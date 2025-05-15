Is the cooperative system a sustainable economic alternative for resilience and solidarity?

In 2025, the UN invites States, citizens and businesses to rediscover the relevance of cooperatives to build a fairer, more stable and more humane economy. In this picture, a working session of the members of CoopaWatt which promotes and supports the development of participatory and citizen projects for the local production of renewable energy in France. October 2022, Lyon.

In 2025, the United Nations proclaimed the International Year of Cooperatives, recognising their vital role in sustainable development, social justice and economic resilience. Through this initiative, the UN seeks to promote greater recognition of cooperatives worldwide, encourage governments to support their development, and highlight best practices that enable these organisations to tackle today’s major challenges – including the climate crisis, job insecurity and economic inequality.

To begin with, what is a cooperative, and how does it work?

A cooperative is an autonomous association of people who voluntarily join together to meet their shared economic, social and cultural needs through a collectively owned and democratically controlled enterprise. Members actively participate in decision-making, according to the principle of ‘one person, one vote,’ regardless of how much capital they invest. This egalitarian form of governance sets cooperatives apart from traditional businesses, where decision-making power tends to reflect financial contribution. The cooperative model fosters more horizontal management structures and greater transparency.

There are around three million cooperatives worldwide, ranging in size from small local groups to large multinational enterprises. The world’s largest cooperative, Mondragon Corporation—founded in Spain’s Basque Country in 1956 – employs 80,000 people and generates €11 billion in revenue across multiple sectors. Cooperatives exist in a wide range of fields: agriculture, crafts, trade, industry, as well as banking and insurance (mutuals), and healthcare services (such as the Unimed health network in Brazil). There are also user cooperatives in sectors like retail (e.g. Coop Italia), housing (including cooperative condominiums, social housing cooperatives, and senior cooperative housing), and even in open-source technology and the digital sharing economy – often referred to as ‘Cooperatives 4.0’.

Do cooperatives really contribute to local development and social justice?

Cooperatives typically reinvest their surpluses into the business itself, employee wages, training, or projects serving the common good – such as childcare and home care cooperatives in India. They play a vital role in local economic development, particularly in rural areas or sectors overlooked by large corporations. By creating sustainable and inclusive employment, they help strengthen the autonomy of local communities – such as in Palestine, where cooperatives support olive oil production. Japan’s cooperative system – one of the world’s most advanced – played a significant role in the country’s recovery after World War II.

In developing countries, savings and credit cooperatives support small-scale entrepreneurs – such as in the Democratic Republic of Congo – by providing microloans and administrative assistance. This plays a crucial role in helping people move out of the informal economy, including in parts of Europe. “Cooperatives give people strength. They make us feel like we can change our lives,” says a street vendor in Madrid.

Cooperatives empower often marginalised groups – women, young people and precarious workers – to reclaim control over their means of work, as seen among platform workers in Latin America. This model helps to reduce inequality, improve working conditions, and foster intergenerational and intercultural solidarity.

Why do researchers believe that cooperatives are more resilient in times of crisis?

Cooperatives have demonstrated greater resilience in the face of economic crises. According to an article in the Conversation, their member-centred model – rather than one driven by short-term profit – enables them to better withstand financial shocks, and even climate-related shocks, as seen in Rojava. They prioritise business continuity, job preservation and local adaptation. This long-term focus and commitment to the common good makes them less vulnerable to speculation and shareholder pressure.

The participatory governance of cooperatives also fosters collective innovation during challenging times. In some cases, workers – occasionally with the backing of trade unionists – have taken the initiative to convert their businesses into cooperatives, as seen in Tunisia’s textile industry and at the Fralib tea factory in France.

How can the cooperative model inspire the traditional private sector?

Cooperative practices offer concrete avenues for reforming the private sector. As another article in the Conversation points out, traditional companies could benefit from adopting aspects of the co-operative model – including shared governance, financial transparency and strong local ties. At a time when consumers, employees and investors are increasingly attuned to corporate values and social impact, co-operative principles can help build trust, boost staff engagement, and enhance customer loyalty. Some large firms have already adopted participatory or solidarity-based approaches drawn from the social economy.

What are some of the challenges that cooperatives must overcome to ensure the sustainability of their model?

Despite their many strengths, cooperatives face several challenges: ensuring meaningful member participation in a rapidly changing world, maintaining sound management while upholding their core values and securing appropriate financing. They are often hindered by a lack of public understanding of how they function, and in some cases, by limited institutional recognition. To enhance their impact – particularly in achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) – it is essential to support their growth through training, supportive public policies, and greater visibility in the economic landscape. This is one of the key aims of the International Year of Cooperatives: to promote their rise as key drivers of the transitions ahead.

Learn more here:

- Visit the website of the International Cooperative Alliance (ICA) to explore the history of the cooperative movement and access key global facts and figures.

- Learn about Recommendation 193 of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), which since 2002 has promoted the cooperative organisation of work. Its aim is to ensure decent work and to empower the most disadvantaged through participation in economic development—by creating jobs and encouraging mutual protection and support.