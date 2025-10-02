Too old to work? When Europe’s much-lamented talent shortage meets ageism in the workplace

As Europe rapidly ages – and retirement age is pushed up to 70 – millions of workers over 50 find themselves faced with a cruel paradox: they are excluded from the labour market just as the demographics – and the pension system – make them indispensable. In this photo, taken in September 2025, is Jorge Llorca (right), a 59-year-old waiter.

Jorge Llorca is all too familiar with how it feels to be invisible in the labour market. Ten years ago, this Catalan waiter was unemployed when he heard that Kim Díaz, a local entrepreneur, was recruiting people over 50 for his new project: Entrepanes Díaz, a bar-restaurant themed on 1950s-1960s Spain. “I realised that while it’s hard enough for young people to find work, when you reach the age of 55 or 58 and you’re unemployed, everyone looks right through you,” recalls Jorge, now 59.

His story encapsulates a reality that affects millions of people around the world: ageism in the workplace, a systematic form of discrimination that makes workers with decades of experience invisible to the market. Meanwhile, in a parallel reality, countries like Denmark are raising the state pension age to 70, due to increased life expectancy. “The 50-year-olds of today are not the same as the 50-year-olds of 20 years ago. We can travel, ski, so why not work?” asks Jorge, with enviable energy and humour.

This age discrimination is even worse if you are a woman and a migrant. Cecilia Huané came to Barcelona from Lima in February 2023, at the age of 48, fleeing the insecurity on the streets of Peru and in search of educational opportunities for her teenage son. A qualified accountant with banking experience, she sent out CVs “eight hours a day” for months, to no reply. “In Peru, they put it bluntly: ‘Accounting assistant between 25 and 35 years old needed.’ Here, they don’t say it as openly, but the chances are one out of ten,” says Cecilia, now aged 51

Europe is ageing but is still excluding its older workers

The data reveals a demographic paradox: Europe urgently needs its older workers, for their talent, their social security contributions and to keep GDP growing. Yet it systematically shuts them out of the labour market.

The problem is that ageism feeds on a series of preconceived ideas, such as older workers supposedly being less profitable or adaptable, as the Spanish trade union CCOO and the European Federation of Retired and Elderly People (FERPA) tell Equal Times. Compounding this are lower levels of qualifications and participation in continuous training or upskilling – putting them at a disadvantage in terms of job retention; worsening working conditions and wear and tear/health limitations in the case of physically demanding occupations, when jobs are not suitably adapted; care burdens and household composition that reduce availability (especially for women), and the skills mismatch arising from new forms of work and the digital and ecological transitions, when they are not accompanied by specific training.

According to Eurofound, the number of workers aged 55 and over in the EU rose from 23.8 million in 2010 to almost 40 million in 2023. The disparities between countries are, however, enormous. While the employment rate for the 55-64 age group in Iceland is 83.7 per cent, the figure in Greece is 48 per cent. And in Turkey the figure for the 55 to 59 age group is just 39.6 per cent.

Henri Lourdelle, a special advisor to FERPA, notes that within the EU, the Netherlands (82.5 per cent), Sweden and Estonia (both 75 per cent) rank highest, while “Luxembourg and Romania have rates below 50 per cent”.

Entrepanes Díaz is a notable exception. Kim Díaz defends his policy of only hiring waiters who are over 50: “They are the best professionals I have ever had. Because of their vocation, their skills, their perseverance, because they enjoy being waiters.”

A decade ago, Díaz himself was approaching that age and was very conscious of the lack of opportunities. He nevertheless recognises the reality of the market: “Unfortunately, it’s becoming increasingly difficult for me to find people with this profile.” The entrepreneur is referring to the much-esteemed generation of Spanish waiters from the late 20th century.

Women over 50 are doubly disadvantaged, as Lourdelle points out: “Employment rates are lower than for men (with at least a 10-point difference in most countries) and women are more likely to work part-time.”

Lola Moreno, a 54-year-old lawyer from Argentina, moved to Spain in 2016. She is an illustration of the precarious situation faced by older people. “I had six different CVs: for supermarkets, for domestic work, for my profession etc. I ended up working in a supermarket and I felt like a child learning something new.” Her observations highlight the way in which people have no choice but to adapt to new circumstances. “If I had grown old in Argentina, as a lawyer, it would have been sad and mechanical. I would have stayed in my comfort zone, in my home. Here, I had to live in a shared room. I was really suffering at first, but I got used to it,” she says.

Contrasting models

Outside Europe, Japan stands out for its combination of extreme ageing and active policies for older workers (aged 65 and over): it is a super-aged country and has one of the highest post-retirement employment rates in the world, at 25.2 per cent. The Amended Act on the Stabilisation of Employment for Older Persons requires companies to ensure employment opportunities until the age of 70 (by maintaining the retirement age, rehiring or outsourcing), and many large companies (Daikin, Toyota, Hitachi, etc.) re-employ part of their retired staff each year through ‘rehiring’ contracts (shōkutaku). This approach fits in with the corporate culture of knowledge transfer (senpai–kohai, monozukuri), which values experience. At the same time, the government has launched a ¥1 trillion (approximately €5.8 billion) retraining plan to update skills across the entire workforce, regardless of age.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, Turkey once again has the most alarming figures, with a normal retirement age of just 49.5 years (the lowest in the OECD, according to Pensions at a Glance 2019) and only 30.1 per cent employment for the 60-64 age group.

Spain presents a contradictory picture. Despite “standing out, in 2024, for having one of the highest job creation rates in the European Union”, measures are still needed to tackle “significant challenges, such as the inclusion of older workers in the labour market”, according to CCOO sources.

With just 61.1 per cent employment in the 55-64 age group, Spain ranks among the worst-performing European states, well below the top-ranking Scandinavian countries. The union confederation argues that “active employment policies must keep older workers clearly in focus” and “strengthen the fight against age discrimination through specific legislation”.

Various national and local initiatives are attempting to bring back older workers in Spain. El Prat de Llobregat is a strategic hub, with its airport, the port of Barcelona, a large agri-food sector and a local council with strong social policies. It has an unemployment rate below the national average, but almost half of the unemployed are aged 50 or over. What measures are being taken? Personalised guidance and back to work plans such as Jo Puc en Xarxa (I Can Online), €6,000 recruitment subsidies, or, at the national level, greater retirement pension and employment compatibility. In other words, a combination of guidance, training, incentives and stable contracts.

Beyond the institutional and business spheres, initiatives such as Mescladís are emerging. This ‘social producer’, with six venues in Barcelona, has trained more than a thousand people from a variety of countries over 20 years, with an employability rate exceeding 90 per cent.

“Our ideal group is diverse in age, background and gender,” explains its founder, Martín Habiague. “When you are 18 years old and in training, being supported by someone with experience brings you wisdom and balance.”

Cecilia and Lola, who have both benefited from the programme, have been selected to manage a new Mescladís establishment on a self-employed basis. “At first, I was scared by the idea of self-employment,” confides Cecilia. “But then I realised that perhaps no one would hire me because of my age, so I had better create my own opportunity.” Ester Leme, a 42-year-old Brazilian chef and trainer at Mescladís, is emphatic: “If presented with a choice, I would hire a woman over 40, or in her early 50s, who is ready to work, because she has much more to offer than someone young who is still finding their way.”

Worst and best practices outside and inside Europe. From exclusion to massive investments

In Asia, South Korea has the world’s fastest ageing population. According to research on ageing in the workplace, 33 per cent of its population will be over 65 by 2040. This country, like Japan, has a culture of respect for senior citizens, but its labour market has long tended to concentrate older workers in lower-quality jobs. Recent reforms are seeking to rectify this.

At the same time, despite having a pension system that is still in its infancy, it is beset with singular challenges arising from the practice of reducing workers’ salaries in the three to five years prior to mandatory retirement at age 60. Groups such as Human Rights Watch have denounced it as a practice that promotes precariousness. It also discourages continuity among the over-50s and pushes them towards early retirement. In China, where there is the ‘curse of 35’ (the age at which employment discrimination begins), the obligation to retire early with meagre pensions is creating a poverty trap for the generation of migrant workers who forged the ‘Chinese economic miracle’.

In Latin America, according to the OECD, precariousness worsens with age. Older workers without formal social protection face extreme poverty, without access to decent pensions, forcing them to remain in informal subsistence work. The informal employment rate among workers aged 65 and over is 75.9 per cent.

Countries that reward seniority have developed multidimensional strategies. The Nordic model combines three fundamental pillars: flexible pension systems that encourage people to work longer, massive digital retraining programmes and effective anti-discrimination policies.

Japan is also leading the way with concrete measures documented in the OECD report Working Better with Age: Japan, including legislative reform, massive investment in retraining and private companies with specific policies.

Meanwhile, the recommendations made by Lourdelle, from FERPA, range from “overcoming prejudices about the supposed low productivity of older workers” to “improving working conditions to prevent premature burnout in physically demanding jobs, promoting ongoing training and developing intergenerational mentoring practices”.

The cases of Jorge, Cecilia and Lola show that, when given a chance, experience not only continues to be productive but also enriches the workplace. As Martín Habiague observes: “The goal must be to break with the stereotypes about the over-50s, because there is a multiplicity of stories, and that is where the wealth lies.”

The question is not whether Europe can afford to harness the talent of its older workers, but whether it can afford to continue wasting it.