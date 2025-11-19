Spain: establishing roots in a broken migration model

In the October 2025 image, Sara María Viafra (right) a Colombian care worker, is photographed with her Paraguayan colleague. Living in Spain since 2022, Viafra worked a pharmacist in Colombia but currently works as a personal carer while her asylum application is being processed.

Yurani Marcela Lancheros, 36, has been in Spain for two years and four months. “No, five. On the 13th, it will be two years and five months,” she corrects herself. The numbers are important. Yurani, a nurse by trade, came to Spain from her home country, Colombia, with her children, aged seven and 12. They all came on tourist visas. That’s how it’s done, they told her, there is no other way. You land here as if you were coming for holidays, and then you stay. You stay and you disappear. You don’t legally ‘exist’, but you work, in agriculture, construction, hospitality, care, domestic cleaning – sectors where you can work without existing.

“Living without papers is very hard. It means having to put up with everything thrown your way: mistreatment, humiliations. It means working long hours, earning very little, hardly ever seeing your family, having no social ties, having no life,” explains Yurani. Her profile, a woman of Latin American origin, aged between 30 and 60, employed in care and domestic work, is the face of the undocumented migrant population in Spain today. A population group that is difficult to quantify (some estimates put the figure at around 700,000), the majority, contrary to popular belief, does not arrive in small boats via the Mediterranean Sea or by jumping over border fences, but through airports, like any other tourist. Once they are in, they get by as best they can, with all the limitations that living in hiding entails, until – if they are lucky – they find a way to regularise their status. Yurani, two years and five months later, has just managed to do so.

“When I read that my ‘arraigo’ application had been approved, I cried tears of joy. All I could think was: we exist, we have our NIE (identity document).”

‘Arraigo’ means to ‘establish roots’ and is the name of a legal concept specific to the Spanish system that ordinarily provides for the regularisation – when all the requirements are met – of these invisible workers. It grants them permission to live and work in the country, something they were already doing, but now without fear and with papers.

In 2025, going against the current tide of global anti-immigration sentiment, the Spanish government has decided to favour this route, expanding and facilitating opportunities for people like Yurani to escape their irregular situation.

A safety valve

The legal concept of arraigo was created in 2005 as a solution to a problem created by the system itself. “Our migration model is a semi-closed, narrow door model that provides few legal avenues for entry. Having a very attractive economy operating alongside a narrow door is a direct invitation for people to come through irregular channels,” explains Gonzalo Fanjul, a researcher on poverty and development and director of the porCausa Foundation, in conversation with Equal Times.

Arraigo was not, however, the first option. Spain, like other European countries – Italy, Portugal, Greece, France – first tried extraordinary regularisations. These were exceptional, large-scale processes to legalise the situation of hundreds of foreign citizens all at once. In Spain, nine extraordinary regularisations were conducted under governments of different political persuasions between 1986 and 2005, until the European Commission called it into line. While agreeing with the need to integrate these persons, it proposed that this should be done on a case-by-case basis rather than taking a blanket approach.

This is how the arraigo system emerged, offering the opportunity to apply for a temporary residence and work permit, provided that the applicant could prove that they had been in Spain for at least three years and had ties to the country, be they family, work-related (providing a preliminary employment contract) or social (providing an integration report from the local council).

“Arraigo is an overflow valve,” says Fanjul. “Imagine a bathtub into which water is continuously pouring. Arraigo is a valve that prevents the bathtub from overflowing, and this turning into the United States, where an estimated 12 to 15 million people end up living for decades with irregular status.”

Since 2005, the arraigo system has undergone various reforms, but the most “ambitious and comprehensive”, in the words of Spain’s migrations minister, Elma Saiz, was in 2024, and came into force in 2025. The regulation includes up to five types of arraigo: in addition to social, family and second chance arraigo – for foreigners who lost their previous permit for administrative reasons – it facilitates regularisation through socio-occupational means (provided that the person has a contract for a minimum of 20 hours per week) and socio-educational means (through enrolment in vocational training or non-compulsory secondary education).

Another significant feature is that the length of the stay required in Spain to regularise one’s status has been reduced from three to two years, which means one year less of insecurity, precarity and work in the informal economy.

The new Spanish regulation breaks with the current policy of rejecting economic migrants, but the problem, as the social sector warns, is that it leaves those seeking asylum out in the cold. In an attempt to discourage the misuse of this recourse, the regulation directly pushes those whose asylum applications are rejected into irregularity, as they are not eligible to apply for arraigo until they have spent two years living in the country without papers.

This is precisely what 52-year-old Sara María Viafra fears most. A pharmacist, originally from Colombia, she came to Spain in 2022 fleeing threats from guerrilla groups. She came on a tourist visa, having no other option, and only applied for asylum once she was in the country. This allowed her to obtain the ‘red card’, which allows applicants to reside and work legally while their application is being processed. It is thanks to this that Sara is working, alongside a colleague from Paraguay, as a carer for a woman with multiple sclerosis and her mother who has Alzheimer’s. It is a job that she could lose if, after three years, her asylum application is rejected. “If they turn it down, I can honestly say that I wouldn’t dare go out on the street. I’m scared of spending two years without papers.”

Situations such as Sara’s have led several organisations to file an appeal with the Supreme Court and others to call for a new extraordinary regularisation initiative – which has already gathered the support of 600,000 citizens’ signatures – that can accommodate all these cases. “We are talking about people who have been working, paying social security contributions and taxes, and who we are suddenly forcing to live in an irregular situation for two years, before being re-regularised. It makes no sense,” says Elena Muñoz, national coordinator of the legal department of CEAR (Spanish Commission for Refugee Aid). Antonio Borrego, Sara’s lawyer at the Málaga Acoge Association, is of the same opinion: “Sara [in the hypothetical case of her asylum application being rejected] now has only two options: to appeal the rejection and prolong the agony, or to wait two years in an irregular situation. It is unwarranted punishment.”

Putting an end to irregularity

During 2024, the total number of authorisations granted for permanent residence in Spain reached 223,396 cases. This year, the government estimates that the new reform will enable an average of around 300,000 people to regularise their status. Trade unions, however, point out that expectations should be lowered, as many of the new applications are already being delayed due to a lack of resources in the immigration offices. The increase in staff has not been as ‘ambitious’ as the regulation.

Nonetheless, the trade unions broadly welcome this initiative. Patricia Ruiz, occupational health secretary at the UGT, recognises that “the reform represents real and effective progress in the area of migration. It is essential that these people be given the opportunity to become full citizens, as they are contributing to the economy.”

The question raised by the new arraigo rules is why a system designed to get people out of irregularity keeps forcing them – and asylum seekers – to spend two years in clandestinity, forced to scrape by in the underground economy, enduring abuse and precariousness. It is known that being an irregular migrant is currently one of the most overwhelming determinants of social and legal vulnerability, that irregularity turns those subjected to it into third-class citizens, restricting their rights, limiting their access to justice, health or education, preventing them from applying for public assistance, hindering their access to housing, and leading to unemployment or exploitation.

This accumulation of difficulties explains the extremely high levels of social exclusion, 81 per cent compared to 68 per cent among non-EU citizens with regular status, or 26 per cent of Spanish citizens. The situation is also dire for children without documentation, for whom irregularity is synonymous with fear and precariousness, but also with a lack of opportunities, as they are unable to receive certificates, scholarships or public assistance.

For Juan Iglesias, sociologist and researcher at the International Migrations Institute at Comillas University, irregularity continues to exist because the system is sustained by all these invisible, precarious, productive and disenfranchised workers:

“Although no one wants to openly admit it, irregular immigration, as it currently stands, has been fundamental to our labour market, to the growth of our economy, to large companies, small employers, and families who need to meet their care needs. We are all implicated.”

In the long run, however, irregularity is detrimental to the country as a whole. As shown in a study by the porCausa Foundation, every year, Spain loses at least €3,400 in taxes and social security contributions for each undocumented worker.

“Regardless of how much bigger the opening is, the fundamental issue is that the bathtub continues to fill with people arriving through irregular channels. The problem is that we have a broken migration model. What needs to be done is to facilitate safe, legal and orderly entry routes: job-seeking visas, country-of-origin hiring arrangements, temporary mobility schemes. Such programmes are not always easy to implement. In some countries, you have to grapple with weak institutions, and financial resources are needed. Even so, the main problem is neither technical nor economic, but political. The system is stifled by pathological caution, because it is an incendiary issue.”

The risk of back peddling

Just four months after the new immigration regulations came into force, the right-wing and far-right political parties PP and Vox joined forces to vote in Congress in favour of a proposal to “restrict the regularisation of immigrants through arraigo”. The proposal did not prosper, but it did reveal a clear position: the intention to exploit the issue’s “incendiary” potential, stoking it enough to garner popular support.

“Those who defend this talk of restricting arraigo do so out of ignorance or outright hypocrisy. They know how the system works, but they prefer to fuel this xenophobic rhetoric for electoral gain,” says Iglesias.

“Eliminating arraigo would not only be seriously damaging for migrants, it would also be extremely damaging for society as a whole, generating real chaos. It would create pockets of exclusion, second- and third-class citizens, making our societies more problematic, more insecure and poorer,” says researcher Gonzalo Fanjul.

Establishing roots in a place is no guarantee of a life with fair and equal conditions; it is not always easy to make roots grow in a barren wasteland. As demonstrated by the study Un arraigo sobre el alambre (Roots on a Tightrope), conducted by Juan Iglesias and other authors, although migrants achieve good socio-cultural integration once they have regularised their status, economic and labour integration is by no means easy. Even with papers, they continue to be trapped in poorer jobs, with poorer pay, and poorer housing. It is precarious rootedness but, at least, Iglesias points out, it is a status “that provides a measure of dignity”.

Whether or not the arraigo system is eventually changed, “what will not change”, insists the sociologist, “is our structural need for labour, for immigration. People will continue to come and work, but they will do so in worse conditions, with more informal employment and fewer rights, like in the US.”