid around 2 million won per month, the Korean daily newspaper Hankyoreh reported that they were likely to receive less than 1 million won (US$725) for their first full month of work because many employers were reluctant to pay overtime if they worked during the September Thanksgiving holidays. The article also noted that the women were generally working 30 hours a week, which was 10 hours a week short of the 40 hours promised by the government. Their salary does not include deductions for accommodation, transportation and other costs.

As a result, National Assembly representative Chae Hyun-il told the newspaper that “it is being revealed that their wages and treatment are poor”.

According to 47-year-old Philippine national Elsa (not her real name), who has been working as a carer for the last 13 years in Seoul, the current rate for in-house childcare ranges from 2.6 million won (US$1880) to 3 million per month.

When she was a live-in carer as an undocumented migrant worker for a family five years ago, her salary was 2 million won, but she says that wages go down to 1.6 million won (approximately US$1160) if a care worker lives outside of the house and commutes to work.

A recipe for disaster and the causes of failure

Trade unionists in South Korea and the Philippines forecasted that there would be issues with work retention associated with the scheme because of three underlying issues with the pilot scheme: a lack of clarity about the different roles of childcare and housekeeping, the low pay for care workers compared to other E-9 visa holders, and the general lack of transparency surrounding the scheme and the contract signed by the workers involved in it.

“One of our concerns was the clarity of the job description, because we feel that there is a gap in understanding between the Philippines and South Korea. South Korea expects these workers to perform both caregiving and domestic work while the Philippines government insists their role is strictly limited to caregiving,” explains Joanna Bernice Coronacion, the deputy secretary general of SENTRO trade union in the Philippines.

“Caregiving requires a different set of skills from domestic work. We felt that to avoid this issue, the programme must be clearly defined as caregiving only,” she says.

According to the Philippines Department of Migrant Workers, its online registration advisory handout indicates that applicants must hold a Caregiving National Certificate (NC) II but not a Domestic Work NC II for housekeeping competencies. However, the South Korean version of the pilot’s recruitment announcement mentions “incidental and light household management activities”.

Ultimately, the trouble with the pilot programme lies in its top-down approach: the policy was devised by a small group of politicians and interest groups, including the Korean domestic worker recruitment agency Home Story Saenghwal Co.,Ltd, which was involved in the legislation process of the Domestic Workers Act as well as in introducing the Foreign Housekeeper Pilot Program (it was one of two agencies involved in recruiting migrant workers for the scheme, the other being Hubris Co. Ltd).

From the first comments made by Seoul Mayor Oh in September 2022 until project preparation began in December 2023, there was not a single public hearing nor discussion with Filipino migrant workers or their representatives, although there were discussions with business representatives, academics and the head of the Korean Housework and Care Union. In addition, Coronacion tells Equal Times that “the key concern we raised last time was the fact that the workers are kept away from the media, making it difficult for us to verify their condition”.

Seoul Mayor Oh explained to the National Audit of the Public Administration and Security Committee in parliament on 15 October that the pilot would adapt to deal with the potential issue of worker absconsions.

“We are considering another type of pilot project after identifying the advantages and disadvantages revealed this year,” Oh said. “We are considering whether to mix residential types [live-in domestic workers] like in Hong Kong and Singapore, or to introduce a competitive system by selecting [workers] not only from the Philippines but also from Cambodia and other south-east Asian countries.”

But there are tens of thousands of undocumented migrant workers living in South Korea who currently have no legal pathway to regularisation and face terrible exploitation but who make a value contribution to Korean society and its economy. “Why doesn’t the government give a chance to undocumented caregivers?” asks Bing. “Some of them came here when they were young, so their life has been here in Korea. For me, I recommend that the government let those undocumented workers apply for the programme too instead of bringing hundreds and thousands of new people from the Philippines,” she says.