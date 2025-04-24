The Filipino workers at the sharp end of AI

As they do every evening, Junbee and John-Henry, two friends aged 22 and 27, take their place in the over-heated room of a small cybercafé in the slum area they call home in Cagayan de Oro, a city in the southern Philippines. After shooing out two teenagers transfixed by video games, they flop down onto the plastic chairs in front of two outdated computers. “We don’t have enough money to buy a computer ourselves, so we come here to work each night from eight in the evening to five in the morning,” one of them explains wearily. “In the daytime, there are too many children to be able to concentrate.”

Their screens start to show amateur photos of food: asparagus risotto in a Western restaurant; a yule log captured for eternity one Christmastide, a cappuccino on a trendy café counter, and fried eggs and toast on a dinner table. Junbee and John-Henry expertly highlight each food item using their mice. “Our job is to analyse thousands of photos of food taken all over the world. We cut out the outline of each food item before assigning a label to it in the software,” says John-Henry, clicking on a photo of boiled eggs placed next to some cereal bars.

“By repeating this task thousands of times, you can teach the artificial intelligence (AI) to recognise the items by itself. The technology is already integrated into smartphones – they can recognise the objects that their owners take pictures of.” The two friends are not alone in spending their nights training AI algorithms.

In many of the slum’s tin shacks, dozens of other residents are performing similar tasks. In a tiny, windowless room, staring at an ageing screen, Cheiro, 27, is looking at a cloud of thousands of dots in a three-dimensional grid. By comparing them with a photo taken from the dashboard of a car driving in San Francisco, he selects particular sets of points using his mouse and then inputs their geometric coordinates into the software.

“Each of the dots shows the reflected pulse from the laser projected by a driverless car when it’s analysing its environment. I have to identify each shape to help the vehicle tell the difference between another car and a pedestrian, a tree and a road sign, or an animal and a building. I do the same task for around 12 hours a day, seven days a week, often at night,” he sighs, pointing to a corner of the room where an unpleasant smelling mattress is lying on a wooden pallet. “If I understand it correctly, the data will allow artificial intelligence to replace drivers one day.”

In the top left side of John-Henry’s, Junbee’s and Cheiro’s screens, a green and white logo reveals their employer’s identity: Remotasks, a subsidiary of the American start-up Scale AI. Founded in 2016 in San Francisco by Alexandr Wang, a young MIT genius, the business specialises in supplying data to the world leaders in AI. It’s a rich seam: at its last capital-raising round in 2021, Scale AI was valued at around €7 billion. The business has several Silicon Valley giants among its clientele, including Apple, Google, OpenAI and Amazon. Asian conglomerates like Samsung, Toyota and Hyundai, SAP, the German leader in management software, and the consultancy Accenture, based in Ireland, are also on their books.

In order to train their algorithms, multinationals lured by AI’s potential require vast quantities of ‘annotated’ data — data that’s been decoded and organised by humans in advance. So the sea of images captured by Apple or Samsung mobiles is studied, the content of millions of hours of videos filmed by driverless cars is catalogued, and millions of accounting documents are dissected so that, one day, the administrative services of thousands of businesses can be automated.

According to Bayani [not his real name], a former Remotasks executive in the Philippines, one of Scale AI’s biggest clients is Waymo, the Google subsidiary that develops autonomous cars. Since 2017, thousands of Filipinos are estimated to have been involved in training the algorithms for the driverless taxis of the future that are just beginning to see the light of day in some Western cities.

The images annotated by John-Henry and Junbee are intended for Apple. Both young men say they’ve also had to annotate invoices. It is thought that SAP may look to automate its accounting software using AI. By the end of the decade, the data annotation market is likely to grow tenfold to around US$8 billion and to employ several million people, most of them in developing countries, according to a 2022 Google Research report.

“If you’re a European business and you need several million images annotating to train your AI, are you going to recruit costly European workers or cheap workers from southern countries?” is the rhetorical question asked by Marc Graham, an Oxford professor and director of Fairwork, a foundation specialising in “the odd jobs economy”.

The sector’s economic potential was recognised long ago. In the mid-2000s, the platform Amazon Mechanical Turk (MTurk) already allowed businesses to subcontract certain IT tasks to freelance workers. At its peak at the beginning of the 2010s, it had more than 400,000 users across 100 or so countries. Several competitor firms were set up as a result, such as iMerit in India, or Samasource in Kenya. Each of them directly employed workers in a large open space. Since 2017, however, Scale AI has industrialised and decentralised this model.

Reviving the Mturk concept, the Californian business states on its website that it has built up a network of around 240,000 independent workers in several countries of the south, with a significant number in the Philippines. They all use an online platform that can send data for annotation to all four corners of the planet.

Each ‘tasker’ – the moniker used by Remotasks – first receives a few weeks’ training from the company. In Cagayan de Oro, the Californian firm has set up an enormous headquarters in a soulless building in the city centre. Inside, once past security, a veritable hive is revealed to the visitor. Dozens of windowless rooms, each protected by digital access locks, have been filled with as many computers as possible. Day and night, several hundred data workers are trained under the stern eyes of supervisors. “I’m here for six hours, Monday to Saturday, sometimes on a Sunday,” says Kieffer, 23, a skinny young woman with round glasses, as she returns to her seat after gulping down a couple of kebabs bought on the pavement opposite. “We work on a three-shift system: one team does the morning, one the afternoon and one the night, with a half-hour break for dinner. All in all, there are around a thousand of us in here each day.” Inside the work room, around 20 other young people are crammed into a space measuring about 15 square metres. Within a few weeks, they’ll all be sent back home to work online like Junbee, John-Henry and Cheiro.

Bayani says that over 10,000 residents of Cagayan de Oro must have been trained like this by Remotasks and now work from home. “The online platform system is very practical for the business because it means they don’t have to declare the workers. They’re all employed without a contract and so can be dismissed with a click of the fingers; there are no legal requirements at all. It’s sheer exploitation,” he says. In Cagayan de Oro, the vast majority of AI foot soldiers are living in highly precarious circumstances. The remuneration for each task is only a few [euro] cents. Payment is made via PayPal, bypassing the Philippine banking system.

“One of the conditions required of people by Remotasks when recruiting is that they must agree to work as independent workers. The business trains us and then gives us access to a site where you can apply for microtasks, each of which takes about five and 30 minutes to complete for less than the pay-rate you expect,” explains Mary Jones, a mother who works several jobs to bring up her two young children.

“I work between 8 and 10 hours per day for an average of €6,” says Junbee, 22, who is from one of Cagayan de Oro’s slums. “It’s less than the legal minimum, and I have no social protection, but I don’t have a choice. In this part of the Philippines, there are very few jobs.” John-Henry adds: “The alternative is selling drugs. But I want a future.” One of his relatives has just been sentenced to several years in prison for drug dealing.

In front of her little house on stilts facing the vastness of the ocean, Judy Mae Ravanera, 26, openly accuses Remotasks of cheating her. “My husband and I annotated data for them for about a year. Then, one fine day, they stopped paying our wages,” she tells me quietly inside her home. “Six months later we’d still not had anything. And because the business is based abroad, we’ve never been able to complain to the courts.”

When the local head of the national labour inspectorate, Atheneus Vasallo, was presented with this evidence, he said he was unaware that Remotasks had a presence in Cagayan de Oro.

“The outsourcing of IT tasks by businesses in developed countries to the Philippines is something that’s been happening for 20 years or so,” he explains. “People working in the industry are usually based in a specific place, such as an office. The fact that people are working directly from their homes means that some businesses stay under the radar of our inspection services.” He promised to open an investigation into Remotasks. The chances of success are, however, very slim.

“Online work makes the implementation of labour law difficult, especially when the employer isn’t based in the same country. It’s a threat to workers, especially in a developing country like the Philippines,” says Cheryll Soriano, a professor at De La Salle University in Manila who specialises in the digital economy.

Data annotation in Cagayan de Oro has not always been precarious and badly paid, however. Initially, Remotasks was even paying more than the minimum wage. So much so that it proved amazingly successful among the tech-loving youth of Cagayan de Oro. But the manna from heaven was short-lived. Since 2022, the money on offer for each annotation microtask has halved. “One of the projects I was involved in was transferred to a country in Africa. That’s when the wages were cut,” says Cris, 30, another resident of the Agusan informal settlement. Bayani saw the change at first hand. He says that several of Remotasks’ Filipino executives were sent to Kenya and Nigeria to train new teams. They were then sacked. “Offices have been opened in several African countries and in Venezuela. The goal was to transfer the production of annotated data to countries where labour is even cheaper than in the Philippines. This puts downward pressure on Filipinos’ wages,” he says.

According to a recent study by PwC, the productivity gains achieved by AI could boost global GDP by US$15.7 trillion by 2030 – that’s a14 per cent increase in just 10 years, similar to the effect of the internet at the end of the 20th century. For the young people of Cagayan de Oro, the economic promise it offers looks, at this point, like a mirage. “Philippines is bursting with talented people who could aspire to genuine IT engineering jobs in AI, but, yet again, the only interest large foreign businesses have in our country is in taking advantage of its cheap labour force,” we are told anonymously in regretful tones by one of the owners of the Cagayan de Oro building that Remotasks has leased to train its AI slaves. “Remotasks could have set itself up in Manila, say, where the best universities are. But it chose to come to Cagayan de Oro, a small provincial town with no centre of excellence in AI. All they’re interested in is earning the largest possible amount of money.”

When we contacted Remotasks, the company denied transferring some of its data production work to Nigeria and Venezuela and said it conducted regular studies to ensure that the pay received by its workers was in line with the legal minimum. It added that its Filipino workers spent an average of 10 hours a week working on the platform. Finally, Remotasks admitted that it rented offices for its ‘taskers’ but said it did not require them to work set hours or to be subject to line management. Nonetheless, precariousness would appear to be very widespread across the data annotation sector. According to the MIT Technology Review, Scale AI’s main competitor, the Australian company Appen, has also exploited workers in Venezuela. It has around a million sub-contractors across the world.

Are the client companies of Scale AI and Appen unaware of what the subcontractors’ working conditions are like? It seems unlikely. A growing chorus of NGOs has been issuing warnings on the subject for several years. In September 2023, several members of the US Congress even wrote to nine Silicon Valley giants to express their indignation that “millions of data workers around the world” were annotating data “under constant surveillance, with low wages and no benefits”. Five of the nine companies accused (Microsoft, Meta, Google, IBM and Amazon) had even co-founded the ‘AI Partnership’ in 2016, promising to introduce ‘good practice’, especially in respect of ethics and human rights.

Click after click, through billions of microtasks performed on their screens, the exploited AI workers of the Global South are building the foundations of a technology revolution. By contrast, the social welfare aspect of this new world threatens to look like that of the old. “Regulation of the data annotation market is a matter of urgency,” argues Fairwork’s Marc Graham. “Reform must be a matter of priority in the developed world, which is where the demand for annotated data originates.”

The EU’s AI Act, adopted in March 2024, does not include specific provisions on compliance with social and labour law in the AI value chain. But the European Directive on corporate sustainability due diligence (CSDDD), adopted in December 2023 following four years of deliberation, could be a first step forward (editors’ note: however, the European Commission recently unveiled a new proposal watering down such directive).

Furthermore, we will have to wait until 2030 and the first report from the European Commission to know the impact of the CSDDD. In the meantime, the lot of the Filipino AI workers is unlikely to change much: the United States, whose tech giants are the source of a significant share of the demand for data annotation, currently has no similar legislation under consideration.