The challenge of rebuilding the economy and the labour market in post-war Syria

After nearly 14 years of civil war, Syria is a devastated country, with a ruined economy and a destroyed labour market. Those who have found good jobs or founded successful businesses will be slow to return. In this image, a Syrian employee displaced by the war puts a pizza in the oven at the Tayba restaurant in the Fatih neighbourhood of Istanbul, Turkey. 25 March 2025.

“I often have to choose between buying fuel or food for my family,” says Wael, from the Atma refugee camp in northern Syria, on the border with Turkey. Wael left his job as a teacher due to the unstable pay. He now works as a guide and translator for foreign professionals visiting the country. “I wouldn’t think twice about going to work abroad if it meant I could help my family. But I love my country and I would like us to have a prosperous future,” he adds.

After almost 14 years of civil war, Syria is a devastated country with an economy in ruins and its labour market destroyed. More than 90 per cent of the population lives in poverty. UN agencies estimate that 16.7 million Syrians, 70 per cent of the population, require humanitarian assistance, and almost half are faced with food insecurity. It is a discouraging prospect for the five million Syrian refugees living abroad. Those who have managed to secure a good job or establish a successful business will be in no hurry to go back, while those in precarious situations and suffering from racism have already started to return.

Mohammed is returning to Syria after having emigrated and requested asylum in a North American country (which he prefers not to identify). But first he is stopping off in Turkey, where his family lives. Like thousands of Syrians, he is keeping a close eye on the decisions of the new government headed by Ahmed al-Sharaa, a former al-Qaeda fighter who, in December, led the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime with his opposition faction, Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS). Although disappointed by the authoritarian and Islamist direction taken by Ahmed al-Sharaa in his first three months in office, Mohammed wants to cross the border and check out the situation for himself. His dream is to establish schools where the returnees’ children can be assimilated back into the education system. “Many of these children can’t write Arabic, they speak Turkish or European languages,” he explains.

The first to return have been those who owned property in Syria and have opened small businesses, such as convenience stores, restaurants or street stalls.

Others, with experience in construction, are hoping that the owners of the one million homes destroyed during the conflict will start to rebuild them, but financing is lacking due to the international sanctions, which the US is still applying. “The sanctions are killing the Syrians,” exclaims Wael.

Roz, a forced migrant in Turkey, is sick and unable to work. “I had to have emergency surgery. I can’t work and I don’t receive any kind of assistance. I need constant medication and painkillers. I don’t know what I’m going to do. I can’t go back to Syria. The people I fought against are still there,” she explains. In Istanbul, she tried to organise an association to defend refugees’ rights but was attacked by radicals. Her friend Kinda took refuge in Germany last summer, fleeing the violent rejection suffered in Turkey. Although she found work in marketing, translation and teaching, they were all temporary jobs with no legal protection. “I thought it would be easier when I got to Germany, but the bureaucracy and the rise of the far right have limited my opportunities,” says Kinda, who has ruled out returning to Syria after the recent sectarian killings between pro-Assad Alawites and the radical Islamists of the new government.

The UN Refugee Agency UNHCR estimates that 350,000 Syrians have returned home since the fall of the Assad regime and expects this figure to rise to over 3.5 million (including internally displaced persons) in June, when the school year ends for children in their host countries. According to official data from Ankara, almost half of the returnees are from Turkey. As in Lebanon and Jordan, the Syrians there tend to work in the informal economy, with no social protection. Hind Benammar, executive secretary of the Arab Trade Union Confederation (ATUC), explains that “the most serious problem is how to transfer the rights of Syrians who have worked abroad. If they return, they will be treated as new workers, losing years of social security contributions”. Bilateral agreements and independent trade unions are needed, to negotiate nationally and internationally, she adds.

Muhammad Ayash, CEO of the Arabic language learning app AlifBee and founder of the Abjad Initiative for the education of Syrians, which has more than 4,500 students, believes that “the most important factor behind the decision to return is the availability of basic services, such as electricity, water and internet. Without them, it’s hard to envisage a mass return”.

Ten per cent of his employees have already returned, and another 40 per cent are planning to do so. The Assad regime, however, has left the country bankrupt and the economy is severely weakened. The jobs available are largely limited to essential services, such as food and transport. The new government’s efforts are insufficient to address systemic problems such as unemployment, the collapse of the currency, or to restore basic services.

The Syrian economy has suffered a serious collapse. Between 2010 and 2023, Syria’s GDP is estimated to have contracted by 84 per cent, to €22.5 billion (in 2022), according to data compiled by Reuters. The unemployment rate, which was estimated at 43 per cent until December, has risen to 50 per cent due to massive layoffs in the public sector, according to the Syrian Center for Policy Research (SCPR). According to Joseph Daher, an academic expert in economic policy in the Middle East, Damascus is laying off between a quarter and a third of the 1.25 million public employees that were on the payroll in December, considering many of them to be ‘corrupt’ or ‘ghost’ (non-existent) workers, including members of the army and the regime’s security apparatus, most of them Alawites, which has intensified sectarian tensions. In sectors such as health and education, the staff shortages are huge.

“The labour market is not ready to receive the workers who return. The economy is in tatters and many industries are not running properly. We need time to rebuild it and to absorb these new workers,” explains Rabie Nasr of the SCPR. Although recent months have seen an expansion in activities such as trade and imports, thanks to agreements with Turkey, the conflict has drastically changed the structure of employment, with many people moving into the military sector, illicit activities or the basic goods monopoly.

Trade union repression both under ‘kleptocracy’ and ‘Islamic neoliberalism’

The Syrian economy has gone from kleptocracy to Islamic neoliberalism in just three months, according to a policy brief co-authored by Daher. “What we are seeing is an expansion of pre-existing neoliberal policies, under the rhetoric of respecting Islamic law,” he explains. Syria was never really socialist, not even under Bashar al-Assad, when the economy was run along colonial capitalist lines, he continues. The new government has announced the privatisation of ports, airports, transport networks and state-owned companies, together with austerity measures such as the elimination of subsidies and increases in the prices of basic goods, with serious consequences for the most vulnerable. Inflation is skyrocketing: the price of 1.5 kg of bread went from 400 Syrian pounds in December to 4,000 in March (from €0.028 to €0.28). The average salary is the equivalent of €20 to €30 a month, and the salaries of civil servants – who are in this pay bracket – have fallen by 75 per cent since the start of the conflict.

Daher points out that the “HTS is acting much like the previous regime, appointing union leaders loyal to its movement. [Meanwhile,] the workers have started to protest, demanding free elections in their professional associations”.

Before 2011, Syria’s trade unions were controlled by the regime. The General Federation of Trade Unions (GFTU) was used by the Ba’ath Party as a tool for managing the workers and repressing any kind of independent trade unionism. The Party would choose the union leaders and those who voiced opposition would be fired or imprisoned. The situation became more complex during the war. In Idlib, al-Sharaa’s Salvation Government imposed its own trade union structure, with no democratic elections, while in the Kurdish areas of the north-east, more autonomous unions were created, albeit under local government influence.

After the fall of the regime, Ahmed al-Sharaa dissolved the GFTU, on grounds of corruption, and encouraged the creation of new organisations under government supervision. Equal Times contacted representatives of the GFTU but received no response.

According to Malik al-Abdeh, editor of the monthly publication Syria in Transition, “the transition has been chaotic, and many independent trade unionists have been sidelined. The new government has favoured loyal unions with no assurance of democratic elections”. Moreover, the Constitutional Declaration of 13 March offers no explicit guarantee of trade union independence, leading to concern and mistrust.

“Like the old regime, HTS sees trade unions and other forms of civil society as extensions of the state rather than independent entities with a duty to hold government policies to account,” continues al-Abdeh. And issues such as establishing a legal minimum wage, limiting working hours, guaranteeing public holidays for workers and pension schemes for all employees, not just civil servants, he points out, “are matters on which the government will only yield if there is a unionised workforce”.

Jobs key to economic recovery and reconstruction

If Syria manages to stabilise and move towards a peaceful transition, the main priority will be to rebuild the economy, which will require a skilled workforce specialising in construction, infrastructure, energy, transport, health and education. The professions most in demand will be engineers, architects, construction workers, power grid specialists, doctors, teachers and administrative staff. The Syrian diaspora, which is the core of the brain drain, could play a key role in driving the recovery, through entrepreneurship. The lack of investment in vocational training, however, limits the specialisation of workers. Benammar, from the ATUC, is advocating training programmes to bridge the educational gap for those who emigrated.

Economic recovery will not happen if the necessary political conditions are not met. Several countries have shown an interest in supporting the reconstruction. Turkey’s role is vital as a supplier of basic goods and services, although cheap Turkish imports are affecting Syrian traders, who are unable to compete due to inflation. Saudi Arabia and Qatar have shown an interest in key infrastructure projects, but the sanctions are limiting their involvement. The European Union has pledged €2.5 billion to stabilise the labour market, but the political instability and Ahmed al-Sharaa’s authoritarianism are putting the brakes on Brussels, whose main objective is the return of the refugees and eliminating radicalisation at the source – before it can reach Europe.

There is consensus among the organisations and experts consulted for this article that to secure the lifting of sanctions and revive the economy, the new government needs to establish confidence in its institutions, agree on an inclusive constitution, and implement reforms to protect SMEs and workers. They underline that without a change of course, Syria will not recover but sink into chaos, creating more poverty and more migration. And that without unions, without investment and without stability, the future will not be one of reconstruction, but despair.