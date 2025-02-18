The DR Congo vs. Apple: A push for a more equitable distribution of raw material profits

On 17 December 2024, a bombshell dropped that sent shockwaves through the tech world: the Congolese government, which controls one of the world’s largest reserves of minerals crucial for producing high-end electronic devices, filed a lawsuit against Apple. The government in Kinshasa is accusing the American tech giant of sourcing illegally mined Congolese minerals from the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and smuggling them through Rwanda with the help of the M23 rebel group.

The initiative has garnered strong support from the Congolese people, who frequently condemn the exploitation of their mineral wealth by intermediaries with ties to neighbouring countries. Mugisha [a pseudonym for security reasons related to the capture of Goma by M23], a member of the Congolese umbrella organisation Société Civile, which brings together various local groups, echoes this sentiment. “For years, Congolese minerals have been illegally exported across the globe via neighbouring Rwanda. This benefits no one but the armed groups profiting from the chaos in the region. The Congolese people are victims twice over: first, their wealth is plundered, depriving the country of the resources it needs for development; second, profits from the illegal mineral trade fuel the ongoing war,” he explains. “Everyone knows this, especially the tech companies that rely on these minerals for their operations, yet they all turn a blind eye”.

“That’s why we support the filing of this lawsuit, which seeks to bring an end to the war and ensure that the Congolese people finally benefit from the wealth of their land”.

However, the enthusiasm sparked by the announcement of the lawsuit was quickly tempered by the international community’s inaction. Despite the presence of a large UN peacekeeping force, MONUSCO, deployed since 2010 – which replaced MONUC, previously active since 1999 – the conflict in eastern DRC has dragged on for nearly 30 years. While numerous promises have been made to end the war and halt the illegal exploitation of natural resources, little has been achieved, deepening the growing mistrust towards global governance efforts”.

The launch of the ITSCI (International Tin Supply Chain Initiative) certification process in 2010 was meant to help end what many describe as the plundering of the region by monitoring supply chains. “However, it has since become clear that this label is often circumvented and does little to address the issue,” Mugisha explains. A detailed investigation by the NGO Global Witness refers to the ITSCI as a ‘laundromat’, accusing the certification of being so lax that it effectively facilitates the widespread laundering of stolen minerals.

The M23 rebels control parts of key production areas, including the vital Rubaya mines in the DRC, which supply coltan, tungsten and tin. Coupled with the rampant corruption in the country – ranked 162nd on Transparency International’s corruption index – this creates an environment where effective oversight is virtually impossible.

Traceability: a central challenge

Growing suspicions that certain countries are seeking to control Congolese minerals have fuelled disillusionment with the international community. “In February 2024, the EU signed a memorandum of understanding with Rwanda on sustainable value chains for raw materials. The agreement is designed to facilitate mineral exports through Rwanda, despite the fact that the country produces very little of its own, with most of these minerals being extracted from neighbouring Congo,” says Alexis Muhima of the Congolese Civil Society Observatory for Peace Minerals (OSCMP).

“This lawsuit is a message to the international community and all multinational companies. It’s time they understood they can no longer plunder the wealth of the DRC with impunity,” says Muhima, who urges tech companies to adopt business practices that respect human rights.

While the Congolese authorities are using their lawsuit to draw international attention to the issue of conflict minerals, Congolese researchers and activists stress the importance of establishing clean and sustainable value chains – crucial steps to ensure that the mining of Congo’s resources truly benefits its people.

“With this lawsuit, Kinshasa is attempting to put pressure on Rwanda, at a time when relations with Kigali are at an all time low. But the real challenge lies in creating value chains free from minerals sourced from mines that don’t comply with national and international standards,” says Josaphat Musamba, a researcher and member of the Conflict and Human Security Study Group, a research unit at the Kivu University Research Centre (Higher Pedagogical Institute, Bukavu). “This requires increased traceability, and there’s still much work to be done on that front domestically,” he adds.

The DRC has implemented a mining control system to determine whether mines can sell their products based on compliance with established regulations. “However, at present, we are seeing that legally exported Congolese minerals are being sourced from uncertified sites. Improving traceability is essential, but it’s important not to assume that the problem stems solely from Rwanda’s policies. This lawsuit alone won’t fix everything”.

On the international stage, multinationals are facing criticism for their lack of transparency, which is essential for ensuring mineral traceability. After the DRC filed lawsuits in Paris and Brussels against Apple’s French and Belgian subsidiaries for “harbouring war criminals, money laundering, and consumer deception,” the company announced it would “no longer source minerals from the DRC and Rwanda”.

Apple has remained vague about the specifics of this decision, offering no details on when it was made or what prompted it, and has declined to comment further (Equal Times reached out to Apple but received no response). The company is nonetheless using this announcement to deny allegations of sourcing ‘blood minerals’ that fuel the ongoing conflict in the region. The conflict, which has intensified in recent weeks, saw the capture of the provincial capital, Goma, following violent clashes in the city centre. The current death toll stands at around 3,000, with thousands more injured.

However, Apple’s attempt to assure the public that it is not sourcing conflict minerals has failed to convince Congolese organisations, who are advocating for the creation of sustainable value chains.

“Multinationals need to be more transparent with consumers,” Mugisha insists. “The devices sold should clearly indicate where the raw materials come from, specifying the place of manufacture and the sources of the minerals used. This would give consumers an informed choice before purchasing, and allow shareholders to understand where their profits are really coming from. Of course, this requires a reliable certification system. Efforts to establish this must be intensified regionally, involve neighbouring countries and ensure real, on-the-ground oversight”.

Positive benefits for local communities

In the lush hills of South Kivu, scarred by muddy mining sites for coltan, tungsten and tin, the announcement of Kinshasa’s lawsuit and its potential fallout raises important questions.

“Mining is a crucial source of income that sustains the livelihoods of the majority of the population. At least 60 per cent of the people here, and 80 per cent of young people, rely on mining for a living. It’s what enables us to support our families and send our children to school,” explains John, the administration and finance manager at a mine in South Kivu (John, too, prefers to use a pseudonym, as he is currently on the run from the advancing M23 rebels. Like him, many of the region’s mining administrators have fled as the rebels attempt to establish a parallel administration).

Given the vital financial lifeline that mining provides, the call for a boycott of the iPhone 16 – launched last September by Congolese diaspora organisations to highlight Apple’s alleged role in using conflict minerals – has raised concerns among some local stakeholders. “These minerals are the livelihood of our community, our villages, our families. If everyone suddenly refuses to buy what comes from Congo, we’ll be in trouble,” warns Roger Rugwiza, an artisanal miner and due diligence officer at Cooperama, a mining cooperative in Rubaya (North Kivu).

His warning underscores the dilemma faced by the cooperative, caught between the need to improve working conditions and incomes, and the necessity of protecting that which sustains their families, however insufficient it may be.

“Beyond the lawsuit against Apple’s subsidiaries, the real issue is the positive impact mining can have on local communities,” says Josaphat Musamba. “The key to this is developing a local mineral processing industry. Processed minerals fetch a higher price than raw ones, and they create jobs within the community”.

Mugisha is a strong advocate for this approach. “Establishing sustainable value chains, free from minerals sourced from conflict zones, is the first step toward ensuring our country captures a greater share of the wealth generated and reduces its reliance on the meagre profits from raw minerals. This requires developing an industry capable of processing raw minerals locally. Only then can we generate the funds necessary to ensure security, build schools, develop transportation infrastructure, and provide everything we need for a decent standard of living”.

Neighbouring Kenya, while less rich in minerals, announced last October that it plans to temporarily restrict exports of several raw mining resources in order to promote local processing. The goal is to increase mining sector revenues from 1 per cent to 10 per cent of GDP by 2030. However, Josaphat Musamba offers a cautionary note: “Generating more income is an important first step. But I remain very cautious, as we must ensure that this money benefits workers and communities, rather than just lining the pockets of the ruling class”.

The positive response to the lawsuit filed by the DRC seems to stem mainly from a desire to ensure that the exploitation of natural resources benefits local communities more broadly. Caught between hope and scepticism, the reactions nonetheless reflect a renewed determination to take control of the country’s natural wealth.