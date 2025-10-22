The essential role of Syrian waste pickers in Lebanon’s circular economy

Ahmad, 13, works at an informal recycling yard, or boura, in the Choueifat area, where he sorts recyclable materials and loads them onto trucks.

On a bumpy dirt road near the Palestinian camp of Sabra – a belt of poverty on the southern edge of Beirut – Hamid, 22, struggles to push a cart piled high with bulging jute sacks, each twice his size. His t-shirt is blackened with grime, his hands are calloused. He leans against a low wall to steal a quick cigarette in the scorching sun, but doesn’t linger. Stooped beneath the weight, he unloads the sacks and places them on an iron scale at a boura (Arabic for “wasteland”) – an informal collection yard that buys recyclable materials gathered from the city’s bins by waste pickers.

The Lebanese capital is home to dozens of bourat. Opposite the scales, sitting on an office chair, a young man in ripped jeans keeps accounts in his large black notebook while puffing on a shisha pipe. During his first round of the day, Hamid collected 24 kilos of plastic bottles, 9 kilos of other plastics, 32 kilos of cardboard and 2 kilos of aluminium – worth about US$6 (around €5.10). He makes two to three rounds a day, hauling between 100 and 150 kilos in total, and earns around US$350 per month (around €300) – slightly above Lebanon’s minimum wage (US$312 in the private sector).

“I’m on my feet collecting rubbish from nine in the morning to 11 at night. It’s exhausting work, and I have no social protection if I have an accident. Two children were killed in 2022 while sorting waste. They were crushed by refuse trucks,” says the young Syrian, who has lived in Lebanon since 2012.

“People often insult me, and sometimes even beat me. But I have to eat and pay the rent.”

Hamid is at the bottom rung of the waste picker ladder: those who have managed to save money over the years are able to buy motorcycles, tuk-tuks, or even pick-up trucks, and mainly collect waste from factories, supermarkets, or garages, focusing on materials with higher added value.

Syrian Bedouin tribes

The owner of the Sabra boura is a Lebanese man who has worked in the sector since 1975. “I started when I was 14 with my father, who bought the land where the boura now stands. Back then, there were nothing but lemon groves here. Metals have been collected for a very long time and are one of Lebanon’s main exports, but it was only in the 2000s that waste pickers began collecting plastic and cardboard, which are less valuable than metals,” says the owner, who wishes to remain anonymous.

“It was Bedouin tribes from Aleppo who first started working in the sector, followed by those from Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor, especially when many villages were occupied by Islamic State [between 2014 and 2016, editor’s note].” The prices of recyclable materials sold by Hamid fluctuate according to international commodity markets. Each day, the owners of bourat receive a list of prices for around 20 recyclable materials via a WhatsApp group: red copper, yellow copper, stainless steel, newspapers, cardboard, Pepsi cans, plastic bottles, nylon, aluminium, lead, batteries, air conditioners and radiators, car batteries, and more.

Once Hamid has collected his share, teenagers working in the boura sort the recyclables into different piles before loading them onto lorries. Many of the workers are school dropouts, often having left school after primary education.

Metals are shipped to a larger collection centre in Sabra, from where they are exported, primarily to Turkey. Plastic and cardboard are mainly sold to local recycling firms. Plastic can also be resold to wholesalers holding exclusive export licences, who typically make the largest profits in the sorting chain.

This is the case for the Chaaban family, a major plastic trader, whom we met in an industrial area in Choueifat, south of Beirut. “We buy a tonne of plastic for US$200, crush it with machines and resell the granules abroad for US$325 a tonne, in Greece, Egypt or Turkey,” explains Mohammad Chaaban, one of the company’s managers.

Local NGO initiatives

Waste pickers are a crucial link in the circular economy, as Lebanese people do not sort their waste.“Less than 5 per cent of them sort their waste at source, due to negligence and a lack of awareness,” explains Georges Bitar, founder of the NGO Live Love Recycle, which launched an app in 2018 to collect recyclable materials from households and businesses.

For around three dollars a week, the NGO’s staff collect up to three bags of recyclable material from some 4,000 households. These are then sorted at a treatment centre before being resold. A few initiatives like Live Love Recycle emerged in the wake of the devastating 2015–2016 waste crisis, and sorting plants were built with support from international donors. Many have since shut down, largely due to a lack of profitability.

“Over the past two years, the price of recyclable materials has fallen: a tonne of plastic has dropped from US$450 to US$200, paper from US$110 to US$80, and steel from US$350 to US$200. Fuel prices are also very high, which affects our transport costs. And since the onset of the economic crisis in 2020, households have cut back on consumption, particularly of materials that can be recycled,” says Georges Bitar.

According to the World Bank, the proportion of recyclable materials in Lebanon’s solid waste fell from around 45 per cent to 25 per cent between 2017 and 2021, while organic waste increased from 50 to 70 per cent. In 2018, Live Love Recycle employed 436 Syrian refugees on a part-time basis with support from the World Food Programme (WFP). They are no longer employed today, but the NGO plans to create 100 new full-time jobs and open 30 additional collection points, with backing from the Regional Development and Protection Programme (RDPP).

“We’re not giving up, despite the bleak state of the market,” says Georges Bitar. However, Lebanon remains far from developing the kind of models for waste picker cooperatives found in countries like Morocco and Brazil.

Government failures

The Lebanese government, for its part, does nothing to promote recycling – quite the opposite. Its waste management policy relies mainly on burying unsorted waste in centralised landfills run by private companies. In Beirut, two such sites were opened in 2016: Costa Brava, to the south of the capital, and Jdeideh, to the north. They are regularly filled to capacity and then expanded – a perilous policy of denial and delay.

The companies that won the contracts to manage these landfills have no obligation to sort waste beforehand. Rubbish trucks compact the contents of the bins and dump them directly into the landfills. Before 2020, there were two treatment centres near these sites: one was destroyed in the Beirut port explosion of 2020 and is still not operational, while the second, now derelict, has been out of service since the managing contractor’s agreement expired.

In theory, 25 per cent of waste could be recycled, but in practice less than 8 per cent is, according to 2024 figures from the Council for Development and Reconstruction (CDR), a Lebanese public agency responsible for implementing a national waste management strategy.

The Lebanese government tends to offload responsibility onto the municipalities, which, under various laws, are responsible for solid waste management. But the municipalities rely mainly on government funding, which is already scarce. Many are already in debt from subcontracting waste collection to private companies, as they lack the human and logistical capacity to process waste at source. There are, however, a few exceptions among certain municipal unions, particularly in northern Lebanon.

Deteriorating conditions and remigration to Syria

The crucial role of waste pickers has steadily declined in recent years. Over 90 per cent are Syrian, with the remainder being Palestinian and Kurdish. Among the thousands of waste pickers working in the sector, a significant number returned to Syria following the fall of Bashar al-Assad nearly a year ago.

In the Hay-Lejja neighbourhood, west of Beirut, waste pickers enter and exit a narrow passage between two buildings leading to a dead end. Hidden from view, a boura is tucked away in a dimly lit space at the base of a ten-storey building. Dozens of waste pickers have lived and worked there for more than 15 years, all members of the same clan, the Bou Hamad, who originate from villages around Raqqa.

“We are a tribe of around 40,000 people working in waste collection, plumbing, and construction. Many of us were wanted by the regime and have now returned to Syria. Although there’s less work than in Lebanon, we don’t have to pay rent there, as we own our tents,” says Abu Hassan, a burly man with wild eyes who appears to be in charge of the boura.

Working conditions have also steadily worsened, the waste pickers explain. “The municipality has shut down bourat in the neighbourhood and is increasingly harassing us. In recent months, it confiscated 13 motorcycles and a truck. We had to buy them back at a high price, several hundred dollars,” says Abu Hamza, another waste sorter, who wears a backwards cap. There are also simmering conflicts between the Lebanese owners of bourat, who are linked to gangs and sometimes use intimidation tactics to stop waste pickers from encroaching on their turf.

“Several members of our boura were kidnapped by a gang from another neighbourhood. They were threatened with dogs, stabbed, hung upside down for several days from meat hooks, and deprived of food,” one of them recounts. Some are even forced to pay a monthly fee to be ‘protected’ in their area by local gang leaders.

As darkness falls over Beirut, the night shift team at the Hay-Lejja boura, made up mainly of young teenagers, gets to work. Equipped with headlamps, they dive head first into rubbish bins, deftly tearing open the rubbish bags to sort each recyclable material into separate cardboard containers. They have until dawn to recover as much valuable waste as possible before the rubbish trucks arrive. Like every night, their race against the clock has begun and will continue until the early hours of the morning.