Trump’s election victory and worker’s rights: the not-so-good, the bad and the ugly

As the dust settles on the news that Donald J. Trump has not only won the election to become the 47th President of the United States but that he has done so by an even bigger margin than the first time, those interested in the fate of America’s working people are now turning their attention to what Trump’s victory might mean for trade unions and workers.

So, Donald Trump won the US election to become the 47th President of the United States. Some people seem to think this spells catastrophic news for women’s reproductive rights, for migrant rights, for LGBTQ+ rights, for the enduring quest for racial justice, for the absolutely pressing need to take urgent and bold climate action to stop accelerating global warming, for any prospect of a just peace in Palestine or Ukraine, and for democracy the world over. But tell me, what do you think it means for workers’ rights?

Trump offered scant detail on the campaign trail about what labour policies he might enact if he was elected; much of his focus in this regard was on his promise to raise tariffs to protect American jobs and to carry out “the largest deportation operation in the history of our country”, which would affect millions of undocumented workers. But according to far-reaching analysis in the Washington Post based on interviews with eight former Trump officials and seven conservative labour experts, Trump’s labour policies are likely to focus on: firing Biden’s appointments to the National Labor Relations Board (which laid the ground for a number of significant union drives, as seen at Amazon and Starbucks, for example); overhauling federal overtime rules so that fewer workers are eligible for overtime pay; limiting the access low-wage workers, particularly those in the gig economy, have to rights and benefits; and loosening workplace health and safety protections, amongst other measures. It has also been suggested that ending federal taxes on tips and taxes on overtime pay could be on the cards, although some economists have suggested that such a move would come at a significant economic cost while widening inequality.

What about his previous term in office? What clues does it offer us about what a second Trump presidency might mean for workers’ rights?

Trump is pro-deregulation, anti-union and unabashedly pro-business – his biggest backer during this election was the ultra-conservative, anti-union Tesla boss Elon Musk – and his policies during his first term in office reflected this. According to the AFL-CIO: “…President Trump spent four years in office weakening unions and working people while pushing tax giveaways to the wealthiest among us. He stacked the courts with judges who want to roll back our rights on the job. He made us less safe at work. He gave big corporations free rein to lower wages and make it harder for workers to stand together in a union.” For example, he issued various executive orders designed to curtail the power of unions, particularly those representing federal workers. He stacked the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) with appointees who tended to vote in favour of employers rather than workers. He failed on his pledge to bring back well-paying manufacturing jobs to states like Pennsylvania, Michigan and Ohio. He cut funding to the Department of Labor by 21 per cent and he did not support calls to increase the federal minimum wage, which has remained US$7.25 per hour since 2009 (although the minimum wage did not change under the Biden-Harris administration, either).

I keep hearing about ‘Project 2025’. What is it and what does it mean for workers in the United States?

Project 2025 is a 922-page policy document produced by the conservative thinktank the Heritage Foundation which lays out plans to totally overhaul the US government. When it comes to work, it lays out – amongst other measures – proposals to limit the right to organise, let states ban trade unions, rescind overtime pay laws, ramp up workplace immigration raids, and scrap health and safety protections and protections against child labour in a bid to “spur new jobs and investment, higher wages, and productivity”. Although Trump has sought to distance himself from this document, it was written by a network of more than 100 people linked to his administration.

Did US labour unions support Donald Trump or Kamala Harris?

Most of the biggest unions in the US came out in support of the Harris campaign, with some, such as the AFL-CIO and the autoworkers union the UAW speaking at the 2024 Democratic National Convention. Notably, the Teamsters opted not to endorse either candidate (although the union’s president Sean O’Brien, became the first Teamster in its 121-year history to speak at the Republican National Convention). Trump also received an endorsement from the International Union of Police Associations.

But you cannot ignore the fact that Trump won the popular vote but a significant margin. How do you explain his support from working-class voters in the face of his anti-worker position?

There are multiple factors behind the popular support for Donald Trump. Many people remember a time – pre-Covid, pre-war in Ukraine – when they had more money in their pocket and they attribute that to Trump’s economic stewardship rather than wider global events. They also buy into his claims to represent an alternative to the status quo – the Washington ‘swamp’ – that has ignored the voices of ‘ordinary people’. One also cannot ignore the appeal of his aggressively nativist, xenophobic and anti-immigration stance for a certain section of the voting public who look down the ladder for the cause of their economic disgruntlement rather than up.

