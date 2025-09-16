Trump’s cuts to global labour rights funding hits US$726m, new analysis reveals

An estimated 138 million under-17-year-olds are still labouring in fields, factories, shops and mines, 54 million of them in hazardous work likely to harm their health, safety or morals. In this 2025 picture, underage workers work in a local printing factory in Bangladesh.

More than US$726 million of funding to prevent child labour, modern slavery and workplace repression is set to be axed in a bonfire of worker protections being stoked by the Trump administration, Equal Times can reveal.

Worker abuse, exploitation and union-busting will almost certainly be turbo-charged by the cuts, according to the former US Special Representative for International Labour Affairs under the Biden administration, Kelly Fay Rodriguez. “Unfortunately, it is extremely likely that child labour and forced labour practices will increase,” she tells Equal Times. “We know these problems are endemic but at the same time, we’ve wiped out the resources and the prioritisation for fighting them.

“It means that workers facing death threats for union activity – or the work that they do – will no longer have even basic political protection or cover from the US government. That will expose people who’ve spent their lives on the frontlines defending labour rights – some in very dangerous places and at great risk to themselves – and will put a target on their backs. It’s profoundly disturbing to think about and for sure, it is not in our best interests.”

Under President Trump’s plans, US$577m will be slashed for international labour rights programmes funded by the Bureau of International Labor Affairs (ILAB) at the Department of Labor. Around US$43m will also be carved out of the State Department’s Bureau for Democracy, Human Rights and Labour (DRL)’s active programmes, according to an estimate by Rodriguez, based on her expert knowledge of these programmes and consultations with former colleagues.

On top of that, US$17.5m of labour funding through USAID has been cancelled, as has a five-year US$20m labour grant for Bangladesh and about US$10m for Cambodia, Rodriguez says. Further, a US$4.2m packet for labour-related human trafficking programmes was cancelled, as was around US$55m of revenues for other human trafficking projects.

In late August, the White House announced that it was also cutting $107m of funds to the International Labour Organization (ILO), because “it works to unionize foreign workers and punish U.S. corporate interests abroad”. However, the White House withdrew the reference to the ILO in a statement just days later, with no explanation.

ILO insiders suspect that Trump’s apparent change of heart was linked to his appointment of a close economic aide, Nels Nordquist, to the post of deputy director general at the ILO at around the same time. Nordquist’s wife Jennifer was similarly appointed to a senior role at the WTO, which was also removed from the planned US funding cuts.

The ILO receives 22 per cent of its revenues from the US government, which currently owes US$173m in arrears. If the Trump administration turned off the revenue stream to the ILO for the rest of its term, its funding cuts to global labour rights groups would total over a billion dollars.

The US government did not respond to requests for comment.

“An immeasurable threat to the most vulnerable”

Irit Tamir, Oxfam America’s senior director for corporate accountability and worker justice said the funding termination “poses an immeasurable threat to the most vulnerable among us. Essentially, the major safeguards against things like forced labour, child labour, and human trafficking have been stripped away, leaving those at risk of labour exploitation even more exposed to abuse. The impacts of this reckless decision will be felt for years to come, both by workers themselves and in our nation’s economy”.

If the US cannot monitor labour standards in global supply chains it will not be able to assess whether its partners are complying with the terms of bilateral trade agreements, threatening the United States with a race to the bottom in which they must compete with forced or child labourers, says Rodriguez, who now works as a senior fellow at Harvard Kennedy School’s Carr-Ryan Center for Human Rights.

One group impacted by the US funding squeeze is the New York-based China Labor Watch, which monitors and reports on working conditions in China, and advocates for workers’ rights.

Li Qiang, the group’s founder, told Equal Times that some alternative funding had been found, but the group was still facing an uncertain future. “We do not know whether the funding might be terminated again in the future, or whether new programs will be supported. This undermines staff morale and affects our partners,” he says.

“For [Chinese] workers, it means their voices and situations will be harder for the outside world to hear, and the abuse they face may worsen. For human rights violators, it sends a troubling signal: that institutions like ours are unstable, and that the US government is retreating from this field. It may also weaken the enforcement of US forced labour laws.”

Modern slavery in the form of forced labour and forced marriages rose by 20 per cent in the years between 2016 and 2021 and now affects 50 million people, according to the ILO. The UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) had committed world governments to ending both practices by 2030.

After surging dramatically during the Covid years, child labour fell in 2024, but by nowhere near enough to meet the UN’s SDG target of ending the practice by 2025. An estimated 138 million under-17-year-olds are still labouring in fields, factories, shops and mines, 54 million of them in hazardous work likely to harm their health, safety or morals.

These, though, are no longer US priorities.

Europe following suit

Ripples from the funding retrenchment are being felt in the non-profit sector, where the Laudes Foundation industry programmes director Amol Mehra, warned earlier this year of “a gradual dissolution, depriortisation and shift away from human rights language and framing” among philanthropic funders.

Globally, human rights spending is expected to fall by up to $1.9bn next year – a drop of 31 per cent on 2023 levels – according to a new report by the Human Rights Funders Network.

The shift has also swept along European governments. One, Keir Starmer’s Labour administration in the UK, is cutting its aid budget by 40 per cent – or £6 billion – so as to increase spending on defence.

Across the European Union, vitally-needed overseas development assistance fell by 7.1 per cent last year – and by 8.6 per cent among the 22 EU states that are part of the OECD’s Development Assistance Committee of major donors. A further 17 per cent plunge is predicted for this year.

Sweden’s far-right government last year cut 1.8 billion Swedish Krona (€163m) from the annual development budget – a figure expected to rise incrementally. As many as 500 trade unions around the world could be impacted by the decision, which followed the severing of funds to Palestinian trade unions after October 7 2023.

Oscar Ernerot, the secretary-general of the Swedish labour movement’s umbrella organisation for international solidarity, the Olof Palme International Center, tells Equal Times that almost half of his organisation’s funds will be lost by the end of 2027, with 65 labour rights groups and unions facing an uncertain future.

“We mostly work with grassroots movements of young unionists in southern Africa and Latin America,” he says. “This will be a heavy blow to their ability to mobilise. Workers will not have the possibility to claim their rights, to work in decent jobs or fulfil their right to organise under the ILO Convention. It will end in an authoritarian way: the development of democracy will slow down, more inequalities will be created, more injustice, and it is extremely un-Swedish to do this.”

Ironically, sucking money out of aid would make lower income countries in Africa less resilient to shocks, and increase the flow of refugees to Europe, he says.

Some reports have criticised a “dark side” to donor funding of trade unions that increases their financial insecurity, dependence on donor agendas, and shifts their lines of accountability away from members, and toward funders. This funding has grown in importance as union memberships have shrunk, and corporate power has grown. One recent study of informal street food caterers in Accra, Ghana found that donor funding emphasised neoliberal solutions such as the promotion of entrepreneurship in the informal economy, while doing little to help the sector’s wage workers.

Ernerot said that such reports raised salient questions for the relevant donors – in Ghana’s case the EU, USAID and the Danish International Development Agency – but that cutting off the funding tap in favour of self-interest was not the answer.

“The new international rightwing trend of ‘aid for trade’ is not sufficient because workers’ rights are not there, the empowering of women is not there. The only issue is: ‘How can it benefit Sweden?’,” he says. “It’s just seen as a cost, not an investment. This is a new way of looking at development aid – as something beneficial for yourself – and that was never the point of it at all.”