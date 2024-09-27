The UN’s Global Digital Compact: what is it and how does it relate to the world of work?

The UN General Assembly adopted the Global Digital Compact on 22 September 2024 at the Summit of the Future in New York.

In a world that is increasingly interconnected through the digital space, the need for rules and fairness is greater than ever. The United Nations is advocating the development of shared principles to ensure respect for the interests of all, at a time when technologies (and the companies that own them) are having an ever-increasing impact on societies, economies and governance structures on a global scale.

-What are the main aims of the Global Digital Compact?

First and foremost is the need to promote access to the internet and digital technologies for all, regardless of a person or country’s socioeconomic status. But fundamental rights also need to be protected, such as freedom of expression or the right to privacy (relating, for example, to the use of personal data).

Other crucial issues include strengthening trust between stakeholders, by combating misinformation and disinformation, for example, and fostering a safe and secure digital space. Ethics in the use of technology, such as the protection of human rights and transparency, are also part of the Compact, which brings to mind the debates of recent years on the issue of artificial intelligence.

-Who does it involve?

The Compact seeks to bring together governments, the private sector (including digital and technology companies), civil society, including trade unions and other stakeholders, such as the academic community, to work in partnership to achieve its aims. The United Nations hopes to see international cooperation that will help harness the benefits of digital technologies while reducing the associated risks.

What does it mean for the world of work?

Digital technology is having a major impact on the nature and the future of work. This is particularly the case, but not exclusively, in what is known as the platform economy. According to the general secretary of the International Trade Union Confederation, Luc Triangle, speaking in New York on 23 September, “workers are treated as a commodity by an algorithmic business model. We expect the UN and governments to be equally active when it comes to ensuring that policies and regulations governing technology, data and the deployment of algorithms respect fundamental human and labour rights.”

With the adoption of this text, which sets out a series of commitments, the signatory countries have a roadmap bring their legislation into line with the objectives identified. The text also calls on digital companies, developers and social media platforms to act accordingly.

-How is it related to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)?

Digital technology has the potential to accelerate progress on the SDGs and the success of the 2030 Agenda. It can, for example, facilitate access to education, health, public services, information, economic opportunities and so on. These are all crucial factors in enabling everyone to access decent work. This is why closing the digital divide and developing sustainable technologies that respect the environment and human rights are so important.

Is it a major breakthrough?

In terms of framing the subject and the issues at stake, this is the first text of its kind at UN level. It is, however, non-binding. The real changes in terms of the protection of rights and equity will come from the adoption of laws and standards at the national, regional or global level (such as those currently under discussion within the International Labour Organization on platform workers).

Would you like to learn more about this topic? You might be interested in...:

– Read the full text of the Global Digital Compact, which is an annex to the Pact for the Future of September 2024 (pages 40 to 56).

– Consult the analyses produced on behalf of the European Trade Union Institute (ETUI) and coordinated by Aida Ponce del Castillo, in the book: Artificial Intelligence, Labour and Society.

– Discover the new ILO Observatory on AI and Work in the Digital Economy, a platform for analysis and dialogue on these matters.